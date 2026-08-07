Here's the live share price of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya
|-9.32
|-13.71
|2.73
|-14.54
|-70.13
|61.84
|46.90
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya has declined 70.13% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|33.9
|30.2
|10
|32.8
|30.82
|20
|29
|30.27
|50
|29.89
|31.99
|100
|45.28
|35.05
|200
|33.72
|31.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 06:31 PM IST IST
|Desh Rakshak Aus - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 24, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|Desh Rakshak Aus - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in RTA
|Jun 18, 2026, 07:56 PM IST IST
|Desh Rakshak Aus - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in RTA
|Jun 18, 2026, 05:52 AM IST IST
|Desh Rakshak Aus - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in RTA
|Jun 17, 2026, 05:28 PM IST IST
|Desh Rakshak Aus - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in RTA
Source: Dion Global
Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33119UR1981PLC006092 and registration number is 006092. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya is ₹26.75 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya is ₹15.24 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya are ₹26.75 and ₹26.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya is ₹91.38 and 52-week low of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya is ₹22.45 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya has shown returns of -4.63% over the past day, -13.71% for the past month, 2.73% over 3 months, -70.13% over 1 year, 61.84% across 3 years, and 46.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya are 26.88 and 1.17 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global