Here's the live share price of Dev Labtech Venture along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dev Labtech Venture
|-1.48
|-11.42
|-38.90
|-20.55
|-4.51
|7.75
|8.21
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dev Labtech Venture has declined 4.51% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Dev Labtech Venture has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.12
|18.33
|10
|18.33
|18.46
|20
|19.55
|19.41
|50
|23.99
|21.66
|100
|23.91
|22.33
|200
|20.99
|21.57
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dev Labtech Venture remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 05:41 AM IST IST
|Dev Labtech Venture - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 02:08 AM IST IST
|Dev Labtech Venture - Intimation For Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor & Internal Auditor Of The Company
|May 30, 2026, 02:01 AM IST IST
|Dev Labtech Venture - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 01:50 AM IST IST
|Dev Labtech Venture - Board Meeting Outcome for For Board Meeting Held On 29Th May, 2026.
|May 20, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|Dev Labtech Venture - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Director To Be Held On 29.05.2026.
Source: Dion Global
Dev Labtech Venture Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36100GJ1993PLC019374 and registration number is 019374. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dev Labtech Venture is ₹18.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dev Labtech Venture is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dev Labtech Venture is ₹88.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dev Labtech Venture are ₹18.62 and ₹18.21.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dev Labtech Venture stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dev Labtech Venture is ₹31.50 and 52-week low of Dev Labtech Venture is ₹13.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dev Labtech Venture has shown returns of -2.82% over the past day, -11.42% for the past month, -38.9% over 3 months, -4.51% over 1 year, 7.75% across 3 years, and 8.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dev Labtech Venture are 9.24 and 1.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global