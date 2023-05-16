scorecardresearch
Demat account additions in April lowest in nine months

In terms of the total and incremental demat account market share, CDSL continues to gain on a month-on-month basis.

Written by Ashley Coutinho
The intensity of the fall was higher at 1.5 million accounts in April versus 0.9 million in March.

The total number of demat accounts increased to 116 million in April. The incremental number of new accounts added declined 18% month-on-month to 1.6 million in April, compared with 1.9 million in March, according to a report by Motilal Oswal. This figure is significantly lower than the average new accounts added per month in FY23 (average of 2.1 million).

In terms of the total and incremental demat account market share, CDSL

continues to gain on a month-on-month basis. On a year-on-year basis, NSDL lost 210-basis-point and 180-basis-point market share in total and incremental demat accounts, respectively.

The total number of active user clients at the NSE declined sequentially for the tenth consecutive month – by 16.3% YoY and 4.6% MoM – to 31.2 million in April. The intensity of the fall was higher at 1.5 million accounts in April versus 0.9 million in March.

Currently, the top five discount brokers account for 60.1% of the overall NSE active clients, an increase from 60% in March.

First published on: 16-05-2023 at 12:50 IST

