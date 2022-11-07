Devyani international Rating: Buy; steady network expansion stays the course

Devyani International, the largest franchisee of Yum! brands Ebitda’s Q2 revenues were broadly inline with our consensus’ estimates. PizzaHut (PH) store sales growth (SSG) was muted at 3% due to factors like aggressive additions, potential downtrading and product price hike, in our view. KFC SSG was however strong at 13%. GM declined to a multi-quarter low on key input inflation, but mgmt is seeing softening recently, and Q2 may mark the trough, in our view. Steady network expansion continues as Q2 saw ~90 store adds. Retain Buy.

Inline revenues: Q2 revenues grew 6% q-o-q and 45% y-o-y, albeit on a soft base, to `7.5 bn, inline with JEFe and consensus. Store adds drove revenue growth as the company added 293 stores last twelve months and 88 stores in Q2.

GM decline: GM declined 80-90 bps y-o-y & q-o-q to 70.2%, a multi-quarter low. The GM decline was broad-based across formats, despite price hikes LTM, as key RMs (chicken, cheese) saw significant cost inflation.

Ebitda inline: Ebitda grew 34% y-o-y and was flat q-o-q at Rs1.7bn – in line with JEFe. GM decline and higher overheads drove Ebitda margins 120/180bps lower q-o-q/y-o-y to 22.1%.

KFC: 47% y-o-y revenue growth in KFC was driven by 37% store additions and recovery in dine-in. SSG was also healthy at 13%. However, q-o-q growth was soft at 4% despite 8% store additions due to muted non-veg demand during ‘shradh’. Per-store revenues grew 7% y-o-y, but declined 3% q-o-q. However, there has been some softening in chicken, edible oil and cooking gas recently which should help.

Pizza Hut: SSG was muted at 3% – this could be due to several factors viz. (i) product price hikes impacting demand; (ii) aggressive store additions; (iii) likely downtrading to the new value range ‘Flavour Fun’ launched in Q2.

Costa: 19 store additions in Q2 on a base of 69 was a positive. Mgmt maintained the guidance of 40-50 additions for full year, but we see an upside. Revenues more than doubled y-o-y, but brand margins saw a sharp decline due to store adds.

Mgmt comments: Stayed with its guidance of 250 store adds although did not rule out an upside to guidance. Continued inflation has impacted staples & discretionary demand to some extent. Customer response has been good on Flavour Fun (PH) and Peri-peri chicken (KFC).