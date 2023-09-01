Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100TG1987PLC007769 and registration number is 007769. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of woodan d of products of woodan d cork, except furniture; manuf acture of articles of stra w and plaiting materials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 119.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.