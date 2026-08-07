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Dev Labtech Venture Share Price

NSE
BSE

DEV LABTECH VENTURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Dev Labtech Venture along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹18.62 Closed
-2.82₹ -0.54
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dev Labtech Venture Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.21₹18.62
₹18.62
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.75₹31.50
₹18.62
Open Price
₹18.22
Prev. Close
₹19.16
Volume
12,000

Source: Dion Global

Dev Labtech Venture Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dev Labtech Venture		-1.48-11.42-38.90-20.55-4.517.758.21
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dev Labtech Venture has declined 4.51% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Dev Labtech Venture has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Dev Labtech Venture Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dev Labtech Venture Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.1218.33
1018.3318.46
2019.5519.41
5023.9921.66
10023.9122.33
20020.9921.57

Source: Dion Global

Dev Labtech Venture Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dev Labtech Venture remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dev Labtech Venture Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 05:41 AM IST ISTDev Labtech Venture - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 02:08 AM IST ISTDev Labtech Venture - Intimation For Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor & Internal Auditor Of The Company
May 30, 2026, 02:01 AM IST ISTDev Labtech Venture - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 30, 2026, 01:50 AM IST ISTDev Labtech Venture - Board Meeting Outcome for For Board Meeting Held On 29Th May, 2026.
May 20, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTDev Labtech Venture - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Director To Be Held On 29.05.2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Dev Labtech Venture

Dev Labtech Venture Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36100GJ1993PLC019374 and registration number is 019374. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jerambhai Lavjibhai Donda
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jay Jerambhai Donda
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Dimple Jay Donda
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivekbhai Tulsibhai Mavani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Brijeshkumar Maheshbhai Pathak
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Dev Labtech Venture Share Price

What is the share price of Dev Labtech Venture?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dev Labtech Venture is ₹18.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dev Labtech Venture?

The Dev Labtech Venture is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dev Labtech Venture?

The market cap of Dev Labtech Venture is ₹88.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dev Labtech Venture?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dev Labtech Venture are ₹18.62 and ₹18.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dev Labtech Venture?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dev Labtech Venture stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dev Labtech Venture is ₹31.50 and 52-week low of Dev Labtech Venture is ₹13.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dev Labtech Venture performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dev Labtech Venture has shown returns of -2.82% over the past day, -11.42% for the past month, -38.9% over 3 months, -4.51% over 1 year, 7.75% across 3 years, and 8.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dev Labtech Venture?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dev Labtech Venture are 9.24 and 1.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Dev Labtech Venture News

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