Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DESH RAKSHAK AUSHDHALAYA LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.01 Closed
00
As on May 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.01₹6.01
₹6.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.51₹6.01
₹6.01
Open Price
₹6.01
Prev. Close
₹6.01
Volume
0

Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.01
  • R26.01
  • R36.01
  • Pivot
    6.01
  • S16.01
  • S26.01
  • S36.01

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.315.51
  • 104.25.12
  • 204.364.93
  • 505.835.36
  • 1005.936.06
  • 2005.790

Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.8910.0715.5833.2640.09-6.82
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd. Share Holdings

Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd.

Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33119UR1981PLC006092 and registration number is 006092. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Tosh Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Monika Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arihant Kumar Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mohit Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Swapnla Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd.?

The market cap of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd. is ₹2.67 Cr as on May 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd. is 6.33 and PB ratio of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd. is 0.3 as on May 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd. is ₹6.01 as on May 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd. is ₹6.01 and 52-week low of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd. is ₹4.51 as on May 31, 2023.

