DESTINY LOGISTICS & INFRA LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹23.75 Closed
4.861.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.75₹23.75
₹23.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.60₹22.65
₹23.75
Open Price
₹23.75
Prev. Close
₹22.65
Volume
6,000

Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R123.75
  • R223.75
  • R323.75
  • Pivot
    23.75
  • S123.75
  • S223.75
  • S323.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.3921.01
  • 1019.1220.04
  • 2018.9919.22
  • 5017.8618.3
  • 10016.2517.31
  • 20013.415.77

Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
26.6728.3830.8555.7489.8764.3364.33
5.979.0223.2825.85-23.12-18.31-18.31
-0.23-2.597.620.6724.2973.1870.86
0.53-11.36-2.53-24.95-25.39137.64129.75
-0.59-7.42-8.5720.4910.32314.93118.12
0.83-9.46-13.05-10.44-19.3582.94105.90
2.558.328.256.33-17.609.09-34.52
0.46-4.91119.89442.09224.616,591.892,025.32
-1.803.03-15.47-30.9038.5838.5838.58
1.489.8346.5960.5652.5176.6135.02
-0.68-7.983.8912.86-8.05114.99-48.33
-10.35-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78
4.72-6.9236.0073.05-2.8198.1998.19
-3.77-6.9514.6539.42320.12395.37159.30
00101.33102.68103.50101.33100.93
-0.41-8.67-11.31-8.334.94323.43290.65
-5.88-4.98-0.9131.2566.89205.08294.98
-8.9328.3725.3526.47163.09204.43231.93
7.47-8.33-15.38-41.93-53.53139.137.47
24.3612.79-16.38-26.52-67.01-58.90-89.50

Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd. Share Holdings

Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd.

Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/2011 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090WB2011PLC165520 and registration number is 165520. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Sweta Chaurasia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rekha Bhagat
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mithilesh Kumar Jha
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jugal Kishore Bhagat
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shir Sagar Pandey
    Independent Director

FAQs on Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd.?

The market cap of Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd. is ₹36.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd. is 1.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd. is ₹23.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd. is ₹22.65 and 52-week low of Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd. is ₹12.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

