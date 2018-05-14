Dena Bank shares crash 13% to 15-year low as RBI initiates PCA; Q4 net loss doubles to Rs 1,225 crore

Shares of Dena Bank were among the five-biggest losers among the ‘A’ group of BSE on Monday. (Image: PTI)

Shares of Mumbai-based state-run Dena Bank crashed 13% to a nearly 15-year low in the morning deals on Monday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) initiated Prompt-Corrective Action (PCA) on the PSU lender. Earlier on Friday last week, Dena Bank has reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results followed by huge provisioning to cover up the ballooning NPAs (non-performing assets). Shares of Dena Bank were among the five-biggest losers among the ‘A’ group of BSE on Monday.

The stock of Dena Bank fell as much as 12.74% to a nearly 15-year low of Rs 16.1 within minutes of the beginning of trades on NSE on Monday. The stock of Dena Bank touched a low of Rs 15.25 on 23 September 2003 on NSE. Unusually higher trading volumes were seen in the shares of Dena Bank on Monday following a massive sell-off pressure. Up until 9:54 am, more than 19.5 lakh equity shares exchanged hands on both NSE and BSE with about 17.5 equity shares on NSE alone.

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday, 11 May 2018, initiated prompt corrective action against Dena Bank in view of high non-performing assets. The order from the central bank also restricted Dena Bank from giving fresh credit and new hiring. “Reserve Bank of India, vide their letter dated May 31, 2017, has initiated Prompt Corrective Action for Dena Bank and imposed certain restrictions, in view of high Net NPA and negative RoA ( return on assets),” Dena Bank said in an exchange filing on 11 May 2018.

The 80-year-old Dena Bank on Friday said that the net loss for the quarter ended 31 March 2018 has more than doubled to Rs 1,225.42 crore on the back of higher provisioning to cover up the steep rise in the non-performing loans. In the comparable last quarter of the financial year 2016-2017, Dena Bank posted a net loss of Rs 575.26 crore. On the assets front, Dena Bank gross bad loans spiked 22.4% of the gross advances as on 31 March 2018 from 16.27% as at the end of 31 March 2017. In absolute terms, Dena Bank’s gross NPAs jumped to Rs 16,361.44 crore from Rs 12,618.73 crore.

The Reserve Bank of India has initiated similar action against other public sector banks such as IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Allahabad Bank before this. Meanwhile, a meeting of 11 stressed banks which are under the PCA framework has been called by the Reserve Bank of India on 17 May 2018 to discuss and deliberate on an implementation of reforms agenda. The 11 banks on the RBI’s watchlist are Allahabad Bank, United Bank of India, Corporation Bank, IDBI Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Dena Bank and Bank of Maharashtra.