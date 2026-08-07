What is the share price of Dharani Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dharani Finance is ₹13.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Dharani Finance? The Dharani Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dharani Finance? The market cap of Dharani Finance is ₹6.49 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dharani Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dharani Finance are ₹13.31 and ₹13.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dharani Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dharani Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dharani Finance is ₹17.99 and 52-week low of Dharani Finance is ₹8.36 as on .

How has the Dharani Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Dharani Finance has shown returns of 2.52% over the past day, -13.33% for the past month, 26.21% over 3 months, 33.2% over 1 year, 30.64% across 3 years, and 18.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dharani Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dharani Finance are 11.71 and 0.65 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global