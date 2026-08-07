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Dhani Services Share Price

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BSE

DHANI SERVICES

Indiabulls Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Dhani Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹51.20 Closed
-8.60₹ -4.82
As on Oct 27, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dhani Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹50.45₹57.14
₹51.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.00₹109.85
₹51.20
Open Price
₹57.14
Prev. Close
₹56.02
Volume
5,69,974

Source: Dion Global

Dhani Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dhani Services		-8.60-19.51-17.15-10.41-10.74-3.51-22.99
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dhani Services has declined 10.74% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhani Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Dhani Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dhani Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
554.5554.4
1055.8855.97
2058.9158.21
5061.8860.88
10063.4762.32
20065.0763.04

Source: Dion Global

Dhani Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dhani Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.54%, FII holding fell to 18.67%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dhani Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Oct 15, 2025, 12:02 AM IST ISTDhani Services - Corporate Action-Amalgamation/ Merger / Demerger
Oct 14, 2025, 11:59 PM IST ISTDhani Services - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Oct 10, 2025, 04:50 PM IST ISTDhani Services - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Oct 06, 2025, 10:46 PM IST ISTDhani Services - Compliance Status Of Regulation 6 (1) And 7(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Reg
Sep 24, 2025, 12:06 AM IST ISTDhani Services - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Dhani Services

Dhani Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110HR1995PLC121209 and registration number is 121209. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 121.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gurbans Singh
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Divyesh B Shah
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Amit Ajit Gandhi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Prem Prakash Mirdha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aishwarya Katoch
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Swati Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dhani Services Share Price

What is the share price of Dhani Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhani Services is ₹51.20 as on Oct 27, 2025.

What kind of stock is Dhani Services?

The Dhani Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhani Services?

The market cap of Dhani Services is ₹3,351.12 Cr as on Oct 27, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhani Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhani Services are ₹57.14 and ₹50.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhani Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhani Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhani Services is ₹109.85 and 52-week low of Dhani Services is ₹50.00 as on Oct 27, 2025.

How has the Dhani Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dhani Services has shown returns of -8.6% over the past day, -19.51% for the past month, -17.15% over 3 months, -10.74% over 1 year, -3.51% across 3 years, and -22.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhani Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhani Services are -64.60 and 0.58 on Oct 27, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Dhani Services News

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