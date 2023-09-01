Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ2015PLC081941 and registration number is 081941. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 394.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd. is ₹733.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd. is 34.52 and PB ratio of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd. is 2.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd. is ₹217.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd. is ₹279.00 and 52-week low of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd. is ₹137.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.