Here's the live share price of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners
|3.29
|2.28
|-15.01
|-11.8
|-11.61
|13.57
|15.4
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.2
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.6
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.4
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.4
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.4
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.4
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.6
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.8
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.1
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.1
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners has declined 11.61% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|73.23
|74.61
|10
|73.2
|74.18
|20
|73.9
|74.38
|50
|76.55
|76.24
|100
|79.01
|78.85
|200
|84.27
|82.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.57%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|Dhanalaxmi Roto - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approval Of Unaduited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended
|Jul 14, 2026, 07:07 PM IST IST
|Dhanalaxmi Roto - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 05, 2026, 12:32 AM IST IST
|Dhanalaxmi Roto - Disclosure Under 7(2) Of SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 03, 2026, 01:34 AM IST IST
|Dhanalaxmi Roto - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(1) Of SEBI, SAST
|Jun 10, 2026, 09:08 PM IST IST
|Dhanalaxmi Roto - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2) & 6(2) Of Prohibition Of Insider Trading Regulation, 2015.
Source: Dion Global
Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100TG1987PLC007769 and registration number is 007769. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of woodan d of products of woodan d cork, except furniture; manuf acture of articles of stra w and plaiting materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 276.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners is ₹75.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners is ₹58.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners are ₹77.35 and ₹72.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners is ₹119.44 and 52-week low of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners is ₹70.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners has shown returns of 0.43% over the past day, 2.28% for the past month, -15.01% over 3 months, -11.61% over 1 year, 13.57% across 3 years, and 15.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners are 8.55 and 0.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global