Here's the live share price of Dhariwalcorp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Dhariwalcorp has gained 9.00% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 106.84%.
Dhariwalcorp’s current P/E of 104.01x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dhariwalcorp
|-42.60
|-43.49
|-35.19
|29.73
|94.03
|15.44
|9.00
|Adani Enterprises
|-2.68
|-3.54
|-2.98
|-4.25
|3.51
|5.25
|19.08
|MMTC
|-5.09
|-8.46
|0.33
|-9.28
|19.91
|22.49
|4.16
|Lloyds Enterprises
|-8.48
|-16.32
|-10.69
|-31.48
|32.44
|0.15
|0.09
|SG Mart
|9.80
|29.07
|36.01
|31.99
|31.99
|9.69
|5.71
|MSTC
|-0.61
|-1.74
|-7.05
|-6.86
|4.89
|17.86
|7.42
|Shankara Buildpro
|-3.42
|15.93
|12.73
|12.73
|12.73
|4.08
|2.43
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-2.98
|-4.40
|-12.23
|-3.74
|83.87
|0.58
|0.35
|TCC Concept
|-7.89
|-7.89
|-7.89
|-7.89
|-7.89
|-2.70
|-1.63
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|-1.97
|-5.44
|-1.91
|2.46
|13.65
|13.05
|8.19
|Hexa Tradex
|1.46
|3.08
|-4.37
|-12.27
|-23.31
|1.47
|17.48
|Hardwyn India
|2.09
|6.93
|2.57
|27.74
|36.93
|1.80
|31.93
|Uniphos Enterprises
|-5.38
|-9.65
|-29.20
|-36.33
|-27.61
|-13.97
|3.60
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-5.17
|-8.19
|-2.47
|-6.43
|3.73
|14.86
|2.78
|Oswal Agro Mills
|-5.40
|-14.39
|-24.81
|-42.63
|-23.67
|13.75
|32.69
|BMW Ventures
|-3.08
|-1.25
|-3.13
|-21.01
|-21.01
|-7.56
|-4.61
|Shiv Aum Steels
|0
|-14.58
|-2.14
|-6.32
|5.77
|11.20
|37.97
|Nupur Recyclers
|1.47
|-1.05
|-13.57
|-26.99
|-14.02
|-9.98
|17.41
|Soma Textiles & Industries
|-7.49
|-4.73
|-4.02
|34.57
|174.95
|61.91
|69.42
|HP Telecom India
|-3.99
|-5.31
|-15.93
|38.55
|115.56
|29.18
|16.60
Over the last one year, Dhariwalcorp has gained 94.03% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (3.51%), MMTC (19.91%), Lloyds Enterprises (32.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhariwalcorp has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (19.08%) and MMTC (4.16%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|76.44
|65.13
|10
|73.7
|69.42
|20
|75.44
|71.92
|50
|73.61
|70.8
|100
|62.91
|63.73
|200
|47.24
|52.84
In the latest quarter, Dhariwalcorp saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.86%, while DII stake decreased to 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Dhariwalcorp fact sheet for more information
Dhariwalcorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24242RJ2020PLC069105 and registration number is 069105. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 233.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhariwalcorp is ₹43.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Dhariwalcorp is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Dhariwalcorp is ₹412.25 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhariwalcorp are ₹43.85 and ₹43.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhariwalcorp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhariwalcorp is ₹82.60 and 52-week low of Dhariwalcorp is ₹18.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Dhariwalcorp has shown returns of 4.9% over the past day, -44.63% for the past month, -39.0% over 3 months, 106.84% over 1 year, 15.44% across 3 years, and 9.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhariwalcorp are 104.01 and 8.26 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.