Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Dev Labtech Venture Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DEV LABTECH VENTURE LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹62.10 Closed
-0.64-0.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dev Labtech Venture Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹62.00₹62.50
₹62.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹47.70₹76.70
₹62.10
Open Price
₹62.50
Prev. Close
₹62.50
Volume
8,000

Dev Labtech Venture Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R162.4
  • R262.7
  • R362.9
  • Pivot
    62.2
  • S161.9
  • S261.7
  • S361.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.0462.31
  • 105.0261.87
  • 202.5161.33
  • 50160.72
  • 1000.560.22
  • 2000.250

Dev Labtech Venture Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.315.08-4.1723.6823.6823.6823.68
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30

Dev Labtech Venture Ltd. Share Holdings

Dev Labtech Venture Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Dev Labtech Venture Ltd.

Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery

Management

  • Mr. Jay Jerambhai Donda
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Dimple Jay Donda
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivekbhai Tulsibhai Mavani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Brijeshkumar Maheshbhai Pathak
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dev Labtech Venture Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dev Labtech Venture Ltd.?

The market cap of Dev Labtech Venture Ltd. is ₹51.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dev Labtech Venture Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dev Labtech Venture Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Dev Labtech Venture Ltd. is 5.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dev Labtech Venture Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dev Labtech Venture Ltd. is ₹62.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dev Labtech Venture Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dev Labtech Venture Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dev Labtech Venture Ltd. is ₹76.70 and 52-week low of Dev Labtech Venture Ltd. is ₹47.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data