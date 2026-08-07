Here's the live share price of Devine Impex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Devine Impex
|0
|8.43
|11.25
|-5.06
|3.45
|9.53
|6.40
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Devine Impex has gained 3.45% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Devine Impex has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.04
|8.99
|10
|8.84
|8.9
|20
|8.48
|8.71
|50
|8.37
|8.52
|100
|8.62
|8.56
|200
|8.78
|8.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Devine Impex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 65.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Devine Impex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 06:25 AM IST IST
|Devine Impex - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 27, 2026, 06:23 AM IST IST
|Devine Impex - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 20, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Devine Impex - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ende
|Apr 19, 2026, 12:41 AM IST IST
|Devine Impex - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Source: Dion Global
Devine Impex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51110PB1995PLC017179 and registration number is 017179. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Devine Impex is ₹9.00 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Devine Impex is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Devine Impex is ₹8.58 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Devine Impex are ₹9.00 and ₹9.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Devine Impex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Devine Impex is ₹10.91 and 52-week low of Devine Impex is ₹7.38 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Devine Impex has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 8.43% for the past month, 11.25% over 3 months, 3.45% over 1 year, 9.53% across 3 years, and 6.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Devine Impex are 0.00 and 0.57 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global