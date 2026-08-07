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Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Share Price

NSE
BSE

DHANALAXMI ROTO SPINNERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹75.30 Closed
0.43₹ 0.32
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹72.60₹77.35
₹75.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹70.50₹119.44
₹75.30
Open Price
₹73.50
Prev. Close
₹74.98
Volume
688

Source: Dion Global

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners		3.292.28-15.01-11.8-11.6113.5715.4
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.226.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.64.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.7974.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.4-3.46-11.71-5.4-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.4-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.4-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.6
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.834.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.131.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.1-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners has declined 11.61% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
573.2374.61
1073.274.18
2073.974.38
5076.5576.24
10079.0178.85
20084.2782.74

Source: Dion Global

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.57%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTDhanalaxmi Roto - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approval Of Unaduited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended
Jul 14, 2026, 07:07 PM IST ISTDhanalaxmi Roto - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 05, 2026, 12:32 AM IST ISTDhanalaxmi Roto - Disclosure Under 7(2) Of SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015
Jul 03, 2026, 01:34 AM IST ISTDhanalaxmi Roto - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(1) Of SEBI, SAST
Jun 10, 2026, 09:08 PM IST ISTDhanalaxmi Roto - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2) & 6(2) Of Prohibition Of Insider Trading Regulation, 2015.

Source: Dion Global

About Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100TG1987PLC007769 and registration number is 007769. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of woodan d of products of woodan d cork, except furniture; manuf acture of articles of stra w and plaiting materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 276.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anirudh Inani
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Narayan Inani
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Keshav Inani
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Dhanraj Soni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Baheti
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Annushree Atasniya
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Share Price

What is the share price of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners is ₹75.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners?

The Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners?

The market cap of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners is ₹58.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners are ₹77.35 and ₹72.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners is ₹119.44 and 52-week low of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners is ₹70.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners has shown returns of 0.43% over the past day, 2.28% for the past month, -15.01% over 3 months, -11.61% over 1 year, 13.57% across 3 years, and 15.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners are 8.55 and 0.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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