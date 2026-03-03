Here's the live share price of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science has declined 25.28% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -59.76%.
Dhanlaxmi Crop Science’s current P/E of 8.17x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dhanlaxmi Crop Science
|-4.31
|-11.59
|-23.73
|-41.93
|-59.76
|-38.47
|-25.28
|UPL
|-1.22
|-15.81
|-16.17
|-12.96
|1.00
|-2.93
|1.14
|PI Industries
|-0.25
|-2.15
|-8.16
|-17.52
|3.76
|-0.02
|6.34
|Bayer Cropscience
|-3.34
|2.85
|1.04
|-12.02
|-3.19
|2.59
|-2.47
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|-1.74
|-5.82
|-13.92
|-32.64
|-14.03
|-4.02
|5.86
|Atul
|0.97
|4.14
|13.12
|1.97
|18.40
|-2.53
|-0.36
|Sharda Cropchem
|-2.30
|2.00
|28.22
|19.03
|126.52
|33.25
|27.69
|Rallis India
|-2.94
|-2.92
|0.31
|-27.74
|29.90
|8.74
|-1.25
|Dhanuka Agritech
|-7.35
|-9.75
|-19.05
|-38.20
|-15.02
|15.40
|6.64
|Epigral
|-7.46
|-15.81
|-40.45
|-51.70
|-44.03
|-5.58
|16.45
|NACL Industries
|-5.30
|-2.41
|-22.92
|-49.48
|130.58
|17.44
|28.50
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.32
|-10.84
|-15.54
|-27.28
|-32.76
|22.38
|22.45
|Bharat Rasayan
|-6.82
|-24.62
|-43.74
|-42.30
|-40.86
|-12.41
|-10.76
|Insecticides (India)
|-2.11
|2.05
|-14.24
|-25.75
|6.31
|10.39
|14.95
|India Pesticides
|1.03
|-4.35
|-10.41
|-27.64
|24.18
|-10.59
|-14.73
|Astec Lifesciences
|1.60
|5.90
|-26.27
|-26.39
|-9.58
|-23.45
|-10.06
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|8.65
|-4.61
|-17.00
|-4.09
|57.89
|8.62
|3.03
|Meghmani Organics
|-1.43
|-11.93
|-25.33
|-38.73
|-20.44
|-18.33
|-10.81
|Excel Industries
|-3.47
|-0.87
|-2.16
|-23.55
|9.74
|-0.91
|0.67
|Heranba Industries
|-4.00
|-8.50
|-19.69
|-43.28
|-12.76
|-14.61
|-24.42
Over the last one year, Dhanlaxmi Crop Science has declined 59.76% compared to peers like UPL (1.00%), PI Industries (3.76%), Bayer Cropscience (-3.19%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhanlaxmi Crop Science has underperformed peers relative to UPL (1.14%) and PI Industries (6.34%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.93
|26.51
|10
|27.45
|27.1
|20
|28.16
|27.93
|50
|29.3
|30.09
|100
|34.72
|34.17
|200
|42.6
|42.28
In the latest quarter, Dhanlaxmi Crop Science saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.93%, while DII stake unchanged at 1.11%, FII holding fell to 3.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Dhanlaxmi Crop Science fact sheet for more information
Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24120GJ2005PLC047153 and registration number is 047153. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 129.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanlaxmi Crop Science is ₹25.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Dhanlaxmi Crop Science is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science is ₹41.72 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanlaxmi Crop Science stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science is ₹66.00 and 52-week low of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science is ₹23.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Dhanlaxmi Crop Science has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -11.59% for the past month, -23.73% over 3 months, -59.76% over 1 year, -38.47% across 3 years, and -25.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science are 8.17 and 0.82 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.