Here's the live share price of Dhanuka Infra Realty along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Dhanuka Infra Realty has gained 8.92% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -41.18%.
Dhanuka Infra Realty’s current P/E of 3.11x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dhanuka Infra Realty
|-17.86
|-42.21
|-44.98
|-48.89
|-42.50
|6.58
|8.92
|Larsen & Toubro
|-4.52
|0.69
|1.97
|12.94
|27.19
|23.63
|22.13
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-6.90
|-7.76
|-3.91
|-10.51
|-7.46
|65.72
|56.35
|NBCC (India)
|-5.48
|-11.02
|-21.07
|-13.49
|21.28
|55.57
|21.61
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-0.55
|-4.04
|-7.05
|-7.12
|-7.01
|10.82
|28.67
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-7.69
|-15.92
|-29.42
|-34.53
|-30.06
|-15.68
|-9.73
|Cemindia Projects
|-3.76
|-15.75
|-31.39
|-21.51
|8.31
|74.74
|46.06
|NCC
|0.25
|-2.29
|-11.59
|-29.83
|-15.43
|18.29
|10.03
|Welspun Enterprises
|-6.15
|0.34
|-9.63
|-3.19
|12.18
|55.42
|37.38
|Keystone Realtors
|-0.77
|-14.61
|-19.29
|-29.06
|-16.96
|-3.16
|-4.87
|PNC Infratech
|-4.47
|-9.88
|-15.87
|-33.46
|-20.15
|-10.39
|-4.95
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-6.98
|-14.78
|-25.38
|-22.04
|13.23
|16.68
|21.18
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-8.04
|-14.70
|-24.83
|-29.41
|-14.91
|11.42
|18.10
|Man Infraconstruction
|-5.45
|-7.34
|-23.91
|-37.08
|-29.12
|9.39
|32.24
|AGI Infra
|3.50
|17.89
|12.30
|29.53
|86.70
|50.95
|28.02
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-8.33
|-15.63
|-22.77
|-32.95
|-22.39
|19.13
|2.77
|KNR Constructions
|-5.18
|-18.23
|-14.88
|-34.77
|-40.45
|-21.74
|-9.25
|HG Infra Engineering
|-6.87
|-18.89
|-36.91
|-46.80
|-46.27
|-10.35
|12.91
|Ramky Infrastructure
|-4.00
|-6.14
|-21.78
|-21.98
|5.77
|18.05
|37.93
|Hubtown
|2.64
|-2.44
|-30.95
|-38.53
|6.47
|76.22
|63.46
Over the last one year, Dhanuka Infra Realty has declined 42.50% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.19%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.46%), NBCC (India) (21.28%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhanuka Infra Realty has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.35%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13.75
|13.27
|10
|15.47
|14.83
|20
|18.93
|17.41
|50
|24.38
|21.08
|100
|22.63
|21.62
|200
|18.88
|19.95
In the latest quarter, Dhanuka Infra Realty remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Dhanuka Infra Realty fact sheet for more information
Dhanuka Infra Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201RJ2008PLC025705 and registration number is 025705. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanuka Infra Realty is ₹11.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Dhanuka Infra Realty is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Dhanuka Infra Realty is ₹8.90 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhanuka Infra Realty are ₹11.50 and ₹11.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanuka Infra Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanuka Infra Realty is ₹34.00 and 52-week low of Dhanuka Infra Realty is ₹11.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Dhanuka Infra Realty has shown returns of -4.96% over the past day, -42.21% for the past month, -44.98% over 3 months, -41.18% over 1 year, 6.58% across 3 years, and 8.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhanuka Infra Realty are 3.11 and 0.64 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.