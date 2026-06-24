Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 24, 2026 and will close on Jun 29, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹95.00-99.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|LT Foods
|-0.63
|-6.48
|4.15
|-6.45
|-6.53
|43
|38.81
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|-3.09
|-13.92
|11.46
|-12.62
|-13.01
|13.57
|2.93
|KRBL
|1.09
|7.26
|34.61
|-4.62
|15.32
|3.8
|9.74
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|1.99
|-1
|26.07
|31.19
|44.51
|9.84
|13.72
|Kaveri Seed Company
|7.83
|0.79
|18.49
|-6.05
|-25.26
|22.84
|4.97
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|7.15
|9.98
|29.91
|-13.31
|23.11
|10.05
|5.92
|Sanstar
|4.59
|15.76
|54.05
|32.92
|36.68
|1.51
|0.9
|GRM Overseas
|-1.4
|-41.74
|-39.74
|-45.61
|-22.52
|16.51
|-10.34
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-1.49
|-2.45
|31.24
|11.23
|-11.51
|18.67
|18.27
|Gulshan Polyols
|-1.54
|14.33
|44.59
|48.11
|15.47
|-6.6
|4.42
|AVT Natural Products
|-5.2
|0.22
|24.27
|4.94
|8.26
|-9.13
|1.08
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|-0.97
|-5.1
|19.55
|-8.67
|-32.37
|-31.7
|34.61
|Regaal Resources
|-5.25
|-14.46
|16.73
|5.93
|-41.04
|-16.15
|-10.03
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|5.67
|-9.24
|14.43
|14.61
|-10.4
|-5.56
|-3.82
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-3.11
|20.21
|35.61
|11.05
|7.3
|19.62
|27.98
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|0.54
|-10.87
|-12.56
|-26.35
|-40.92
|-32.58
|-21.06
|Sheel Biotech
|8.77
|63.9
|50.37
|2.79
|-24.7
|-9.02
|-5.52
|TBI Corn
|-0.54
|-0.31
|9
|-24.65
|-46.71
|-32.2
|-20.8
|Kohinoor Foods
|0.89
|4.74
|18.62
|-9.01
|-25.06
|-11
|27.44
Source: Dion Global
Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U46101GJ2024PLC148851 and registration number is 148851. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 74.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global