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Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Share Price

NSE
BSE

DHANVANTRI JEEVAN REKHA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.50 Closed
-4.47₹ -1.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.50₹24.60
₹23.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.53₹35.86
₹23.50
Open Price
₹24.60
Prev. Close
₹24.60
Volume
3

Source: Dion Global

Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha		-3.05-10.884.03-5.624.6323.0618.42
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha has gained 4.63% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
525.124.35
1025.9624.99
2026.4325.41
5024.9325.13
10024.6224.82
20024.6124.2

Source: Dion Global

Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 80.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTDhanvantri Jeeva - Board Meeting Intimation for The Board Meeting Is Schedule For 13.08.2026
Jul 20, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTDhanvantri Jeeva - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTDhanvantri Jeeva - Clarification In Regards To Price Movement
Jun 30, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTDhanvantri Jeeva - Clarification sought from Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd
May 28, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTDhanvantri Jeeva - Result For The Year Ending 30.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha

Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110UP1993PLC015458 and registration number is 015458. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Human health activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Shalini Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Premjit Singh Kashyap
    Director
  • Mrs. Meenaakshi Elhence
    Director
  • Mr. Tulsi Prasad Sharma
    Director
  • Dr. Anil Elhence
    Director
  • Mrs. Rowena Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Mohd Harris
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amitabh Krishna Bhatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Karan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Share Price

What is the share price of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha is ₹23.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha?

The Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha?

The market cap of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha is ₹9.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha are ₹24.60 and ₹23.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha is ₹35.86 and 52-week low of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha is ₹19.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha has shown returns of -4.47% over the past day, -10.88% for the past month, 4.03% over 3 months, 4.63% over 1 year, 23.06% across 3 years, and 18.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha are 24.50 and 0.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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