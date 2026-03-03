Facebook Pixel Code
Dhariwalcorp Share Price

NSE
BSE

DHARIWALCORP

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Dhariwalcorp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹43.85 Closed
4.90₹ 2.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Dhariwalcorp Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹43.50₹43.85
₹43.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.10₹82.60
₹43.85
Open Price
₹43.70
Prev. Close
₹41.80
Volume
1,83,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Dhariwalcorp has gained 9.00% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 106.84%.

Dhariwalcorp’s current P/E of 104.01x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Dhariwalcorp Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dhariwalcorp		-42.60-43.49-35.1929.7394.0315.449.00
Adani Enterprises		-2.68-3.54-2.98-4.253.515.2519.08
MMTC		-5.09-8.460.33-9.2819.9122.494.16
Lloyds Enterprises		-8.48-16.32-10.69-31.4832.440.150.09
SG Mart		9.8029.0736.0131.9931.999.695.71
MSTC		-0.61-1.74-7.05-6.864.8917.867.42
Shankara Buildpro		-3.4215.9312.7312.7312.734.082.43
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-2.98-4.40-12.23-3.7483.870.580.35
TCC Concept		-7.89-7.89-7.89-7.89-7.89-2.70-1.63
India Motor Parts & Accessories		-1.97-5.44-1.912.4613.6513.058.19
Hexa Tradex		1.463.08-4.37-12.27-23.311.4717.48
Hardwyn India		2.096.932.5727.7436.931.8031.93
Uniphos Enterprises		-5.38-9.65-29.20-36.33-27.61-13.973.60
State Trading Corporation Of India		-5.17-8.19-2.47-6.433.7314.862.78
Oswal Agro Mills		-5.40-14.39-24.81-42.63-23.6713.7532.69
BMW Ventures		-3.08-1.25-3.13-21.01-21.01-7.56-4.61
Shiv Aum Steels		0-14.58-2.14-6.325.7711.2037.97
Nupur Recyclers		1.47-1.05-13.57-26.99-14.02-9.9817.41
Soma Textiles & Industries		-7.49-4.73-4.0234.57174.9561.9169.42
HP Telecom India		-3.99-5.31-15.9338.55115.5629.1816.60

Over the last one year, Dhariwalcorp has gained 94.03% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (3.51%), MMTC (19.91%), Lloyds Enterprises (32.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhariwalcorp has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (19.08%) and MMTC (4.16%).

Dhariwalcorp Financials

Dhariwalcorp Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
576.4465.13
1073.769.42
2075.4471.92
5073.6170.8
10062.9163.73
20047.2452.84

Dhariwalcorp Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dhariwalcorp saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.86%, while DII stake decreased to 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Dhariwalcorp Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Dhariwalcorp fact sheet for more information

About Dhariwalcorp

Dhariwalcorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24242RJ2020PLC069105 and registration number is 069105. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 233.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Manish Dhariwal
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Ms. Shakshi Dhariwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dilip Dhariwal
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Monu Rathi
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Ashish Mathur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Sankhla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Dhariwalcorp Share Price

What is the share price of Dhariwalcorp?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhariwalcorp is ₹43.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dhariwalcorp?

The Dhariwalcorp is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhariwalcorp?

The market cap of Dhariwalcorp is ₹412.25 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhariwalcorp?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhariwalcorp are ₹43.85 and ₹43.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhariwalcorp?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhariwalcorp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhariwalcorp is ₹82.60 and 52-week low of Dhariwalcorp is ₹18.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Dhariwalcorp performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dhariwalcorp has shown returns of 4.9% over the past day, -44.63% for the past month, -39.0% over 3 months, 106.84% over 1 year, 15.44% across 3 years, and 9.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhariwalcorp?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhariwalcorp are 104.01 and 8.26 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Dhariwalcorp News

