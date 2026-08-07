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Devine Impex Share Price

NSE
BSE

DEVINE IMPEX

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Devine Impex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 05, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Devine Impex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.00₹9.00
₹9.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.38₹10.91
₹9.00
Open Price
₹9.00
Prev. Close
₹9.00
Volume
100

Source: Dion Global

Devine Impex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Devine Impex		08.4311.25-5.063.459.536.40
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Devine Impex has gained 3.45% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Devine Impex has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Devine Impex Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Devine Impex Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.048.99
108.848.9
208.488.71
508.378.52
1008.628.56
2008.788.69

Source: Dion Global

Devine Impex Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Devine Impex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 65.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Devine Impex Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 10, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTDevine Impex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 06:25 AM IST ISTDevine Impex - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 27, 2026, 06:23 AM IST ISTDevine Impex - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 20, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTDevine Impex - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ende
Apr 19, 2026, 12:41 AM IST ISTDevine Impex - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A

Source: Dion Global

About Devine Impex

Devine Impex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51110PB1995PLC017179 and registration number is 017179. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Neeraj Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rohit Jain
    Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Manju Jain
    Director
  • Mrs. Niveta Rampaul Sharma
    Director
  • Ms. Amarjeet Kaur
    Director

FAQs on Devine Impex Share Price

What is the share price of Devine Impex?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Devine Impex is ₹9.00 as on Aug 05, 2026.

What kind of stock is Devine Impex?

The Devine Impex is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Devine Impex?

The market cap of Devine Impex is ₹8.58 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Devine Impex?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Devine Impex are ₹9.00 and ₹9.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Devine Impex?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Devine Impex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Devine Impex is ₹10.91 and 52-week low of Devine Impex is ₹7.38 as on Aug 05, 2026.

How has the Devine Impex performed historically in terms of returns?

The Devine Impex has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 8.43% for the past month, 11.25% over 3 months, 3.45% over 1 year, 9.53% across 3 years, and 6.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Devine Impex?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Devine Impex are 0.00 and 0.57 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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