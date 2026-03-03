Facebook Pixel Code
Here's the live share price of Dhansafal Finserve along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.62 Closed
-6.76₹ -0.19
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Dhansafal Finserve Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.42₹2.76
₹2.62
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.91₹5.18
₹2.62
Open Price
₹2.42
Prev. Close
₹2.81
Volume
2,11,320

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Dhansafal Finserve has gained 43.54% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -43.04%.

Dhansafal Finserve’s current P/E of 132.99x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Dhansafal Finserve Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dhansafal Finserve		5.6520.74-26.20-34.34-39.07-0.0443.06
Bajaj Finance		-4.481.36-4.149.0813.3417.0212.02
Shriram Finance		-0.945.1627.1579.5069.3263.0131.02
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		-2.220.051.6817.8419.5331.2625.71
Muthoot Finance		-0.52-4.00-7.5324.8662.1854.1721.42
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-4.13-1.48-13.95-6.09-10.11-0.18-7.39
L&T Finance		-7.18-3.09-8.8721.4399.7844.5719.68
Sundaram Finance		-3.33-1.6212.6918.0118.2631.6113.80
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		0.410.983.0540.9439.2114.0411.96
Piramal Finance		2.404.6718.9035.0235.0210.536.19
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		-8.35-13.49-12.37-28.1244.66123.20125.03
Poonawalla Fincorp		-6.417.01-5.25-1.0859.9814.5328.11
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Manappuram Finance		-7.45-3.272.39-2.0041.8438.629.99
IIFL Finance		-0.57-1.76-13.0014.2271.204.9111.91
Capri Global Capital		-5.81-6.86-15.63-15.92-2.58-2.1113.32
Five-Star Business Finance		-4.33-9.05-28.80-23.45-43.20-9.34-3.58
SBFC Finance		-2.504.89-11.10-12.389.930.760.45
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.241.19-17.49-27.21-4.1918.5533.59
Mas Financial Services		-6.64-0.82-1.580.8836.855.210.50

Over the last one year, Dhansafal Finserve has declined 39.07% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (13.34%), Shriram Finance (69.32%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (19.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhansafal Finserve has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (12.02%) and Shriram Finance (31.02%).

Dhansafal Finserve Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Dhansafal Finserve Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.552.66
102.442.57
202.422.56
502.872.81
1003.273.16
2003.83.57

Dhansafal Finserve Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dhansafal Finserve remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 49.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Dhansafal Finserve Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 17, 2026, 5:12 PM ISTDhansafal Finserve - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 17, 2026, 5:05 PM ISTDhansafal Finserve - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 13, 2026, 10:36 PM ISTDhansafal Finserve - Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025
Feb 13, 2026, 10:31 PM ISTDhansafal Finserve - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On February 13, 2026.
Feb 12, 2026, 5:33 AM ISTDhansafal Finserve - Board Meeting Intimation for Rescheduling Board Meeting Dated February 12, 2026

About Dhansafal Finserve

Dhansafal Finserve Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH1987PLC044094 and registration number is 044094. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ankur Anil Agrawal
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Apeksha Santosh Kadam
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Devendra Lal Thakur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Raghunath Narasimhachar Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Harsh Kedia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Dhansafal Finserve Share Price

What is the share price of Dhansafal Finserve?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhansafal Finserve is ₹2.62 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dhansafal Finserve?

The Dhansafal Finserve is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhansafal Finserve?

The market cap of Dhansafal Finserve is ₹56.24 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhansafal Finserve?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhansafal Finserve are ₹2.76 and ₹2.42.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhansafal Finserve?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhansafal Finserve stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhansafal Finserve is ₹5.18 and 52-week low of Dhansafal Finserve is ₹1.91 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Dhansafal Finserve performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dhansafal Finserve has shown returns of -6.76% over the past day, 5.22% for the past month, -30.13% over 3 months, -43.04% over 1 year, -1.91% across 3 years, and 43.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhansafal Finserve?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhansafal Finserve are 132.99 and 0.91 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

