Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Share Price

NSE
BSE

DHANLAXMI CROP SCIENCE

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹25.55 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:54 PM IST
Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹25.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.90₹66.00
₹25.55
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹25.55

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science has declined 25.28% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -59.76%.

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science’s current P/E of 8.17x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dhanlaxmi Crop Science		-4.31-11.59-23.73-41.93-59.76-38.47-25.28
UPL		-1.22-15.81-16.17-12.961.00-2.931.14
PI Industries		-0.25-2.15-8.16-17.523.76-0.026.34
Bayer Cropscience		-3.342.851.04-12.02-3.192.59-2.47
Sumitomo Chemical India		-1.74-5.82-13.92-32.64-14.03-4.025.86
Atul		0.974.1413.121.9718.40-2.53-0.36
Sharda Cropchem		-2.302.0028.2219.03126.5233.2527.69
Rallis India		-2.94-2.920.31-27.7429.908.74-1.25
Dhanuka Agritech		-7.35-9.75-19.05-38.20-15.0215.406.64
Epigral		-7.46-15.81-40.45-51.70-44.03-5.5816.45
NACL Industries		-5.30-2.41-22.92-49.48130.5817.4428.50
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.32-10.84-15.54-27.28-32.7622.3822.45
Bharat Rasayan		-6.82-24.62-43.74-42.30-40.86-12.41-10.76
Insecticides (India)		-2.112.05-14.24-25.756.3110.3914.95
India Pesticides		1.03-4.35-10.41-27.6424.18-10.59-14.73
Astec Lifesciences		1.605.90-26.27-26.39-9.58-23.45-10.06
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		8.65-4.61-17.00-4.0957.898.623.03
Meghmani Organics		-1.43-11.93-25.33-38.73-20.44-18.33-10.81
Excel Industries		-3.47-0.87-2.16-23.559.74-0.910.67
Heranba Industries		-4.00-8.50-19.69-43.28-12.76-14.61-24.42

Over the last one year, Dhanlaxmi Crop Science has declined 59.76% compared to peers like UPL (1.00%), PI Industries (3.76%), Bayer Cropscience (-3.19%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhanlaxmi Crop Science has underperformed peers relative to UPL (1.14%) and PI Industries (6.34%).

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Financials

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.9326.51
1027.4527.1
2028.1627.93
5029.330.09
10034.7234.17
20042.642.28

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dhanlaxmi Crop Science saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.93%, while DII stake unchanged at 1.11%, FII holding fell to 3.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company.

About Dhanlaxmi Crop Science

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24120GJ2005PLC047153 and registration number is 047153. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 129.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Kamleshkumar Jayantilal Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Alpeshbhai Jayantibhai Patel
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Dahyabhai Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Meet Kamleshkumar Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Tejalben Bankimchandra Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankajkumar Narsinhbhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashokkumar Amritlal Kateshia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Share Price

What is the share price of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanlaxmi Crop Science is ₹25.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dhanlaxmi Crop Science?

The Dhanlaxmi Crop Science is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science?

The market cap of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science is ₹41.72 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanlaxmi Crop Science stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science is ₹66.00 and 52-week low of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science is ₹23.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Dhanlaxmi Crop Science performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dhanlaxmi Crop Science has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -11.59% for the past month, -23.73% over 3 months, -59.76% over 1 year, -38.47% across 3 years, and -25.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science are 8.17 and 0.82 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science News

