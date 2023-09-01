Follow Us

DHANUKA REALTY LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹9.60 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dhanuka Realty Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹9.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.85₹13.35
₹9.60
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹9.60
Volume
0

Dhanuka Realty Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.4
  • R23.2
  • R36.4
  • Pivot
    3.2
  • S16.4
  • S23.2
  • S36.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.239.52
  • 1013.799.44
  • 2014.119.25
  • 5016.29.34
  • 10014.5710.55
  • 20015.6612.55

Dhanuka Realty Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
001.59-6.34-28.0928.00-12.73
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Dhanuka Realty Ltd. Share Holdings

Dhanuka Realty Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 Jul, 2022Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
28 Jan, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Dhanuka Realty Ltd.

Dhanuka Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201RJ2008PLC025705 and registration number is 025705. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Yogesh Dhanuka
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sujata Shanker
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jaideep Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Siraj Mirza
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Dhanuka Realty Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dhanuka Realty Ltd.?

The market cap of Dhanuka Realty Ltd. is ₹7.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dhanuka Realty Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dhanuka Realty Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Dhanuka Realty Ltd. is 0.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dhanuka Realty Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanuka Realty Ltd. is ₹9.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhanuka Realty Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanuka Realty Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanuka Realty Ltd. is ₹13.35 and 52-week low of Dhanuka Realty Ltd. is ₹5.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

