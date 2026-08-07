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Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Share Price

NSE
BSE

DESH RAKSHAK AUSHDHALAYA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹26.75 Closed
-4.63₹ -1.30
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.75₹26.75
₹26.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.45₹91.38
₹26.75
Open Price
₹26.75
Prev. Close
₹28.05
Volume
100

Source: Dion Global

Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya		-9.32-13.712.73-14.54-70.1361.8446.90
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya has declined 70.13% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
533.930.2
1032.830.82
202930.27
5029.8931.99
10045.2835.05
20033.7231.69

Source: Dion Global

Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 06:31 PM IST ISTDesh Rakshak Aus - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 24, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTDesh Rakshak Aus - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in RTA
Jun 18, 2026, 07:56 PM IST ISTDesh Rakshak Aus - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in RTA
Jun 18, 2026, 05:52 AM IST ISTDesh Rakshak Aus - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in RTA
Jun 17, 2026, 05:28 PM IST ISTDesh Rakshak Aus - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in RTA

Source: Dion Global

About Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya

Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33119UR1981PLC006092 and registration number is 006092. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Tosh Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Monika Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arihant Kumar Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shruti Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Cheena Golani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Share Price

What is the share price of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya is ₹26.75 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya?

The Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya?

The market cap of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya is ₹15.24 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya are ₹26.75 and ₹26.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya is ₹91.38 and 52-week low of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya is ₹22.45 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya performed historically in terms of returns?

The Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya has shown returns of -4.63% over the past day, -13.71% for the past month, 2.73% over 3 months, -70.13% over 1 year, 61.84% across 3 years, and 46.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya are 26.88 and 1.17 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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