Here's the live share price of Dharmaj Crop Guard along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dharmaj Crop Guard
|-0.47
|2.64
|-3.62
|3.98
|-17.70
|11.33
|-0.01
|UPL
|-5.38
|-4.73
|-12.04
|-23.11
|-18.98
|-0.59
|-5.17
|PI Industries
|0.46
|4.21
|-10.81
|-14.14
|-31.36
|-9.93
|-2.53
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|5.05
|13.19
|7.29
|26.85
|-9.10
|8.85
|4.83
|Atul
|0.62
|5.28
|-3.61
|3.85
|2.16
|-1.32
|-5.72
|Bayer Cropscience
|-1.46
|1.32
|-10.18
|-9.98
|-26.49
|-3.15
|-6.84
|Sharda Cropchem
|-0.62
|-10.98
|-28.27
|-32.26
|-18.00
|23.65
|20.60
|Epigral
|1.37
|8.06
|-19.45
|5.80
|-40.40
|6.78
|22.19
|Dhanuka Agritech
|0.05
|-4.30
|-6.24
|-10.27
|-35.20
|10.34
|2.16
|NACL Industries
|-5.72
|-19.29
|-1.55
|29.08
|-37.22
|33.19
|21.36
|Rallis India
|-1.70
|-7.54
|-19.33
|-23.44
|-41.64
|-0.23
|-7.35
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.07
|1.68
|10.90
|24.70
|-1.88
|33.80
|36.61
|GSP Crop Science
|2.52
|48.22
|38.43
|67.93
|67.93
|18.86
|10.92
|Bharat Rasayan
|6.00
|1.82
|-6.51
|-27.65
|-48.60
|-16.42
|-16.21
|Insecticides (India)
|0.86
|-1.44
|-10.06
|2.17
|-36.66
|11.78
|3.66
|Titan Biotech
|-1.96
|3.34
|-11.95
|100.82
|341.81
|72.35
|40.34
|India Pesticides
|-5.71
|-8.61
|-10.58
|-16.92
|-34.86
|-11.68
|-14.77
|Astec Lifesciences
|-6.01
|-9.85
|-13.71
|-2.88
|-25.82
|-21.55
|-14.05
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|-3.04
|3.80
|-0.60
|-4.18
|-16.55
|4.17
|-3.94
|Meghmani Organics
|-2.03
|10.86
|-11.98
|-5.32
|-39.52
|-14.09
|-11.03
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dharmaj Crop Guard has declined 17.70% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Dharmaj Crop Guard has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|265.73
|269.1
|10
|262.58
|266.39
|20
|260.84
|264.46
|50
|267.68
|264.23
|100
|261.84
|262.6
|200
|255.09
|263.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dharmaj Crop Guard remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.50%, FII holding unchanged at 3.13%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Dharmaj Crop Guard - Results- Financial Result For The Quarter Ended June 30,2026
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|Dharmaj Crop Guard - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:44 AM IST IST
|Dharmaj Crop Guard - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Dharmaj Crop Guard - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|Dharmaj Crop Guard - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Source: Dion Global
Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ2015PLC081941 and registration number is 081941. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1137.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dharmaj Crop Guard is ₹266.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dharmaj Crop Guard is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dharmaj Crop Guard is ₹899.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dharmaj Crop Guard are ₹267.90 and ₹262.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dharmaj Crop Guard stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dharmaj Crop Guard is ₹391.25 and 52-week low of Dharmaj Crop Guard is ₹211.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dharmaj Crop Guard has shown returns of 1.06% over the past day, 2.64% for the past month, -3.62% over 3 months, -17.7% over 1 year, 11.33% across 3 years, and -0.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dharmaj Crop Guard are 16.47 and 2.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global