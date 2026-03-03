Here's the live share price of Dhara Rail Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Dhara Rail Projects has declined 5.69% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -25.40%.
Dhara Rail Projects’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dhara Rail Projects
|-3.69
|-5.24
|-25.40
|-25.40
|-25.40
|-9.30
|-5.69
|G R Infraprojects
|-6.27
|-7.27
|-11.47
|-28.18
|-7.65
|-2.86
|-11.96
|Dilip Buildcon
|-5.38
|-8.19
|-7.45
|-11.11
|-3.80
|28.35
|-8.46
|Ceigall India
|-3.91
|0.70
|16.25
|8.90
|8.37
|-10.73
|-6.58
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|-6.70
|-13.79
|-11.99
|-25.22
|-10.08
|-3.48
|-2.10
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|-6.70
|-10.67
|-8.28
|-21.22
|-20.08
|25.60
|21.91
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|-9.93
|-26.66
|-35.61
|-54.70
|-31.29
|-10.68
|32.54
|Indiqube Spaces
|-0.29
|0.03
|-16.43
|-26.18
|-20.40
|-7.32
|-4.46
|GE Power India
|-3.83
|41.14
|32.45
|25.19
|98.02
|57.47
|9.89
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-6.91
|-25.90
|-44.54
|-50.90
|-56.07
|-12.39
|-7.63
|Highway Infrastructure
|-7.78
|0.88
|-18.98
|-43.97
|-56.39
|-24.17
|-15.29
|Dev Accelerator
|-1.49
|10.22
|-2.50
|-34.83
|-34.83
|-13.30
|-8.21
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|2.04
|11.79
|4.52
|-13.15
|-13.15
|-4.59
|-2.78
|RBM Infracon
|-9.90
|-10.28
|-28.03
|-24.09
|5.77
|62.01
|42.71
|Chavda Infra
|-2.70
|-10.04
|19.24
|-9.29
|-26.91
|5.86
|3.47
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|6.66
|20.08
|12.97
|-22.61
|11.20
|33.42
|31.61
|Active Infrastructures
|0
|0
|-3.85
|0
|-3.19
|-1.07
|-0.65
|Current Infraprojects
|-1.04
|-1.27
|-14.48
|-18.82
|-18.82
|-6.71
|-4.08
|AVP Infracon
|-7.00
|-2.24
|-30.24
|-48.07
|-48.34
|6.91
|4.09
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|-8.64
|-1.40
|-28.62
|-33.97
|-40.29
|16.53
|29.54
Over the last one year, Dhara Rail Projects has declined 25.40% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-7.65%), Dilip Buildcon (-3.80%), Ceigall India (8.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhara Rail Projects has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.96%) and Dilip Buildcon (-8.46%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|120.93
|119.94
|10
|121.34
|120.45
|20
|120.39
|121.28
|50
|101.69
|0
|100
|50.85
|0
|200
|25.42
|0
Dhara Rail Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74210MH2010PLC201669 and registration number is 201669. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhara Rail Projects is ₹117.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Dhara Rail Projects is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Dhara Rail Projects is ₹177.24 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhara Rail Projects are ₹122.90 and ₹116.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhara Rail Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhara Rail Projects is ₹157.50 and 52-week low of Dhara Rail Projects is ₹103.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Dhara Rail Projects has shown returns of -1.26% over the past day, -4.47% for the past month, -25.4% over 3 months, -25.4% over 1 year, -9.3% across 3 years, and -5.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhara Rail Projects are 0.00 and 7.39 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.