Here's the live share price of Dharni Capital Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dharni Capital Services
|-0.08
|-0.08
|0
|6.12
|18.07
|35.72
|26.27
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dharni Capital Services has gained 18.07% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Dharni Capital Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|65.02
|64.95
|10
|64.75
|64.58
|20
|63.58
|63.72
|50
|61.21
|61.26
|100
|57.17
|57.12
|200
|48.82
|48.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dharni Capital Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Dharni Cap. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On 04.08.2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|Dharni Cap. Serv. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|Dharni Cap. Serv. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)
|Jul 08, 2026, 08:00 PM IST IST
|Dharni Cap. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Apr 24, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Dharni Cap. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Source: Dion Global
Dharni Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74120KA2015PLC084050 and registration number is 084050. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dharni Capital Services is ₹65.00 as on Jul 30, 2026.
The Dharni Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dharni Capital Services is ₹132.41 Cr as on Jul 30, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dharni Capital Services are ₹66.05 and ₹65.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dharni Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dharni Capital Services is ₹66.05 and 52-week low of Dharni Capital Services is ₹52.50 as on Jul 30, 2026.
The Dharni Capital Services has shown returns of -0.08% over the past day, -0.08% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 18.07% over 1 year, 35.72% across 3 years, and 26.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dharni Capital Services are 30.21 and 5.13 on Jul 30, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global