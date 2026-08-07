What is the share price of Dev Labtech Venture? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dev Labtech Venture is ₹18.62 as on .

What kind of stock is Dev Labtech Venture? The Dev Labtech Venture is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dev Labtech Venture? The market cap of Dev Labtech Venture is ₹88.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dev Labtech Venture? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dev Labtech Venture are ₹18.62 and ₹18.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dev Labtech Venture? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dev Labtech Venture stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dev Labtech Venture is ₹31.50 and 52-week low of Dev Labtech Venture is ₹13.75 as on .

How has the Dev Labtech Venture performed historically in terms of returns? The Dev Labtech Venture has shown returns of -2.82% over the past day, -11.42% for the past month, -38.9% over 3 months, -4.51% over 1 year, 7.75% across 3 years, and 8.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dev Labtech Venture? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dev Labtech Venture are 9.24 and 1.41 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global