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Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds Share Price

Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 24, 2026 and will close on Jun 29, 2026. The price band has been set at 95.00-99.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
LT Foods		-0.63-6.484.15-6.45-6.534338.81
Jubilant Ingrevia		-3.09-13.9211.46-12.62-13.0113.572.93
KRBL		1.097.2634.61-4.6215.323.89.74
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		1.99-126.0731.1944.519.8413.72
Kaveri Seed Company		7.830.7918.49-6.05-25.2622.844.97
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		7.159.9829.91-13.3123.1110.055.92
Sanstar		4.5915.7654.0532.9236.681.510.9
GRM Overseas		-1.4-41.74-39.74-45.61-22.5216.51-10.34
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-1.49-2.4531.2411.23-11.5118.6718.27
Gulshan Polyols		-1.5414.3344.5948.1115.47-6.64.42
AVT Natural Products		-5.20.2224.274.948.26-9.131.08
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds		-0.97-5.119.55-8.67-32.37-31.734.61
Regaal Resources		-5.25-14.4616.735.93-41.04-16.15-10.03
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		5.67-9.2414.4314.61-10.4-5.56-3.82
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-3.1120.2135.6111.057.319.6227.98
Indo US Bio-Tech		0.54-10.87-12.56-26.35-40.92-32.58-21.06
Sheel Biotech		8.7763.950.372.79-24.7-9.02-5.52
TBI Corn		-0.54-0.319-24.65-46.71-32.2-20.8
Kohinoor Foods		0.894.7418.62-9.01-25.06-1127.44

Source: Dion Global

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

About Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds

Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U46101GJ2024PLC148851 and registration number is 148851. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 74.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kishankumar Gordhanbhai Meghani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vimal Mansukhbhai Vekariya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Mohanbhai Pipaliya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikunj Mansukhlal Suvagiya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Keshvi Akshay Barasiya
    Independent Director

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