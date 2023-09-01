Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Dhampure Specialty Sugars Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DHAMPURE SPECIALTY SUGARS LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | BSE
₹48.24 Closed
4.982.29
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dhampure Specialty Sugars Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.24₹48.24
₹48.24
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.35₹81.95
₹48.24
Open Price
₹48.24
Prev. Close
₹45.95
Volume
9,745

Dhampure Specialty Sugars Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R148.24
  • R248.24
  • R348.24
  • Pivot
    48.24
  • S148.24
  • S248.24
  • S348.24

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 538.2344.58
  • 1038.5144.74
  • 2039.0145.54
  • 5039.6747.74
  • 10039.648.61
  • 20041.1546.5

Dhampure Specialty Sugars Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.081.66-13.4473.3422.44244.57387.27
3.272.1912.494.69-1.05358.62297.13
0.22-3.20-2.00-6.62-11.7162.23120.68
3.52-2.601.619.6010.96155.90420.87
3.326.0815.1315.9733.13330.61732.28
-0.99-3.57-2.99-2.13-1.82106.9582.79
6.9655.1170.3292.00149.90321.24266.67
3.07-0.635.2418.267.01186.72507.77
0.80-5.932.3419.7210.7272.49192.67
0.95-1.281.558.71-9.40190.81379.52
4.874.4245.4857.5837.72329.63332.84
0.56-19.44-5.3817.3489.33634.77722.61
17.0581.77142.07186.69224.321,256.301,165.06
13.124.1088.32107.0446.34312.89281.35
10.02-0.9220.0634.358.71195.56225.92
7.55-2.246.3113.43-2.24-2.24-2.24
0.7842.6776.6260.89242.28703.52703.52
10.1312.9946.1268.9077.79333.01826.86
-0.17-6.542.2824.36-18.86170.6214.78
6.2412.7315.6326.366.67295.83685.80

Dhampure Specialty Sugars Ltd. Share Holdings

Dhampure Specialty Sugars Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dhampure Specialty Sugars Ltd.

Dhampure Specialty Sugars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24112UP1992PLC014478 and registration number is 014478. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Sugar. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sorabh Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohd Arshad Suhail Siddiqui
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Praveen Singh
    Non Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Dhampure Specialty Sugars Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dhampure Specialty Sugars Ltd.?

The market cap of Dhampure Specialty Sugars Ltd. is ₹38.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dhampure Specialty Sugars Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dhampure Specialty Sugars Ltd. is 395.41 and PB ratio of Dhampure Specialty Sugars Ltd. is 1.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dhampure Specialty Sugars Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhampure Specialty Sugars Ltd. is ₹48.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhampure Specialty Sugars Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhampure Specialty Sugars Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhampure Specialty Sugars Ltd. is ₹81.95 and 52-week low of Dhampure Specialty Sugars Ltd. is ₹25.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data