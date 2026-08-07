Here's the live share price of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha
|-3.05
|-10.88
|4.03
|-5.62
|4.63
|23.06
|18.42
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha has gained 4.63% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25.1
|24.35
|10
|25.96
|24.99
|20
|26.43
|25.41
|50
|24.93
|25.13
|100
|24.62
|24.82
|200
|24.61
|24.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 80.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Dhanvantri Jeeva - Board Meeting Intimation for The Board Meeting Is Schedule For 13.08.2026
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|Dhanvantri Jeeva - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Dhanvantri Jeeva - Clarification In Regards To Price Movement
|Jun 30, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|Dhanvantri Jeeva - Clarification sought from Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd
|May 28, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Dhanvantri Jeeva - Result For The Year Ending 30.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110UP1993PLC015458 and registration number is 015458. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Human health activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha is ₹23.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha is ₹9.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha are ₹24.60 and ₹23.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha is ₹35.86 and 52-week low of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha is ₹19.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha has shown returns of -4.47% over the past day, -10.88% for the past month, 4.03% over 3 months, 4.63% over 1 year, 23.06% across 3 years, and 18.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha are 24.50 and 0.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global