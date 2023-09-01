Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.26
|7.71
|1.96
|-6.14
|-1.89
|102.49
|-51.22
|-0.40
|-3.79
|0.44
|9.61
|13.10
|189.95
|312.39
|3.95
|0.60
|8.10
|32.78
|51.58
|434.87
|412.02
|-2.53
|-6.08
|16.45
|20.98
|10.30
|146.68
|117.76
|-0.82
|1.45
|12.70
|38.44
|42.76
|230.27
|304.01
|-0.09
|3.56
|19.78
|37.88
|69.13
|69.13
|69.13
|-0.11
|-6.39
|9.49
|11.53
|-11.34
|22.02
|112.55
|2.40
|2.76
|21.29
|49.57
|48.99
|157.27
|82.92
|-3.42
|1.73
|20.82
|42.70
|52.00
|93.79
|93.79
|1.43
|-4.02
|10.24
|45.63
|67.09
|135.28
|135.28
|3.19
|-1.18
|4.49
|2.63
|-4.50
|-25.10
|42.29
|2.96
|12.54
|32.47
|30.99
|39.34
|-18.44
|-18.44
|2.76
|1.66
|9.20
|27.57
|28.37
|194.74
|36.69
|-4.66
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|-0.35
|-0.35
|24.14
|40.06
|78.97
|237.44
|190.15
|0.25
|-8.99
|17.93
|19.25
|-13.29
|-28.68
|-19.96
|10.14
|23.85
|75.58
|93.33
|90.17
|199.33
|50.35
|12.52
|24.55
|14.63
|78.57
|33.34
|-35.04
|-35.04
|3.04
|-1.40
|47.77
|97.33
|94.79
|675.61
|463.46
|6.64
|38.87
|96.92
|118.77
|153.00
|260.52
|257.64
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110UP1993PLC015458 and registration number is 015458. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Human health activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd. is ₹5.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd. is -25.64 and PB ratio of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd. is 0.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd. is ₹13.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd. is ₹16.50 and 52-week low of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd. is ₹10.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.