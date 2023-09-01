Follow Us

Dhani Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DHANI SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹47.20 Closed
-2.88-1.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dhani Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹46.50₹48.90
₹47.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.60₹72.00
₹47.20
Open Price
₹48.90
Prev. Close
₹48.60
Volume
16,29,543

Dhani Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R148.47
  • R249.88
  • R350.87
  • Pivot
    47.48
  • S146.07
  • S245.08
  • S343.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 547.1645.79
  • 1045.6544.45
  • 2046.6343.03
  • 5053.6339.94
  • 10045.8738.25
  • 20068.2442.02

Dhani Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.8417.5337.3748.52-30.61-75.64-94.03
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Dhani Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Dhani Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dhani Services Ltd.

Dhani Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL1995PLC069631 and registration number is 069631. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 121.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sameer Gehlaut
    Chairman & CEO
  • Mr. Divyesh B Shah
    COO & Executive Director
  • Mr. Pinank Jayant Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anish Williams
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Kadam
    Non Executive Director
  • Prof. Mohanbir Singh Sawhney
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Chugh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Tripathi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Narendra Damodar Jadhav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Mohan Garg
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dhani Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dhani Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Dhani Services Ltd. is ₹2,975.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dhani Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dhani Services Ltd. is -6.2 and PB ratio of Dhani Services Ltd. is 0.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dhani Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhani Services Ltd. is ₹47.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhani Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhani Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhani Services Ltd. is ₹72.00 and 52-week low of Dhani Services Ltd. is ₹23.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

