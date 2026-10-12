What is the share price of Dharti Proteins? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dharti Proteins is ₹63.74 as on .

What kind of stock is Dharti Proteins? The Dharti Proteins is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dharti Proteins? The market cap of Dharti Proteins is ₹0.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dharti Proteins? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dharti Proteins are ₹63.74 and ₹60.71.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dharti Proteins? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dharti Proteins stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dharti Proteins is ₹15.25 and 52-week low of Dharti Proteins is ₹2.96 as on .

How has the Dharti Proteins performed historically in terms of returns? The Dharti Proteins has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dharti Proteins? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dharti Proteins are and on . While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Source: Dion Global