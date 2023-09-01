Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|12.08
|1.66
|-13.44
|73.34
|22.44
|244.57
|387.27
|3.27
|2.19
|12.49
|4.69
|-1.05
|358.62
|297.13
|0.22
|-3.20
|-2.00
|-6.62
|-11.71
|62.23
|120.68
|3.52
|-2.60
|1.61
|9.60
|10.96
|155.90
|420.87
|3.32
|6.08
|15.13
|15.97
|33.13
|330.61
|732.28
|-0.99
|-3.57
|-2.99
|-2.13
|-1.82
|106.95
|82.79
|6.96
|55.11
|70.32
|92.00
|149.90
|321.24
|266.67
|3.07
|-0.63
|5.24
|18.26
|7.01
|186.72
|507.77
|0.80
|-5.93
|2.34
|19.72
|10.72
|72.49
|192.67
|0.95
|-1.28
|1.55
|8.71
|-9.40
|190.81
|379.52
|4.87
|4.42
|45.48
|57.58
|37.72
|329.63
|332.84
|0.56
|-19.44
|-5.38
|17.34
|89.33
|634.77
|722.61
|17.05
|81.77
|142.07
|186.69
|224.32
|1,256.30
|1,165.06
|13.12
|4.10
|88.32
|107.04
|46.34
|312.89
|281.35
|10.02
|-0.92
|20.06
|34.35
|8.71
|195.56
|225.92
|7.55
|-2.24
|6.31
|13.43
|-2.24
|-2.24
|-2.24
|0.78
|42.67
|76.62
|60.89
|242.28
|703.52
|703.52
|10.13
|12.99
|46.12
|68.90
|77.79
|333.01
|826.86
|-0.17
|-6.54
|2.28
|24.36
|-18.86
|170.62
|14.78
|6.24
|12.73
|15.63
|26.36
|6.67
|295.83
|685.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dhampure Specialty Sugars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24112UP1992PLC014478 and registration number is 014478. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Sugar. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dhampure Specialty Sugars Ltd. is ₹38.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dhampure Specialty Sugars Ltd. is 395.41 and PB ratio of Dhampure Specialty Sugars Ltd. is 1.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhampure Specialty Sugars Ltd. is ₹48.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhampure Specialty Sugars Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhampure Specialty Sugars Ltd. is ₹81.95 and 52-week low of Dhampure Specialty Sugars Ltd. is ₹25.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.