Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.70
|0.04
|2.12
|28.13
|28.44
|28.44
|28.44
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.41
|-4.66
|-7.72
|11.77
|-9.50
|4.29
|22.99
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Dharni Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74120KA2015PLC084050 and registration number is 084050. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dharni Capital Services Ltd. is ₹52.98 Cr as on Aug 29, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dharni Capital Services Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Dharni Capital Services Ltd. is 18.89 as on Aug 29, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dharni Capital Services Ltd. is ₹26.01 as on Aug 29, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dharni Capital Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dharni Capital Services Ltd. is ₹31.31 and 52-week low of Dharni Capital Services Ltd. is ₹18.95 as on Aug 29, 2023.