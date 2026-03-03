Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Dhara Rail Projects Share Price

NSE
BSE

DHARA RAIL PROJECTS

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of Dhara Rail Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹117.50 Closed
-1.26₹ -1.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:42 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Dhara Rail Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹116.75₹122.90
₹117.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹103.20₹157.50
₹117.50
Open Price
₹122.90
Prev. Close
₹119.00
Volume
22,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Dhara Rail Projects has declined 5.69% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -25.40%.

Dhara Rail Projects’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Dhara Rail Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dhara Rail Projects		-3.69-5.24-25.40-25.40-25.40-9.30-5.69
G R Infraprojects		-6.27-7.27-11.47-28.18-7.65-2.86-11.96
Dilip Buildcon		-5.38-8.19-7.45-11.11-3.8028.35-8.46
Ceigall India		-3.910.7016.258.908.37-10.73-6.58
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		-6.70-13.79-11.99-25.22-10.08-3.48-2.10
J Kumar Infraprojects		-6.70-10.67-8.28-21.22-20.0825.6021.91
RattanIndia Enterprises		-9.93-26.66-35.61-54.70-31.29-10.6832.54
Indiqube Spaces		-0.290.03-16.43-26.18-20.40-7.32-4.46
GE Power India		-3.8341.1432.4525.1998.0257.479.89
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-6.91-25.90-44.54-50.90-56.07-12.39-7.63
Highway Infrastructure		-7.780.88-18.98-43.97-56.39-24.17-15.29
Dev Accelerator		-1.4910.22-2.50-34.83-34.83-13.30-8.21
Markolines Pavement Technologies		2.0411.794.52-13.15-13.15-4.59-2.78
RBM Infracon		-9.90-10.28-28.03-24.095.7762.0142.71
Chavda Infra		-2.70-10.0419.24-9.29-26.915.863.47
A2Z Infra Engineering		6.6620.0812.97-22.6111.2033.4231.61
Active Infrastructures		00-3.850-3.19-1.07-0.65
Current Infraprojects		-1.04-1.27-14.48-18.82-18.82-6.71-4.08
AVP Infracon		-7.00-2.24-30.24-48.07-48.346.914.09
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		-8.64-1.40-28.62-33.97-40.2916.5329.54

Over the last one year, Dhara Rail Projects has declined 25.40% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-7.65%), Dilip Buildcon (-3.80%), Ceigall India (8.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhara Rail Projects has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.96%) and Dilip Buildcon (-8.46%).

Dhara Rail Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Dhara Rail Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5120.93119.94
10121.34120.45
20120.39121.28
50101.690
10050.850
20025.420

Dhara Rail Projects Share Holding Pattern

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Dhara Rail Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Dhara Rail Projects fact sheet for more information

About Dhara Rail Projects

Dhara Rail Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74210MH2010PLC201669 and registration number is 201669. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Tejas Lalit Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Jagruti Tejas Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dhara Tejas Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachin Mahendra Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Charmi Monil Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dhara Rail Projects Share Price

What is the share price of Dhara Rail Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhara Rail Projects is ₹117.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dhara Rail Projects?

The Dhara Rail Projects is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhara Rail Projects?

The market cap of Dhara Rail Projects is ₹177.24 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhara Rail Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhara Rail Projects are ₹122.90 and ₹116.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhara Rail Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhara Rail Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhara Rail Projects is ₹157.50 and 52-week low of Dhara Rail Projects is ₹103.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Dhara Rail Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dhara Rail Projects has shown returns of -1.26% over the past day, -4.47% for the past month, -25.4% over 3 months, -25.4% over 1 year, -9.3% across 3 years, and -5.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhara Rail Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhara Rail Projects are 0.00 and 7.39 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Dhara Rail Projects News

More Dhara Rail Projects News
icon
Market Pulse