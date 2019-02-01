Dena Bank Q3 loss narrows as provisions decreases

The private sector lender’s pre-provisioning profit fell 26.8% y-o-y to Rs226.3 crore on account of a fall in the total income and net interest income (NII). The total income fell 7.4% y-o-y to Rs2,292 crore.

Dena Bank on Thursday reported a smaller loss in Q3FY19 of Rs178.5 crore, led by a decrease in its provisions. The net loss in Q3FY18 was Rs380 crore.

Provisions fell 62% year-on-year to Rs414 crore on account of fall in slippages and an increase in recoveries from non-performing assets (NPAs). “The fall in slippages and a close to Rs1,000 crore cash recovery from NPA accounts has helped us reduce our provisions,” said Karnam Sekar, MD & CEO, Dena Bank.

The private sector lender’s pre-provisioning profit fell 26.8% y-o-y to Rs226.3 crore on account of a fall in the total income and net interest income (NII). The total income fell 7.4% y-o-y to Rs2,292 crore.

The net interest income (NII) fell 9.8% y-o-y to Rs631 crore. NII is the difference between interest earned and interest paid by a bank. The net interest margin (NIM) fell 31 basis points (bps) to 2.31%.

The lender’s asset quality improved q-o-q with gross non-performing assets (NPA) of 19.7%, down 387 basis points over Q2FY19. The provisioning coverage ratio (PCR) stood at 66.6%, up 135 bps. The net NPA at 10.4% was 126 bps lower over the previous quarter. Total advances as at the end of Q3FY19 stood at Rs65,734 crore, down 9.26% year-on-year and fell by 3.72% q-o-q from Rs68,275 crore in Q2FY19.

Total deposits fell 3.96% year-on-year to Rs1.05 lakh crore. The current accounts savings accounts (CASA) ratio improved to 41.24% against 38.46% in Q2FY19.