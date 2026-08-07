Here's the live share price of Destiny Logistics & Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Destiny Logistics & Infra
|-4.98
|-9.72
|-11.90
|-16.52
|19.39
|92.48
|48.93
|Aegis Logistics
|7.04
|-0.92
|85.36
|89.50
|90.06
|53.87
|37.69
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.86
|6.86
|-4.08
|-1.64
|-8.74
|-3.33
|-1.19
|Delhivery
|-1.79
|-8.61
|-1.75
|9.12
|1.62
|4.59
|-2.47
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.68
|6.11
|41.89
|110.47
|119.35
|29.93
|17.01
|BlackBuck
|6.48
|1.29
|3.06
|-7.63
|11.72
|30.48
|17.31
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.98
|-3.94
|9.61
|26.79
|7.23
|-12.69
|-7.82
|VRL Logistics
|5.91
|18.57
|5.02
|-6.28
|-0.19
|-6.09
|13.06
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.66
|2.73
|0.46
|7.52
|26.75
|7.02
|-8.49
|Sindhu Trade Links
|0.61
|-6.83
|4.60
|-5.61
|-0.73
|-5.17
|0.76
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.54
|-6.55
|-6.27
|-11.62
|-13.96
|-10.21
|-4.83
|TCI Express
|2.39
|10.20
|-3.31
|-4.44
|-17.02
|-28.00
|-16.89
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.02
|-6.46
|0.66
|-1.41
|-19.13
|12.81
|15.58
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.32
|15.32
|-5.89
|-7.49
|-73.49
|-50.47
|-27.98
|Allcargo Global
|13.16
|-26.66
|-33.78
|-33.78
|-33.78
|-12.84
|-7.91
|Tejas Cargo India
|14.29
|-1.30
|5.82
|27.95
|42.86
|31.27
|17.73
|Western Carriers (India)
|-1.74
|-8.31
|-18.99
|-26.64
|-22.70
|-17.83
|-11.11
|Shree Vasu Logistics
|5.12
|10.47
|30.85
|25.28
|-5.03
|63.05
|62.65
|JITF Infralogistics
|-1.33
|9.15
|9.67
|18.83
|-3.01
|-12.70
|57.19
|Ritco Logistics
|1.94
|10.33
|22.90
|21.76
|7.21
|4.95
|20.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Destiny Logistics & Infra has gained 19.39% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (90.06%), Container Corporation of India (-8.74%), Delhivery (1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Destiny Logistics & Infra has outperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.69%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|117.6
|114.35
|10
|120.19
|117.39
|20
|118.41
|118.67
|50
|122.11
|119.76
|100
|121.17
|117.83
|200
|115.32
|110.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Destiny Logistics & Infra saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.87%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Destiny Logistics & Infra fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/2011 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090WB2011PLC165520 and registration number is 165520. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 79.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Destiny Logistics & Infra is ₹105.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Destiny Logistics & Infra is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Destiny Logistics & Infra is ₹237.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Destiny Logistics & Infra are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Destiny Logistics & Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Destiny Logistics & Infra is ₹143.00 and 52-week low of Destiny Logistics & Infra is ₹74.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Destiny Logistics & Infra has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -9.72% for the past month, -11.9% over 3 months, 19.39% over 1 year, 92.48% across 3 years, and 48.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Destiny Logistics & Infra are 69.95 and 3.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global