Here's the live share price of Dhani Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dhani Services
|-8.60
|-19.51
|-17.15
|-10.41
|-10.74
|-3.51
|-22.99
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dhani Services has declined 10.74% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhani Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|54.55
|54.4
|10
|55.88
|55.97
|20
|58.91
|58.21
|50
|61.88
|60.88
|100
|63.47
|62.32
|200
|65.07
|63.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dhani Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.54%, FII holding fell to 18.67%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Oct 15, 2025, 12:02 AM IST IST
|Dhani Services - Corporate Action-Amalgamation/ Merger / Demerger
|Oct 14, 2025, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Dhani Services - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Oct 10, 2025, 04:50 PM IST IST
|Dhani Services - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Oct 06, 2025, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Dhani Services - Compliance Status Of Regulation 6 (1) And 7(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Reg
|Sep 24, 2025, 12:06 AM IST IST
|Dhani Services - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Dhani Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110HR1995PLC121209 and registration number is 121209. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 121.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhani Services is ₹51.20 as on Oct 27, 2025.
The Dhani Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dhani Services is ₹3,351.12 Cr as on Oct 27, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhani Services are ₹57.14 and ₹50.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhani Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhani Services is ₹109.85 and 52-week low of Dhani Services is ₹50.00 as on Oct 27, 2025.
The Dhani Services has shown returns of -8.6% over the past day, -19.51% for the past month, -17.15% over 3 months, -10.74% over 1 year, -3.51% across 3 years, and -22.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhani Services are -64.60 and 0.58 on Oct 27, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global