Here's the live share price of Dhaval Packaging along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dhaval Packaging
|-1.24
|-1.24
|-1.24
|-1.24
|-1.24
|-0.41
|-0.25
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dhaval Packaging has declined 1.24% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhaval Packaging has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|22.34
|0
|10
|11.17
|0
|20
|5.58
|0
|50
|2.23
|0
|100
|1.12
|0
|200
|0.56
|0
Source: Dion Global
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:14 PM IST IST
|Dhaval Packaging - Listing of Equity Shares of Dhaval Packaging Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Dhaval Packaging Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/11/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U22203GJ2015PLC084963 and registration number is 084963. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 65.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhaval Packaging is ₹110.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dhaval Packaging is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dhaval Packaging is ₹151.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhaval Packaging are ₹112.50 and ₹106.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhaval Packaging stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhaval Packaging is ₹114.00 and 52-week low of Dhaval Packaging is ₹106.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dhaval Packaging has shown returns of -1.24% over the past day, -1.24% for the past month, -1.24% over 3 months, -1.24% over 1 year, -0.41% across 3 years, and -0.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhaval Packaging are 0.00 and 4.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global