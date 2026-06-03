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Dhansa Labs Share Price

NSE
BSE

DHANSA LABS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Dhansa Labs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹25.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Jun 01, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dhansa Labs Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹25.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.20₹48.30
₹25.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹25.00

Source: Dion Global

Dhansa Labs Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ambey Laboratories		1.63-24.5913.64-44.51-35.48-34.57-22.47
UPL		-2.04-0.263.02-14.070.83-0.71-4.40
PI Industries		-3.46-10.10-11.60-18.80-28.43-7.680.51
Sumitomo Chemical India		-0.278.6322.615.99-3.456.636.07
Bayer Cropscience		-0.78-5.02-1.94-3.05-20.491.31-3.37
Atul		-5.37-4.441.6814.83-6.11-0.58-5.05
Sharda Cropchem		-5.99-12.67-20.074.5725.3623.1520.84
Dhanuka Agritech		-7.57-0.058.33-11.69-33.5715.413.18
Epigral		-8.50-14.2430.89-23.83-35.927.0622.90
Rallis India		-6.67-9.13-9.39-10.85-24.487.60-5.22
NACL Industries		-3.70-1.7822.95-5.90-4.4020.4226.05
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-2.52-8.3420.091.75-20.3314.1527.02
Bharat Rasayan		0.695.50-0.31-43.98-35.37-15.89-14.73
Insecticides (India)		-3.434.1218.932.01-13.0118.1814.97
GSP Crop Science		-6.39-0.0519.7619.7619.766.203.67
India Pesticides		-7.834.492.03-9.05-24.95-10.68-14.38
Astec Lifesciences		5.4810.5725.41-1.0514.83-17.42-11.01
Meghmani Organics		-8.37-9.04-6.06-29.21-45.53-16.85-11.92
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		-5.35-14.89-15.36-31.09-16.226.64-3.40
Excel Industries		-6.22-5.26-0.65-3.78-25.322.78-3.41

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ambey Laboratories has declined 35.48% compared to peers like UPL (0.83%), PI Industries (-28.43%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-3.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Ambey Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-4.40%) and PI Industries (0.51%).

Dhansa Labs Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dhansa Labs Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
525.7225.8
1026.0426.45
2029.1427.2
5025.4227.46
10029.4629.63
20035.435

Source: Dion Global

Dhansa Labs Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dhansa Labs saw a drop in promoter holding to 65.93%, while DII stake decreased to 0.35%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dhansa Labs Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Dhansa Labs fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Dhansa Labs

Ambey Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1985PLC020490 and registration number is 020490. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 131.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Abdul Quadir
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Roni Soni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Archit Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arpit Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bharti Kashyap
    Non Exe. Women Independent Director

FAQs on Dhansa Labs Share Price

What is the share price of Dhansa Labs?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhansa Labs is ₹25.00 as on Jun 01, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dhansa Labs?

The Dhansa Labs is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhansa Labs?

The market cap of Dhansa Labs is ₹67.26 Cr as on Jun 01, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhansa Labs?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhansa Labs are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhansa Labs?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhansa Labs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhansa Labs is ₹48.30 and 52-week low of Dhansa Labs is ₹16.20 as on Jun 01, 2026.

How has the Dhansa Labs performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dhansa Labs has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -24.59% for the past month, 13.64% over 3 months, -35.48% over 1 year, -34.57% across 3 years, and -22.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhansa Labs?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhansa Labs are 0.00 and 0.83 on Jun 01, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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