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Dhaval Packaging Share Price

NSE
BSE

DHAVAL PACKAGING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Dhaval Packaging along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹110.30 Closed
-1.24₹ -1.38
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dhaval Packaging Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹106.15₹112.50
₹110.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹106.00₹114.00
₹110.30
Open Price
₹108.50
Prev. Close
₹111.68
Volume
2,79,600

Source: Dion Global

Dhaval Packaging Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dhaval Packaging		-1.24-1.24-1.24-1.24-1.24-0.41-0.25
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dhaval Packaging has declined 1.24% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhaval Packaging has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Dhaval Packaging Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dhaval Packaging Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
522.340
1011.170
205.580
502.230
1001.120
2000.560

Source: Dion Global

Dhaval Packaging Share Holding Pattern

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Dhaval Packaging Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 01:14 PM IST ISTDhaval Packaging - Listing of Equity Shares of Dhaval Packaging Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Dhaval Packaging

Dhaval Packaging Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/11/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U22203GJ2015PLC084963 and registration number is 084963. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 65.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manish Nanalal Dagla
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dhaval Nanalal Dagla
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Shah Aalap Dipak
    Executive Chairman & CFO
  • Mr. Jigar Harivadan Contractor
    Executive Director & CMO
  • Mr. Jigar Manubhai Shah
    Executive Director & CPO
  • Mr. Patel Kenan Sureshbhai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhadresh Kantilal Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shah Khyati Bhavya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Dhaval Packaging Share Price

What is the share price of Dhaval Packaging?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhaval Packaging is ₹110.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dhaval Packaging?

The Dhaval Packaging is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhaval Packaging?

The market cap of Dhaval Packaging is ₹151.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhaval Packaging?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhaval Packaging are ₹112.50 and ₹106.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhaval Packaging?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhaval Packaging stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhaval Packaging is ₹114.00 and 52-week low of Dhaval Packaging is ₹106.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dhaval Packaging performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dhaval Packaging has shown returns of -1.24% over the past day, -1.24% for the past month, -1.24% over 3 months, -1.24% over 1 year, -0.41% across 3 years, and -0.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhaval Packaging?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhaval Packaging are 0.00 and 4.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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