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Dhampure Specialty Sugars Share Price

NSE
BSE

DHAMPURE SPECIALTY SUGARS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Sugar

Here's the live share price of Dhampure Specialty Sugars along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹144.30 Closed
10.15₹ 13.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dhampure Specialty Sugars Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹127.35₹144.90
₹144.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹82.00₹142.80
₹144.30
Open Price
₹135.90
Prev. Close
₹131.00
Volume
34,642

Source: Dion Global

Dhampure Specialty Sugars Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dhampure Specialty Sugars		18.3818.1819.8550.5853.9243.5336.55
Balrampur Chini Mills		8.2611.0020.8940.2215.5016.3512.41
Triveni Engineering & Industries		3.91-49.74-42.68-39.30-30.21-8.595.70
Shree Renuka Sugars		1.42-4.81-22.41-12.55-23.43-22.37-3.94
Bannari Amman Sugars		-1.50-1.95-5.98-3.56-7.448.0812.71
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		4.530.34-13.432.28-22.982.121.78
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		14.2010.873.0332.0614.383.07-1.15
Avadh Sugar & Energy		18.5015.8614.4772.7837.491.525.94
Dhampur Sugar Mills		10.294.34-2.9923.658.88-19.20-12.94
Uttam Sugar Mills		13.385.34-0.6513.825.03-11.864.82
Zuari Industries		-0.58-2.41-7.95-5.56-19.1117.1312.11
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		9.99-7.06-16.0213.13-0.41-23.44-9.95
Dhampur Bio Organics		15.82-1.41-5.3614.3648.34-11.91-7.76
Magadh Sugar & Energy		3.03-0.84-2.6815.190.722.5314.05
Ugar Sugar Works		10.4110.74-0.2719.926.87-29.969.36
Mawana Sugars		7.485.500.5742.7332.283.835.78
DCM Shriram Industries		9.193.96-9.155.95-75.08-31.82-12.58
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		-5.4638.0011.2233.24-5.75-0.144.97
SBEC Sugar		0.81-17.26101.61100.9656.2521.3216.96
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		5.73-0.451.8620.7515.07-7.973.97

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dhampure Specialty Sugars has gained 53.92% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhampure Specialty Sugars has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).

Dhampure Specialty Sugars Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dhampure Specialty Sugars Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5121.89126.63
10121.28124.32
20121.5122.95
50120.81121.35
100119.3118.19
200108.77112.27

Source: Dion Global

Dhampure Specialty Sugars Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dhampure Specialty Sugars remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dhampure Specialty Sugars Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTDhampure Specialty S - Disclosure Of Statement Of Deviation Or Variation(S) As Per Regulation 32 Of Sebl (Listing Obligations
Aug 04, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTDhampure Specialty S - Consider And Approve The Quarterly Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Statement For The
Aug 04, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTDhampure Specialty S - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON TUESDAY, 04TH AUGUST, 2026.
Jul 28, 2026, 06:41 PM IST ISTDhampure Specialty S - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval The Unaudited Standalone And Consol
Jul 04, 2026, 08:33 PM IST ISTDhampure Specialty S - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Dhampure Specialty Sugars

Dhampure Specialty Sugars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24112UP1992PLC014478 and registration number is 014478. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Sugar. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sorabh Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohd Arshad Suhail Siddiqui
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Praveen Singh
    Non Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Dhampure Specialty Sugars Share Price

What is the share price of Dhampure Specialty Sugars?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhampure Specialty Sugars is ₹144.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dhampure Specialty Sugars?

The Dhampure Specialty Sugars is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhampure Specialty Sugars?

The market cap of Dhampure Specialty Sugars is ₹120.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhampure Specialty Sugars?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhampure Specialty Sugars are ₹144.90 and ₹127.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhampure Specialty Sugars?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhampure Specialty Sugars stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhampure Specialty Sugars is ₹142.80 and 52-week low of Dhampure Specialty Sugars is ₹82.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dhampure Specialty Sugars performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dhampure Specialty Sugars has shown returns of 10.15% over the past day, 18.18% for the past month, 19.85% over 3 months, 53.92% over 1 year, 43.53% across 3 years, and 36.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhampure Specialty Sugars?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhampure Specialty Sugars are 19.09 and 2.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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