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Dharti Proteins Share Price

NSE
BSE

DHARTI PROTEINS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of Dharti Proteins along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹63.74
1747.54₹ 60.29
As on Oct 12, 2026, 11:33 AM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dharti Proteins Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹60.71₹63.74
₹63.74
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.96₹15.25
₹63.74
Open Price
₹60.71
Prev. Close
₹3.45
Volume
49

Source: Dion Global

Dharti Proteins Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Marico		-0.48-3.2-8.931.748.7613.086.37
Patanjali Foods		0.535.11-13.53-23.48-39.84-6.180.61
AWL Agri Business		3.21-2.29-4.47-0.47-32.45-19.35-7.31
Manorama Industries		5.18-5.0723.4254.2932.8161.2545.76
Gokul Agro Resources		-1.59-8.61-4.963.8110.8954.6357.5
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-1.66-24.01-38.7115.55-66.58190.5486.22
Sundrop Brands		-13.54-2.064.714.12-16.31-7.53-8.52
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		3.6838.0395.56170.93161.8192.27101.77
Jayant Agro Organics		0.4-17.69-4.847.13-10.091.55-4.25
Modi Naturals		-0.81-11.28-23.45-16.05-24.780.821.47
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		-1.99-11.56-8.64-5.21-11.71-3.616.22
Kriti Nutrients		3.42-17.23-11.882.92-25.73-1.519.88
Integrated Proteins		7.81-5.74-2.2868.07503.9121.48110.69
Prime Industries		33.99204.79175.87233.53140.53-9.0377.48
Vijay Solvex		0.89-1.27-11.65.06-22.07-10.07-26.33
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		-6.88-18.39-18.99-17.08-20.49-40.0113.22
Ajanta Soya		-6.62-13.28-9.73-20.19-44.15-16.23-5.07
M K Proteins		-1.01-2.24-15.15-25.9-44.32-48.27-28.75
Fresita Proteins		3.7937.7251.0574.8339.0850.9831.68

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Marico has gained 8.76% compared to peers like Patanjali Foods (-39.84%), AWL Agri Business (-32.45%), Manorama Industries (32.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Marico has underperformed peers relative to Patanjali Foods (0.61%) and AWL Agri Business (-7.31%).

Dharti Proteins Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dharti Proteins Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.413.4
103.33.35
203.243.5
504.494.28
1005.565.2
2007.096.33

Source: Dion Global

Dharti Proteins Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dharti Proteins remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 15.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dharti Proteins Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Oct 08, 2026, 09:54 PM IST ISTDharti Proteins - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors To Be Held On Tuesday, 13Th October, 2026
Oct 08, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTDharti Proteins - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Oct 07, 2026, 03:57 PM IST ISTDharti Proteins - Intimation Of Trading Approval Received From BSE Limited For 5,00,000 Equity Shares Of Rs. 10/- Each.
Oct 05, 2026, 09:11 PM IST ISTDharti Proteins - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Sep 30, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTDharti Proteins - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Adoption Of New Set Of MOA & AOA Of The Company

Source: Dion Global

About Dharti Proteins

Dharti Proteins Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1994PLC022199 and registration number is 022199. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jatinbhai Ramanbhai Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Karnik Shasankan Pillai
    Addnl.Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sohan lal
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Shubhangi Janifer
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Ms. Poorva Jain
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Ms. Chitra Naraniwala
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Dharti Proteins Share Price

What is the share price of Dharti Proteins?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dharti Proteins is ₹63.74 as on Oct 12, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dharti Proteins?

The Dharti Proteins is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dharti Proteins?

The market cap of Dharti Proteins is ₹0.00 Cr as on Oct 12, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dharti Proteins?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dharti Proteins are ₹63.74 and ₹60.71.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dharti Proteins?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dharti Proteins stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dharti Proteins is ₹15.25 and 52-week low of Dharti Proteins is ₹2.96 as on Oct 12, 2026.

How has the Dharti Proteins performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dharti Proteins has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dharti Proteins?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dharti Proteins are and on Oct 12, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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