DHANVANTRI JEEVAN REKHA LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | BSE
₹13.00 Closed
-1.52-0.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.00₹13.40
₹13.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.31₹16.50
₹13.00
Open Price
₹13.40
Prev. Close
₹13.20
Volume
135

Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113.27
  • R213.53
  • R313.67
  • Pivot
    13.13
  • S112.87
  • S212.73
  • S312.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.8912.94
  • 1014.8312.87
  • 2014.6212.75
  • 5014.4412.72
  • 10013.1612.97
  • 20014.7513.21

Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.267.711.96-6.14-1.89102.49-51.22
-0.40-3.790.449.6113.10189.95312.39
3.950.608.1032.7851.58434.87412.02
-2.53-6.0816.4520.9810.30146.68117.76
-0.821.4512.7038.4442.76230.27304.01
-0.093.5619.7837.8869.1369.1369.13
-0.11-6.399.4911.53-11.3422.02112.55
2.402.7621.2949.5748.99157.2782.92
-3.421.7320.8242.7052.0093.7993.79
1.43-4.0210.2445.6367.09135.28135.28
3.19-1.184.492.63-4.50-25.1042.29
2.9612.5432.4730.9939.34-18.44-18.44
2.761.669.2027.5728.37194.7436.69
-4.6612.1212.1212.1212.1212.1212.12
-0.35-0.3524.1440.0678.97237.44190.15
0.25-8.9917.9319.25-13.29-28.68-19.96
10.1423.8575.5893.3390.17199.3350.35
12.5224.5514.6378.5733.34-35.04-35.04
3.04-1.4047.7797.3394.79675.61463.46
6.6438.8796.92118.77153.00260.52257.64

Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd. Share Holdings

Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd.

Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110UP1993PLC015458 and registration number is 015458. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Human health activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Shalini Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Premjit Singh Kashyap
    Director
  • Dr. Varinder Singh Phull
    Director
  • Mr. Tulsi Prasad Sharma
    Director
  • Dr. Anil Elhence
    Director
  • Mrs. Rowena Sharma
    Director
  • Mrs. Meenaakshi Elhence
    Director
  • Mr. Mohd Harris
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Singh Chaudhary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Rajpal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd.?

The market cap of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd. is ₹5.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd. is -25.64 and PB ratio of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd. is 0.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd. is ₹13.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd. is ₹16.50 and 52-week low of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd. is ₹10.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

