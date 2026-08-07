What is the share price of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya is ₹26.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya? The Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya? The market cap of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya is ₹15.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya? Today’s highest and lowest price of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya are ₹26.75 and ₹26.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya is ₹91.38 and 52-week low of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya is ₹22.45 as on .

How has the Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya performed historically in terms of returns? The Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya has shown returns of -4.63% over the past day, -13.71% for the past month, 2.73% over 3 months, -70.13% over 1 year, 61.84% across 3 years, and 46.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya are 26.88 and 1.17 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global