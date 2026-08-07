Here's the live share price of Dharani Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dharani Finance
|9.24
|-13.33
|26.21
|37.57
|33.2
|30.64
|18.95
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.1
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.9
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.7
|IIFL Finance
|1.7
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.7
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.1
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.3
|22.6
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.1
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dharani Finance has gained 33.20% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Dharani Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.08
|12.2
|10
|12.35
|12.42
|20
|13.6
|12.85
|50
|12.64
|12.64
|100
|11.19
|11.97
|200
|11.58
|11.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dharani Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 71.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:22 PM IST IST
|Dharani Finance - Disclosure Under Reg 30(5) Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 30, 2026, 07:53 PM IST IST
|Dharani Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ende
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:01 PM IST IST
|Dharani Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 16, 2026, 06:34 PM IST IST
|Dharani Finance - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Vacation Of Office Of Director
|May 16, 2026, 06:32 PM IST IST
|Dharani Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Dharani Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1990PLC019152 and registration number is 019152. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dharani Finance is ₹13.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dharani Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dharani Finance is ₹6.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dharani Finance are ₹13.31 and ₹13.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dharani Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dharani Finance is ₹17.99 and 52-week low of Dharani Finance is ₹8.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dharani Finance has shown returns of 2.52% over the past day, -13.33% for the past month, 26.21% over 3 months, 33.2% over 1 year, 30.64% across 3 years, and 18.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dharani Finance are 11.71 and 0.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global