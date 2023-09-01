Follow Us

Dhanada Corporation Ltd. Share Price

DHANADA CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.90 Closed
00
As on Aug 7, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Dhanada Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.90₹1.99
₹1.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.90₹4.77
₹1.90
Open Price
₹1.99
Prev. Close
₹1.90
Volume
0

Dhanada Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.96
  • R22.02
  • R32.05
  • Pivot
    1.93
  • S11.87
  • S21.84
  • S31.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.82.1
  • 103.962.36
  • 203.922.67
  • 504.082.93
  • 1004.53.09
  • 2004.863.44

Dhanada Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-13.24-45.71-41.54-57.30-30.66-75.58
8.247.017.2834.7543.91294.25208.77
4.393.103.0014.21-18.1817.7165.62
15.7529.6225.8270.2970.39213.1561.96
7.402.0816.0248.7847.93161.61146.01
3.4012.0524.5848.6166.67241.2486.07
1.5411.7414.7837.1251.33285.8939.33
-1.3717.3330.9045.0550.09227.95138.48
0.1411.4418.6120.41-2.2959.05-1.58
0.840.2314.77-1.22-38.4219.3819.38
9.120.05-1.6915.9735.39304.33110.06
3.93-0.090.9226.9314.7595.9313.31
2.48-14.820.8722.7136.7064.5418.38
33.7030.7358.5679.6383.60261.394.29
25.6556.7842.6149.665.7410.27-80.46
5.63-3.92-10.920.61-1.75543.50102.95
6.72-14.14-4.4034.4837.38310.80107.72
8.342.0725.7223.9262.28173.8347.91
9.0712.9847.6668.73145.46355.64334.61
-0.28-2.272.1420.68-13.6558.0937.16

Dhanada Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Dhanada Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dhanada Corporation Ltd.

Dhanada Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101PN1986PLC133909 and registration number is 133909. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Havele
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Shreeniwas G Kale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dilip A Prabhune
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Veena R Havele
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dhanada Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dhanada Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Dhanada Corporation Ltd. is ₹10.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dhanada Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dhanada Corporation Ltd. is -2.04 and PB ratio of Dhanada Corporation Ltd. is -8.49 as on Aug 07, 2023.

What is the share price of Dhanada Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanada Corporation Ltd. is ₹1.90 as on Aug 07, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhanada Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanada Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanada Corporation Ltd. is ₹4.77 and 52-week low of Dhanada Corporation Ltd. is ₹1.90 as on Aug 07, 2023.

