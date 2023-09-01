Follow Us

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd. Share Price

DHANALAXMI ROTO SPINNERS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹110.90 Closed
4.434.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹106.95₹111.50
₹110.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹63.10₹122.95
₹110.90
Open Price
₹111.50
Prev. Close
₹106.20
Volume
1,905

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1112.62
  • R2114.33
  • R3117.17
  • Pivot
    109.78
  • S1108.07
  • S2105.23
  • S3103.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 574.83109.44
  • 1074.91110.63
  • 2074.95109.37
  • 5076.47102.36
  • 10078.9594.22
  • 20086.587.28

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.467.6721.2847.8748.76494.64164.99
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd. Share Holdings

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Sep, 2023Board MeetingFinal Dividend
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd.

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100TG1987PLC007769 and registration number is 007769. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of woodan d of products of woodan d cork, except furniture; manuf acture of articles of stra w and plaiting materials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 119.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shyamsundar Jakhotia
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajkumar Inani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anirudh Inani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Narayan Inani
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Kasturi Nagendra Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Simanth Roy Chowdhury
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Natasha Inani
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd.?

The market cap of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd. is ₹43.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd. is 5.7 and PB ratio of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd. is 1.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd. is ₹110.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd. is ₹122.95 and 52-week low of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd. is ₹63.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

