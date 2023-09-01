Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|26.67
|28.38
|30.85
|55.74
|89.87
|64.33
|64.33
|5.97
|9.02
|23.28
|25.85
|-23.12
|-18.31
|-18.31
|-0.23
|-2.59
|7.62
|0.67
|24.29
|73.18
|70.86
|0.53
|-11.36
|-2.53
|-24.95
|-25.39
|137.64
|129.75
|-0.59
|-7.42
|-8.57
|20.49
|10.32
|314.93
|118.12
|0.83
|-9.46
|-13.05
|-10.44
|-19.35
|82.94
|105.90
|2.55
|8.32
|8.25
|6.33
|-17.60
|9.09
|-34.52
|0.46
|-4.91
|119.89
|442.09
|224.61
|6,591.89
|2,025.32
|-1.80
|3.03
|-15.47
|-30.90
|38.58
|38.58
|38.58
|1.48
|9.83
|46.59
|60.56
|52.51
|76.61
|35.02
|-0.68
|-7.98
|3.89
|12.86
|-8.05
|114.99
|-48.33
|-10.35
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|4.72
|-6.92
|36.00
|73.05
|-2.81
|98.19
|98.19
|-3.77
|-6.95
|14.65
|39.42
|320.12
|395.37
|159.30
|0
|0
|101.33
|102.68
|103.50
|101.33
|100.93
|-0.41
|-8.67
|-11.31
|-8.33
|4.94
|323.43
|290.65
|-5.88
|-4.98
|-0.91
|31.25
|66.89
|205.08
|294.98
|-8.93
|28.37
|25.35
|26.47
|163.09
|204.43
|231.93
|7.47
|-8.33
|-15.38
|-41.93
|-53.53
|139.13
|7.47
|24.36
|12.79
|-16.38
|-26.52
|-67.01
|-58.90
|-89.50
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/2011 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090WB2011PLC165520 and registration number is 165520. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd. is ₹36.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd. is 1.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd. is ₹23.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd. is ₹22.65 and 52-week low of Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd. is ₹12.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.