Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|1.59
|-6.34
|-28.09
|28.00
|-12.73
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|28 Jan, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Dhanuka Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201RJ2008PLC025705 and registration number is 025705. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dhanuka Realty Ltd. is ₹7.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dhanuka Realty Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Dhanuka Realty Ltd. is 0.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanuka Realty Ltd. is ₹9.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanuka Realty Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanuka Realty Ltd. is ₹13.35 and 52-week low of Dhanuka Realty Ltd. is ₹5.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.