Here's the live share price of Dhansa Labs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ambey Laboratories
|1.63
|-24.59
|13.64
|-44.51
|-35.48
|-34.57
|-22.47
|UPL
|-2.04
|-0.26
|3.02
|-14.07
|0.83
|-0.71
|-4.40
|PI Industries
|-3.46
|-10.10
|-11.60
|-18.80
|-28.43
|-7.68
|0.51
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|-0.27
|8.63
|22.61
|5.99
|-3.45
|6.63
|6.07
|Bayer Cropscience
|-0.78
|-5.02
|-1.94
|-3.05
|-20.49
|1.31
|-3.37
|Atul
|-5.37
|-4.44
|1.68
|14.83
|-6.11
|-0.58
|-5.05
|Sharda Cropchem
|-5.99
|-12.67
|-20.07
|4.57
|25.36
|23.15
|20.84
|Dhanuka Agritech
|-7.57
|-0.05
|8.33
|-11.69
|-33.57
|15.41
|3.18
|Epigral
|-8.50
|-14.24
|30.89
|-23.83
|-35.92
|7.06
|22.90
|Rallis India
|-6.67
|-9.13
|-9.39
|-10.85
|-24.48
|7.60
|-5.22
|NACL Industries
|-3.70
|-1.78
|22.95
|-5.90
|-4.40
|20.42
|26.05
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-2.52
|-8.34
|20.09
|1.75
|-20.33
|14.15
|27.02
|Bharat Rasayan
|0.69
|5.50
|-0.31
|-43.98
|-35.37
|-15.89
|-14.73
|Insecticides (India)
|-3.43
|4.12
|18.93
|2.01
|-13.01
|18.18
|14.97
|GSP Crop Science
|-6.39
|-0.05
|19.76
|19.76
|19.76
|6.20
|3.67
|India Pesticides
|-7.83
|4.49
|2.03
|-9.05
|-24.95
|-10.68
|-14.38
|Astec Lifesciences
|5.48
|10.57
|25.41
|-1.05
|14.83
|-17.42
|-11.01
|Meghmani Organics
|-8.37
|-9.04
|-6.06
|-29.21
|-45.53
|-16.85
|-11.92
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|-5.35
|-14.89
|-15.36
|-31.09
|-16.22
|6.64
|-3.40
|Excel Industries
|-6.22
|-5.26
|-0.65
|-3.78
|-25.32
|2.78
|-3.41
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ambey Laboratories has declined 35.48% compared to peers like UPL (0.83%), PI Industries (-28.43%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-3.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Ambey Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-4.40%) and PI Industries (0.51%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25.72
|25.8
|10
|26.04
|26.45
|20
|29.14
|27.2
|50
|25.42
|27.46
|100
|29.46
|29.63
|200
|35.4
|35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dhansa Labs saw a drop in promoter holding to 65.93%, while DII stake decreased to 0.35%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Dhansa Labs fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Ambey Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1985PLC020490 and registration number is 020490. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 131.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhansa Labs is ₹25.00 as on Jun 01, 2026.
The Dhansa Labs is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Dhansa Labs is ₹67.26 Cr as on Jun 01, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhansa Labs are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhansa Labs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhansa Labs is ₹48.30 and 52-week low of Dhansa Labs is ₹16.20 as on Jun 01, 2026.
The Dhansa Labs has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -24.59% for the past month, 13.64% over 3 months, -35.48% over 1 year, -34.57% across 3 years, and -22.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhansa Labs are 0.00 and 0.83 on Jun 01, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global