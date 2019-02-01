Dena Bank Q3 loss narrows as provisions decreases

By: | Updated: February 1, 2019 2:43 AM

Provisions fell 62% year-on-year to Rs414 crore on account of fall in slippages and an increase in recoveries from non-performing assets (NPAs).

The private sector lender’s pre-provisioning profit fell 26.8% y-o-y to Rs226.3 crore on account of a fall in the total income and net interest income (NII). The total income fell 7.4% y-o-y to Rs2,292 crore.

Dena Bank on Thursday reported a smaller loss in Q3FY19 of Rs178.5 crore, led by a decrease in its provisions. The net loss in Q3FY18 was Rs380 crore.

Provisions fell 62% year-on-year to Rs414 crore on account of fall in slippages and an increase in recoveries from non-performing assets (NPAs). “The fall in slippages and a close to Rs1,000 crore cash recovery from NPA accounts has helped us reduce our provisions,” said Karnam Sekar, MD & CEO, Dena Bank.

The private sector lender’s pre-provisioning profit fell 26.8% y-o-y to Rs226.3 crore on account of a fall in the total income and net interest income (NII). The total income fell 7.4% y-o-y to Rs2,292 crore.

The net interest income (NII) fell 9.8% y-o-y to Rs631 crore. NII is the difference between interest earned and interest paid by a bank. The net interest margin (NIM) fell 31 basis points (bps) to 2.31%.

The lender’s asset quality improved q-o-q with gross non-performing assets (NPA) of 19.7%, down 387 basis points over Q2FY19. The provisioning coverage ratio (PCR) stood at 66.6%, up 135 bps. The net NPA at 10.4% was 126 bps lower over the previous quarter. Total advances as at the end of Q3FY19 stood at Rs65,734 crore, down 9.26% year-on-year and fell by 3.72% q-o-q from Rs68,275 crore in Q2FY19.

Total deposits fell 3.96% year-on-year to Rs1.05 lakh crore. The current accounts savings accounts (CASA) ratio improved to 41.24% against 38.46% in Q2FY19.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Dena Bank Q3 loss narrows as provisions decreases
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition