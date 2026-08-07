Here's the live share price of Dhampure Specialty Sugars along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dhampure Specialty Sugars
|18.38
|18.18
|19.85
|50.58
|53.92
|43.53
|36.55
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.26
|11.00
|20.89
|40.22
|15.50
|16.35
|12.41
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|3.91
|-49.74
|-42.68
|-39.30
|-30.21
|-8.59
|5.70
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.42
|-4.81
|-22.41
|-12.55
|-23.43
|-22.37
|-3.94
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|-1.50
|-1.95
|-5.98
|-3.56
|-7.44
|8.08
|12.71
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|4.53
|0.34
|-13.43
|2.28
|-22.98
|2.12
|1.78
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|14.20
|10.87
|3.03
|32.06
|14.38
|3.07
|-1.15
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|18.50
|15.86
|14.47
|72.78
|37.49
|1.52
|5.94
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|10.29
|4.34
|-2.99
|23.65
|8.88
|-19.20
|-12.94
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|13.38
|5.34
|-0.65
|13.82
|5.03
|-11.86
|4.82
|Zuari Industries
|-0.58
|-2.41
|-7.95
|-5.56
|-19.11
|17.13
|12.11
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|9.99
|-7.06
|-16.02
|13.13
|-0.41
|-23.44
|-9.95
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|15.82
|-1.41
|-5.36
|14.36
|48.34
|-11.91
|-7.76
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|3.03
|-0.84
|-2.68
|15.19
|0.72
|2.53
|14.05
|Ugar Sugar Works
|10.41
|10.74
|-0.27
|19.92
|6.87
|-29.96
|9.36
|Mawana Sugars
|7.48
|5.50
|0.57
|42.73
|32.28
|3.83
|5.78
|DCM Shriram Industries
|9.19
|3.96
|-9.15
|5.95
|-75.08
|-31.82
|-12.58
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|-5.46
|38.00
|11.22
|33.24
|-5.75
|-0.14
|4.97
|SBEC Sugar
|0.81
|-17.26
|101.61
|100.96
|56.25
|21.32
|16.96
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|5.73
|-0.45
|1.86
|20.75
|15.07
|-7.97
|3.97
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dhampure Specialty Sugars has gained 53.92% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhampure Specialty Sugars has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|121.89
|126.63
|10
|121.28
|124.32
|20
|121.5
|122.95
|50
|120.81
|121.35
|100
|119.3
|118.19
|200
|108.77
|112.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dhampure Specialty Sugars remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|Dhampure Specialty S - Disclosure Of Statement Of Deviation Or Variation(S) As Per Regulation 32 Of Sebl (Listing Obligations
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|Dhampure Specialty S - Consider And Approve The Quarterly Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Statement For The
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Dhampure Specialty S - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON TUESDAY, 04TH AUGUST, 2026.
|Jul 28, 2026, 06:41 PM IST IST
|Dhampure Specialty S - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval The Unaudited Standalone And Consol
|Jul 04, 2026, 08:33 PM IST IST
|Dhampure Specialty S - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Dhampure Specialty Sugars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24112UP1992PLC014478 and registration number is 014478. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Sugar. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhampure Specialty Sugars is ₹144.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dhampure Specialty Sugars is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dhampure Specialty Sugars is ₹120.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhampure Specialty Sugars are ₹144.90 and ₹127.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhampure Specialty Sugars stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhampure Specialty Sugars is ₹142.80 and 52-week low of Dhampure Specialty Sugars is ₹82.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dhampure Specialty Sugars has shown returns of 10.15% over the past day, 18.18% for the past month, 19.85% over 3 months, 53.92% over 1 year, 43.53% across 3 years, and 36.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhampure Specialty Sugars are 19.09 and 2.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global