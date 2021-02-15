Devil’s in detail of capex figures for FY21-22

The Union Budget 2021–22 indicates rise in capex from Rs 3.4 trn in FY20 to Rs 4.4 trn in FY21RE and further to Rs 5.5 trn in FY22BE.
This implies growth of 65% y-o-y over two years.
However, after making necessary adjustments, combined capital outlays are pegged to grow by 6.6% y-o-y in FY21 and 12.3% y-o-y in FY22, Motilal Oswal has said.
This implies average growth of 9.5% y-o-y over FY21–22, similar to the pre-COVID period (FY17–20).
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.