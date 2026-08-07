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Destiny Logistics & Infra Share Price

NSE
BSE

DESTINY LOGISTICS & INFRA

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Destiny Logistics & Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹105.90 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Destiny Logistics & Infra Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹105.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹74.80₹143.00
₹105.90
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹105.90

Source: Dion Global

Destiny Logistics & Infra Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Destiny Logistics & Infra		-4.98-9.72-11.90-16.5219.3992.4848.93
Aegis Logistics		7.04-0.9285.3689.5090.0653.8737.69
Container Corporation of India		-3.866.86-4.08-1.64-8.74-3.33-1.19
Delhivery		-1.79-8.61-1.759.121.624.59-2.47
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.686.1141.89110.47119.3529.9317.01
BlackBuck		6.481.293.06-7.6311.7230.4817.31
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.98-3.949.6126.797.23-12.69-7.82
VRL Logistics		5.9118.575.02-6.28-0.19-6.0913.06
Mahindra Logistics		-1.662.730.467.5226.757.02-8.49
Sindhu Trade Links		0.61-6.834.60-5.61-0.73-5.170.76
Gateway Distriparks		-2.54-6.55-6.27-11.62-13.96-10.21-4.83
TCI Express		2.3910.20-3.31-4.44-17.02-28.00-16.89
Navkar Corporation		-3.02-6.460.66-1.41-19.1312.8115.58
Allcargo Logistics		15.3215.32-5.89-7.49-73.49-50.47-27.98
Allcargo Global		13.16-26.66-33.78-33.78-33.78-12.84-7.91
Tejas Cargo India		14.29-1.305.8227.9542.8631.2717.73
Western Carriers (India)		-1.74-8.31-18.99-26.64-22.70-17.83-11.11
Shree Vasu Logistics		5.1210.4730.8525.28-5.0363.0562.65
JITF Infralogistics		-1.339.159.6718.83-3.01-12.7057.19
Ritco Logistics		1.9410.3322.9021.767.214.9520.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Destiny Logistics & Infra has gained 19.39% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (90.06%), Container Corporation of India (-8.74%), Delhivery (1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Destiny Logistics & Infra has outperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.69%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.19%).

Destiny Logistics & Infra Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Destiny Logistics & Infra Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5117.6114.35
10120.19117.39
20118.41118.67
50122.11119.76
100121.17117.83
200115.32110.47

Source: Dion Global

Destiny Logistics & Infra Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Destiny Logistics & Infra saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.87%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Destiny Logistics & Infra Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Destiny Logistics & Infra fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Destiny Logistics & Infra

Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/2011 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090WB2011PLC165520 and registration number is 165520. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 79.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Rekha Bhagat
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jugal Kishore Bhagat
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nirmalya Sircar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shir Sagar Pandey
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sweta Chaurasia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priya Rudra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Destiny Logistics & Infra Share Price

What is the share price of Destiny Logistics & Infra?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Destiny Logistics & Infra is ₹105.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Destiny Logistics & Infra?

The Destiny Logistics & Infra is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Destiny Logistics & Infra?

The market cap of Destiny Logistics & Infra is ₹237.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Destiny Logistics & Infra?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Destiny Logistics & Infra are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Destiny Logistics & Infra?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Destiny Logistics & Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Destiny Logistics & Infra is ₹143.00 and 52-week low of Destiny Logistics & Infra is ₹74.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Destiny Logistics & Infra performed historically in terms of returns?

The Destiny Logistics & Infra has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -9.72% for the past month, -11.9% over 3 months, 19.39% over 1 year, 92.48% across 3 years, and 48.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Destiny Logistics & Infra?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Destiny Logistics & Infra are 69.95 and 3.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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