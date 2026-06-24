Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U46101GJ2024PLC148851 and registration number is 148851. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 74.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.