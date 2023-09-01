Follow Us

DEVINE IMPEX LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.32 Closed
-4.96-0.33
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Devine Impex Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.32₹6.65
₹6.32
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.50₹8.11
₹6.32
Open Price
₹6.32
Prev. Close
₹6.65
Volume
1,557

Devine Impex Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.54
  • R26.76
  • R36.87
  • Pivot
    6.43
  • S16.21
  • S26.1
  • S35.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.336.75
  • 105.396.73
  • 205.296.68
  • 505.316.58
  • 1005.256.4
  • 2005.956.14

Devine Impex Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.37-4.103.6113.6722.2468.5314.91
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Devine Impex Ltd. Share Holdings

Devine Impex Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Devine Impex Ltd.

Devine Impex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51110PB1995PLC017179 and registration number is 017179. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Parvesh Kumar Oberoi
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Nisha Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Vinay Kumar Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Rohit Jain
    Director

FAQs on Devine Impex Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Devine Impex Ltd.?

The market cap of Devine Impex Ltd. is ₹6.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Devine Impex Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Devine Impex Ltd. is 110.88 and PB ratio of Devine Impex Ltd. is 0.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Devine Impex Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Devine Impex Ltd. is ₹6.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Devine Impex Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Devine Impex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Devine Impex Ltd. is ₹8.11 and 52-week low of Devine Impex Ltd. is ₹4.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

