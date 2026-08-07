Here's the live share price of Delta Manufacturing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Delta Manufacturing
|2.73
|-3.53
|-9.98
|-10.69
|-35.48
|-10.63
|0.76
|Syrma SGS Technology
|4.25
|5.00
|30.33
|63.13
|100.25
|44.19
|35.38
|Kaynes Technology India
|1.33
|16.23
|-12.06
|-2.41
|-36.73
|28.71
|41.03
|Dynamatic Technologies
|13.08
|8.76
|-5.84
|24.58
|79.73
|40.34
|47.73
|GNG Electronics
|-1.09
|-15.81
|18.90
|55.87
|68.86
|16.40
|9.54
|Centum Electronics
|7.06
|6.87
|28.90
|59.45
|58.49
|33.07
|50.26
|Cyient DLM
|1.96
|27.25
|61.23
|89.21
|57.81
|11.12
|10.18
|Hind Rectifiers
|-2.04
|23.85
|37.77
|82.91
|41.83
|100.22
|75.22
|RIR Power Electronics
|1.73
|-1.31
|-17.30
|-15.15
|-26.61
|37.87
|95.56
|MIC Electronics
|-2.82
|-2.97
|-29.20
|-11.62
|-24.54
|12.78
|19.56
|SPEL Semiconductor
|-0.36
|-3.24
|-7.61
|-5.04
|36.84
|35.33
|48.67
|Merritronix
|1.98
|-7.63
|18.08
|18.08
|18.08
|5.70
|3.38
|Pervasive Commodities
|9.98
|54.15
|372.22
|372.22
|372.22
|67.77
|36.40
|BCC Fuba India
|3.49
|11.26
|20.40
|27.70
|126.24
|67.24
|68.90
|Cosmo Ferrites
|4.08
|0.98
|50.49
|51.06
|-18.57
|2.72
|29.58
|Purple Wave Infocom
|48.50
|123.57
|92.63
|94.23
|88.28
|23.48
|13.49
|Dhanashree Electronics
|1.82
|23.26
|-18.93
|-36.84
|-17.69
|54.36
|58.96
|Rama Vision
|-1.01
|0.29
|-15.51
|-8.12
|78.11
|49.93
|54.84
|Highness Microelectronics
|2.52
|3.07
|8.57
|41.04
|41.04
|12.15
|7.12
|Mehai Technology
|0.87
|0
|-20.55
|-28.40
|-88.42
|8.77
|-16.58
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Delta Manufacturing has declined 35.48% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Delta Manufacturing has underperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|58.32
|57.58
|10
|58.3
|57.95
|20
|58.8
|58.56
|50
|60.22
|59.6
|100
|59.51
|61.07
|200
|64.99
|65.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Delta Manufacturing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:24 AM IST IST
|Delta Manufacturing - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company Fo
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Delta Manufacturing - The Company Has Received A Request From Mr. Chand Arora Seeking His Reclassification From "Promoter/Pro
|Jul 24, 2026, 12:36 AM IST IST
|Delta Manufacturing - Disclosure Under Regulation 30
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|Delta Manufacturing - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|Delta Manufacturing - Disclosure Under Regulation 30
Source: Dion Global
Delta Manufacturing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/09/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32109MH1982PLC028280 and registration number is 028280. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 62.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Delta Manufacturing is ₹58.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Delta Manufacturing is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Delta Manufacturing is ₹62.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Delta Manufacturing are ₹60.45 and ₹57.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Delta Manufacturing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Delta Manufacturing is ₹94.45 and 52-week low of Delta Manufacturing is ₹41.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Delta Manufacturing has shown returns of -0.46% over the past day, -3.53% for the past month, -9.98% over 3 months, -35.48% over 1 year, -10.63% across 3 years, and 0.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Delta Manufacturing are -5.07 and 27.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global