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Dharmaj Crop Guard Share Price

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BSE

DHARMAJ CROP GUARD

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE Commodities

Here's the live share price of Dharmaj Crop Guard along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹266.25 Closed
1.06₹ 2.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dharmaj Crop Guard Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹262.50₹267.90
₹266.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹211.05₹391.25
₹266.25
Open Price
₹267.40
Prev. Close
₹263.45
Volume
966

Source: Dion Global

Dharmaj Crop Guard Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dharmaj Crop Guard		-0.472.64-3.623.98-17.7011.33-0.01
UPL		-5.38-4.73-12.04-23.11-18.98-0.59-5.17
PI Industries		0.464.21-10.81-14.14-31.36-9.93-2.53
Sumitomo Chemical India		5.0513.197.2926.85-9.108.854.83
Atul		0.625.28-3.613.852.16-1.32-5.72
Bayer Cropscience		-1.461.32-10.18-9.98-26.49-3.15-6.84
Sharda Cropchem		-0.62-10.98-28.27-32.26-18.0023.6520.60
Epigral		1.378.06-19.455.80-40.406.7822.19
Dhanuka Agritech		0.05-4.30-6.24-10.27-35.2010.342.16
NACL Industries		-5.72-19.29-1.5529.08-37.2233.1921.36
Rallis India		-1.70-7.54-19.33-23.44-41.64-0.23-7.35
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.071.6810.9024.70-1.8833.8036.61
GSP Crop Science		2.5248.2238.4367.9367.9318.8610.92
Bharat Rasayan		6.001.82-6.51-27.65-48.60-16.42-16.21
Insecticides (India)		0.86-1.44-10.062.17-36.6611.783.66
Titan Biotech		-1.963.34-11.95100.82341.8172.3540.34
India Pesticides		-5.71-8.61-10.58-16.92-34.86-11.68-14.77
Astec Lifesciences		-6.01-9.85-13.71-2.88-25.82-21.55-14.05
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		-3.043.80-0.60-4.18-16.554.17-3.94
Meghmani Organics		-2.0310.86-11.98-5.32-39.52-14.09-11.03

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dharmaj Crop Guard has declined 17.70% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Dharmaj Crop Guard has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).

Dharmaj Crop Guard Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dharmaj Crop Guard Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5265.73269.1
10262.58266.39
20260.84264.46
50267.68264.23
100261.84262.6
200255.09263.12

Source: Dion Global

Dharmaj Crop Guard Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dharmaj Crop Guard remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.50%, FII holding unchanged at 3.13%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dharmaj Crop Guard Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTDharmaj Crop Guard - Results- Financial Result For The Quarter Ended June 30,2026
Aug 08, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTDharmaj Crop Guard - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 08, 2026, 12:44 AM IST ISTDharmaj Crop Guard - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 07, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTDharmaj Crop Guard - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTDharmaj Crop Guard - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Source: Dion Global

About Dharmaj Crop Guard

Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ2015PLC081941 and registration number is 081941. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1137.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rameshbhai Ravajibhai Talavia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jamankumar Hansarajbhai Talavia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jagdishbhai Ravjibhai Savaliya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Deepak Bachubhai Kanparia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Amisha Fenil Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhupatray Khunt
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Umesh Menon
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Dharmaj Crop Guard Share Price

What is the share price of Dharmaj Crop Guard?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dharmaj Crop Guard is ₹266.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dharmaj Crop Guard?

The Dharmaj Crop Guard is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dharmaj Crop Guard?

The market cap of Dharmaj Crop Guard is ₹899.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dharmaj Crop Guard?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dharmaj Crop Guard are ₹267.90 and ₹262.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dharmaj Crop Guard?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dharmaj Crop Guard stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dharmaj Crop Guard is ₹391.25 and 52-week low of Dharmaj Crop Guard is ₹211.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dharmaj Crop Guard performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dharmaj Crop Guard has shown returns of 1.06% over the past day, 2.64% for the past month, -3.62% over 3 months, -17.7% over 1 year, 11.33% across 3 years, and -0.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dharmaj Crop Guard?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dharmaj Crop Guard are 16.47 and 2.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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