What is the share price of Dhampure Specialty Sugars? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhampure Specialty Sugars is ₹144.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Dhampure Specialty Sugars? The Dhampure Specialty Sugars is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhampure Specialty Sugars? The market cap of Dhampure Specialty Sugars is ₹120.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhampure Specialty Sugars? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhampure Specialty Sugars are ₹144.90 and ₹127.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhampure Specialty Sugars? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhampure Specialty Sugars stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhampure Specialty Sugars is ₹142.80 and 52-week low of Dhampure Specialty Sugars is ₹82.00 as on .

How has the Dhampure Specialty Sugars performed historically in terms of returns? The Dhampure Specialty Sugars has shown returns of 10.15% over the past day, 18.18% for the past month, 19.85% over 3 months, 53.92% over 1 year, 43.53% across 3 years, and 36.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhampure Specialty Sugars? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhampure Specialty Sugars are 19.09 and 2.86 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global