What is the share price of Dhansa Labs? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhansa Labs is ₹25.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Dhansa Labs? The Dhansa Labs is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhansa Labs? The market cap of Dhansa Labs is ₹67.26 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhansa Labs? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhansa Labs are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhansa Labs? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhansa Labs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhansa Labs is ₹48.30 and 52-week low of Dhansa Labs is ₹16.20 as on .

How has the Dhansa Labs performed historically in terms of returns? The Dhansa Labs has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -24.59% for the past month, 13.64% over 3 months, -35.48% over 1 year, -34.57% across 3 years, and -22.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhansa Labs? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhansa Labs are 0.00 and 0.83 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global