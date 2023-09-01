Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Sep, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Final Dividend
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100TG1987PLC007769 and registration number is 007769. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of woodan d of products of woodan d cork, except furniture; manuf acture of articles of stra w and plaiting materials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 119.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd. is ₹43.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd. is 5.7 and PB ratio of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd. is 1.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd. is ₹110.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd. is ₹122.95 and 52-week low of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd. is ₹63.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.