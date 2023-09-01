Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Dharni Capital Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DHARNI CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹26.01 Closed
00
As on Aug 29, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dharni Capital Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.01₹26.01
₹26.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.95₹31.31
₹26.01
Open Price
₹26.01
Prev. Close
₹26.01
Volume
0

Dharni Capital Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R126.01
  • R226.01
  • R326.01
  • Pivot
    26.01
  • S126.01
  • S226.01
  • S326.01

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.0525.92
  • 102.0225.51
  • 201.0125.17
  • 500.4124.42
  • 1000.222.8
  • 2000.10

Dharni Capital Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.700.042.1228.1328.4428.4428.44
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Dharni Capital Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Dharni Capital Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Dharni Capital Services Ltd.

Dharni Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74120KA2015PLC084050 and registration number is 084050. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hemant Dharnidharka
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Preeti Saraogi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jaideep Mittra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinay Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Dharni Capital Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dharni Capital Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Dharni Capital Services Ltd. is ₹52.98 Cr as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dharni Capital Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dharni Capital Services Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Dharni Capital Services Ltd. is 18.89 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the share price of Dharni Capital Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dharni Capital Services Ltd. is ₹26.01 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dharni Capital Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dharni Capital Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dharni Capital Services Ltd. is ₹31.31 and 52-week low of Dharni Capital Services Ltd. is ₹18.95 as on Aug 29, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data