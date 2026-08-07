What is the share price of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners is ₹75.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners? The Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners? The market cap of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners is ₹58.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners are ₹77.35 and ₹72.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners is ₹119.44 and 52-week low of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners is ₹70.50 as on .

How has the Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners performed historically in terms of returns? The Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners has shown returns of 0.43% over the past day, 2.28% for the past month, -15.01% over 3 months, -11.61% over 1 year, 13.57% across 3 years, and 15.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners are 8.55 and 0.94 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global