Dewan Housing: What does its resolution plan implify?

The resolution plan earmarks the cash flows from the three asset buckets to specific debt categories (bank loan, NCD tranche, etc.).

Dewan Housing has put out a resolution plan which will be voted by the committee of creditors. We don’t have complete liability tenor & coupon profile, but aggregate haircut will be between 28-37% for discounting rate between 9-12%; bulk of losses are in the SRA and other loans at 60% or higher. Banks/AMCs have taken 30-50% MTM hit on bonds, so incremental provisioning needs should be small, but NPL provisions will come later.

Resolution plan: Assets (cash inflow sources) have been pooled in three buckets. Bucket #1 of Retail loans (Rs 352 bn, 39% of gross o/s), Bucket #2 of Project & Mortgage loans and part of securitized loan book (Rs 214 bn, 24% of gross o/s), and Bucket #3 of Other project loans including slum rehabilitation (SRA) loans, Inter-corporate deposits (ICDs) (Rs 328 bn, ~37% of gross o/s), etc. Management estimates cash flows from the first two buckets to accrue at 8.5% p.a (65% of receivable) but near negligible accrual rate for the third bucket, indicating elevated credit risk associated with the third bucket.

Asset earmarking: The resolution plan earmarks the cash flows from the three asset buckets to specific debt categories (bank loan, NCD tranche, etc.). Discounting the assigned cash flows at 10% (or a range of 9-12%) suggests implied haircut at 31% on avg., (or in a range between 28-37%) for the lenders. A delay in cash inflows or a lower than expected recovery could further increase the haircut for lenders. Surprisingly, both retail and project loans which are 63% of the outstanding debt (or 65% of cash inflows) will have a much lower haircut (10% or less), while the aggregate of ICDs and SRA will have a haircut of 60% or higher.

Instrument basis: Across a broad category of instruments, the “public deposit” will likely have an aggregate haircut of 5% (or lower depending on the discount rate), while perpetual debt, commercial papers and subordinate debt will have a haircut closer to 60% or higher. Banks term-loans, NHB refinance and NCDs will take losses of around 30%.