MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dhani Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL1995PLC069631 and registration number is 069631. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 121.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dhani Services Ltd. is ₹2,975.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dhani Services Ltd. is -6.2 and PB ratio of Dhani Services Ltd. is 0.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhani Services Ltd. is ₹47.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhani Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhani Services Ltd. is ₹72.00 and 52-week low of Dhani Services Ltd. is ₹23.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.