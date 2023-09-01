Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Dharani Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DHARANI FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.07 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dharani Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.07₹6.07
₹6.07
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.02₹7.98
₹6.07
Open Price
₹6.07
Prev. Close
₹6.07
Volume
500

Dharani Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.07
  • R26.07
  • R36.07
  • Pivot
    6.07
  • S16.07
  • S26.07
  • S36.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.225.75
  • 107.355.65
  • 207.55.7
  • 507.026.06
  • 1006.776.41
  • 2006.926.6

Dharani Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.37-1.30-16.74-16.51-13.2917.6439.54
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Dharani Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Dharani Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dharani Finance Ltd.

Dharani Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1990PLC019152 and registration number is 019152. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Palani G Periasamy
    Chairman
  • Mr. K Kandasamy
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Visalakshi Periasamy
    Director
  • Dr. S Muthu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M Ganapathy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dharani Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dharani Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Dharani Finance Ltd. is ₹3.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dharani Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dharani Finance Ltd. is -22.4 and PB ratio of Dharani Finance Ltd. is 0.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dharani Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dharani Finance Ltd. is ₹6.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dharani Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dharani Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dharani Finance Ltd. is ₹7.98 and 52-week low of Dharani Finance Ltd. is ₹5.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data