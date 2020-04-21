Despite tax deficit, states given April share as budgeted, Rs 46,000 crore sanctioned

For FY21, the 15th Finance Commission has also virtually kept unchanged tax devolution to states at 42% of the divisible pool after adjusting 1 percentage point for the needs of the erstwhile state of J&K.

In what could provide some relief to the states affected by the revenue crunch, the Centre on Monday sanctioned Rs 46,038 crore as the April instalment of devolution of states’ share in central taxes, based on the FY21 Budget estimate (BE).

“To assist states effectively address situation arising out of COVID-19 global pandemic, as a special dispensation, the calculation of net proceeds of shareable taxes has been kept unchanged as per Budget 2020-21,” the finance ministry tweeted.

The inter-se share is as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission. Accordingly, Uttar Pradesh will get Rs 8,255 crore, followed by Bihar (Rs 4,632 crore), Madhya Pradesh (Rs 3,631 crore), West Bengal (Rs 3,462 crore) and Rajasthan (Rs 2,753 crore).

For FY21, the 15th Finance Commission has also virtually kept unchanged tax devolution to states at 42% of the divisible pool after adjusting 1 percentage point for the needs of the erstwhile state of J&K.

The April devolution as per FY21BE indicates that the Centre has provided more funds than it should have, as tax receipts have badly been affected due to COVID-19. Extra transfers could be adjusted in future instalments.

As per extant norms, tax devolutions are made in 14 instalments to states in a year, one in each month up to February and three instalments in March.