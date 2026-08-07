Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Dharni Capital Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

DHARNI CAPITAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Dharni Capital Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹65.00 Closed
-0.08₹ -0.05
As on Jul 30, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Dharni Capital Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹65.00₹66.05
₹65.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.50₹66.05
₹65.00
Open Price
₹65.05
Prev. Close
₹65.05
Volume
30,000

Source: Dion Global

Dharni Capital Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dharni Capital Services		-0.08-0.0806.1218.0735.7226.27
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dharni Capital Services has gained 18.07% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Dharni Capital Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Dharni Capital Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dharni Capital Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
565.0264.95
1064.7564.58
2063.5863.72
5061.2161.26
10057.1757.12
20048.8248.64

Source: Dion Global

Dharni Capital Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dharni Capital Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Dharni Capital Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTDharni Cap. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On 04.08.2026
Aug 04, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTDharni Cap. Serv. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)
Aug 03, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTDharni Cap. Serv. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)
Jul 08, 2026, 08:00 PM IST ISTDharni Cap. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Apr 24, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTDharni Cap. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition

Source: Dion Global

About Dharni Capital Services

Dharni Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74120KA2015PLC084050 and registration number is 084050. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hemant Dharnidharka
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Preeti Saraogi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jaideep Mittra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinay Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Dharni Capital Services Share Price

What is the share price of Dharni Capital Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dharni Capital Services is ₹65.00 as on Jul 30, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dharni Capital Services?

The Dharni Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dharni Capital Services?

The market cap of Dharni Capital Services is ₹132.41 Cr as on Jul 30, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dharni Capital Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dharni Capital Services are ₹66.05 and ₹65.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dharni Capital Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dharni Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dharni Capital Services is ₹66.05 and 52-week low of Dharni Capital Services is ₹52.50 as on Jul 30, 2026.

How has the Dharni Capital Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dharni Capital Services has shown returns of -0.08% over the past day, -0.08% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 18.07% over 1 year, 35.72% across 3 years, and 26.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dharni Capital Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dharni Capital Services are 30.21 and 5.13 on Jul 30, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Dharni Capital Services News

More Dharni Capital Services News
Market Pulse