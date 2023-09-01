Follow Us

Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DHARMAJ CROP GUARD LTD.

Sector : Agro Chemicals/Pesticides | Smallcap | NSE
₹217.00 Closed
1.473.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹212.00₹219.95
₹217.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹137.00₹279.00
₹217.00
Open Price
₹214.95
Prev. Close
₹213.85
Volume
1,39,120

Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1220.57
  • R2224.23
  • R3228.52
  • Pivot
    216.28
  • S1212.62
  • S2208.33
  • S3204.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5103.22213.68
  • 1051.61212.52
  • 2025.8207.4
  • 5010.32194.56
  • 1005.16187.26
  • 2002.580

Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.5410.9029.2929.25-18.44-18.44-18.44
-0.23-0.823.1415.756.0595.16371.93
3.44-3.59-11.02-15.43-20.2519.4425.56
8.557.7410.00-1.41-10.0762.42119.23
1.446.1511.4111.93-11.37-16.636.15
3.847.5723.7018.714.16-20.9914.85
13.511.567.67-1.40-29.54147.20147.20
6.182.11-8.03-5.65-13.4260.0511.47
3.883.28-3.218.84-25.371.2020.76
0.583.8010.1518.026.632.8244.62
39.5137.3135.6834.972.30-13.73-13.73
7.559.351.101.16-27.4730.36124.85
5.231.0314.922.2521.57135.17135.17
3.720.902.14-10.58-32.46-6.27-6.27
2.94-3.86-19.05-2.559.2491.83135.19
-1.8818.1815.4014.41-23.6853.5118.48
2.91-2.7610.6311.76-34.84-55.10-55.10
-2.1928.3646.9427.90-15.17108.3670.15
0.61-7.75-26.8614.37-6.9465.9665.96
3.973.3713.042.30-33.8012.42-43.92

Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd. Share Holdings

Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd.

Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ2015PLC081941 and registration number is 081941. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 394.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rameshbhai Ravajibhai Talavia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jamankumar Hansarajbhai Talavia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jagdishbhai Ravjibhai Savaliya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Deepak Bachubhai Kanparia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhaveshkumar Jayantibhai Ponkiya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Amisha Fenil Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd.?

The market cap of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd. is ₹733.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd. is 34.52 and PB ratio of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd. is 2.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd. is ₹217.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd. is ₹279.00 and 52-week low of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd. is ₹137.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

