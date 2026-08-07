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Dharani Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

DHARANI FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Dharani Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹13.00 Closed
2.52₹ 0.32
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dharani Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.00₹13.31
₹13.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.36₹17.99
₹13.00
Open Price
₹13.31
Prev. Close
₹12.68
Volume
1,147

Source: Dion Global

Dharani Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dharani Finance		9.24-13.3326.2137.5733.230.6418.95
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.134.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.982.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.7
IIFL Finance		1.718.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.7
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.1-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.322.65.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.1
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dharani Finance has gained 33.20% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Dharani Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Dharani Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dharani Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.0812.2
1012.3512.42
2013.612.85
5012.6412.64
10011.1911.97
20011.5811.52

Source: Dion Global

Dharani Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dharani Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 71.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dharani Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 03:22 PM IST ISTDharani Finance - Disclosure Under Reg 30(5) Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Jul 30, 2026, 07:53 PM IST ISTDharani Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ende
Jul 09, 2026, 09:01 PM IST ISTDharani Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 16, 2026, 06:34 PM IST ISTDharani Finance - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Vacation Of Office Of Director
May 16, 2026, 06:32 PM IST ISTDharani Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Dharani Finance

Dharani Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1990PLC019152 and registration number is 019152. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Palani G Periasamy
    Chairman
  • Mr. R Murugavel
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Visalakshi Periasamy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. K Kandasamy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. P R Shampath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P Muthusamy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dharani Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Dharani Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dharani Finance is ₹13.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dharani Finance?

The Dharani Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dharani Finance?

The market cap of Dharani Finance is ₹6.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dharani Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dharani Finance are ₹13.31 and ₹13.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dharani Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dharani Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dharani Finance is ₹17.99 and 52-week low of Dharani Finance is ₹8.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dharani Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dharani Finance has shown returns of 2.52% over the past day, -13.33% for the past month, 26.21% over 3 months, 33.2% over 1 year, 30.64% across 3 years, and 18.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dharani Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dharani Finance are 11.71 and 0.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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