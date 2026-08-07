What is the share price of Dharmaj Crop Guard? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dharmaj Crop Guard is ₹266.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Dharmaj Crop Guard? The Dharmaj Crop Guard is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dharmaj Crop Guard? The market cap of Dharmaj Crop Guard is ₹899.85 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dharmaj Crop Guard? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dharmaj Crop Guard are ₹267.90 and ₹262.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dharmaj Crop Guard? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dharmaj Crop Guard stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dharmaj Crop Guard is ₹391.25 and 52-week low of Dharmaj Crop Guard is ₹211.05 as on .

How has the Dharmaj Crop Guard performed historically in terms of returns? The Dharmaj Crop Guard has shown returns of 1.06% over the past day, 2.64% for the past month, -3.62% over 3 months, -17.7% over 1 year, 11.33% across 3 years, and -0.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dharmaj Crop Guard? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dharmaj Crop Guard are 16.47 and 2.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global