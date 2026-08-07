What is the share price of Dhani Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhani Services is ₹51.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Dhani Services? The Dhani Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhani Services? The market cap of Dhani Services is ₹3,351.12 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhani Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhani Services are ₹57.14 and ₹50.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhani Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhani Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhani Services is ₹109.85 and 52-week low of Dhani Services is ₹50.00 as on .

How has the Dhani Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Dhani Services has shown returns of -8.6% over the past day, -19.51% for the past month, -17.15% over 3 months, -10.74% over 1 year, -3.51% across 3 years, and -22.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhani Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhani Services are -64.60 and 0.58 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global