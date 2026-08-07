What is the share price of Dharni Capital Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dharni Capital Services is ₹65.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Dharni Capital Services? The Dharni Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dharni Capital Services? The market cap of Dharni Capital Services is ₹132.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dharni Capital Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dharni Capital Services are ₹66.05 and ₹65.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dharni Capital Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dharni Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dharni Capital Services is ₹66.05 and 52-week low of Dharni Capital Services is ₹52.50 as on .

How has the Dharni Capital Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Dharni Capital Services has shown returns of -0.08% over the past day, -0.08% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 18.07% over 1 year, 35.72% across 3 years, and 26.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dharni Capital Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dharni Capital Services are 30.21 and 5.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global