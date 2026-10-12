Here's the live share price of Dharti Proteins along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Marico
|-0.48
|-3.2
|-8.93
|1.74
|8.76
|13.08
|6.37
|Patanjali Foods
|0.53
|5.11
|-13.53
|-23.48
|-39.84
|-6.18
|0.61
|AWL Agri Business
|3.21
|-2.29
|-4.47
|-0.47
|-32.45
|-19.35
|-7.31
|Manorama Industries
|5.18
|-5.07
|23.42
|54.29
|32.81
|61.25
|45.76
|Gokul Agro Resources
|-1.59
|-8.61
|-4.96
|3.81
|10.89
|54.63
|57.5
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-1.66
|-24.01
|-38.71
|15.55
|-66.58
|190.54
|86.22
|Sundrop Brands
|-13.54
|-2.06
|4.71
|4.12
|-16.31
|-7.53
|-8.52
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|3.68
|38.03
|95.56
|170.93
|161.81
|92.27
|101.77
|Jayant Agro Organics
|0.4
|-17.69
|-4.84
|7.13
|-10.09
|1.55
|-4.25
|Modi Naturals
|-0.81
|-11.28
|-23.45
|-16.05
|-24.78
|0.8
|21.47
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|-1.99
|-11.56
|-8.64
|-5.21
|-11.71
|-3.61
|6.22
|Kriti Nutrients
|3.42
|-17.23
|-11.88
|2.92
|-25.73
|-1.51
|9.88
|Integrated Proteins
|7.81
|-5.74
|-2.28
|68.07
|503.9
|121.48
|110.69
|Prime Industries
|33.99
|204.79
|175.87
|233.53
|140.53
|-9.03
|77.48
|Vijay Solvex
|0.89
|-1.27
|-11.6
|5.06
|-22.07
|-10.07
|-26.33
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|-6.88
|-18.39
|-18.99
|-17.08
|-20.49
|-40.01
|13.22
|Ajanta Soya
|-6.62
|-13.28
|-9.73
|-20.19
|-44.15
|-16.23
|-5.07
|M K Proteins
|-1.01
|-2.24
|-15.15
|-25.9
|-44.32
|-48.27
|-28.75
|Fresita Proteins
|3.79
|37.72
|51.05
|74.83
|39.08
|50.98
|31.68
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Marico has gained 8.76% compared to peers like Patanjali Foods (-39.84%), AWL Agri Business (-32.45%), Manorama Industries (32.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Marico has underperformed peers relative to Patanjali Foods (0.61%) and AWL Agri Business (-7.31%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.41
|3.4
|10
|3.3
|3.35
|20
|3.24
|3.5
|50
|4.49
|4.28
|100
|5.56
|5.2
|200
|7.09
|6.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dharti Proteins remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 15.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Oct 08, 2026, 09:54 PM IST IST
|Dharti Proteins - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors To Be Held On Tuesday, 13Th October, 2026
|Oct 08, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|Dharti Proteins - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
|Oct 07, 2026, 03:57 PM IST IST
|Dharti Proteins - Intimation Of Trading Approval Received From BSE Limited For 5,00,000 Equity Shares Of Rs. 10/- Each.
|Oct 05, 2026, 09:11 PM IST IST
|Dharti Proteins - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Sep 30, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|Dharti Proteins - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Adoption Of New Set Of MOA & AOA Of The Company
Source: Dion Global
Dharti Proteins Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1994PLC022199 and registration number is 022199. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dharti Proteins is ₹63.74 as on Oct 12, 2026.
The Dharti Proteins is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dharti Proteins is ₹0.00 Cr as on Oct 12, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dharti Proteins are ₹63.74 and ₹60.71.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dharti Proteins stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dharti Proteins is ₹15.25 and 52-week low of Dharti Proteins is ₹2.96 as on Oct 12, 2026.
The Dharti Proteins has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dharti Proteins are and on Oct 12, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.
Source: Dion Global