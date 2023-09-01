Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-13.24
|-45.71
|-41.54
|-57.30
|-30.66
|-75.58
|8.24
|7.01
|7.28
|34.75
|43.91
|294.25
|208.77
|4.39
|3.10
|3.00
|14.21
|-18.18
|17.71
|65.62
|15.75
|29.62
|25.82
|70.29
|70.39
|213.15
|61.96
|7.40
|2.08
|16.02
|48.78
|47.93
|161.61
|146.01
|3.40
|12.05
|24.58
|48.61
|66.67
|241.24
|86.07
|1.54
|11.74
|14.78
|37.12
|51.33
|285.89
|39.33
|-1.37
|17.33
|30.90
|45.05
|50.09
|227.95
|138.48
|0.14
|11.44
|18.61
|20.41
|-2.29
|59.05
|-1.58
|0.84
|0.23
|14.77
|-1.22
|-38.42
|19.38
|19.38
|9.12
|0.05
|-1.69
|15.97
|35.39
|304.33
|110.06
|3.93
|-0.09
|0.92
|26.93
|14.75
|95.93
|13.31
|2.48
|-14.82
|0.87
|22.71
|36.70
|64.54
|18.38
|33.70
|30.73
|58.56
|79.63
|83.60
|261.39
|4.29
|25.65
|56.78
|42.61
|49.66
|5.74
|10.27
|-80.46
|5.63
|-3.92
|-10.92
|0.61
|-1.75
|543.50
|102.95
|6.72
|-14.14
|-4.40
|34.48
|37.38
|310.80
|107.72
|8.34
|2.07
|25.72
|23.92
|62.28
|173.83
|47.91
|9.07
|12.98
|47.66
|68.73
|145.46
|355.64
|334.61
|-0.28
|-2.27
|2.14
|20.68
|-13.65
|58.09
|37.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dhanada Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101PN1986PLC133909 and registration number is 133909. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dhanada Corporation Ltd. is ₹10.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dhanada Corporation Ltd. is -2.04 and PB ratio of Dhanada Corporation Ltd. is -8.49 as on Aug 07, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanada Corporation Ltd. is ₹1.90 as on Aug 07, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanada Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanada Corporation Ltd. is ₹4.77 and 52-week low of Dhanada Corporation Ltd. is ₹1.90 as on Aug 07, 2023.