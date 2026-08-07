What is the share price of Delta Manufacturing? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Delta Manufacturing is ₹58.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Delta Manufacturing? The Delta Manufacturing is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Delta Manufacturing? The market cap of Delta Manufacturing is ₹62.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Delta Manufacturing? Today’s highest and lowest price of Delta Manufacturing are ₹60.45 and ₹57.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Delta Manufacturing? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Delta Manufacturing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Delta Manufacturing is ₹94.45 and 52-week low of Delta Manufacturing is ₹41.03 as on .

How has the Delta Manufacturing performed historically in terms of returns? The Delta Manufacturing has shown returns of -0.46% over the past day, -3.53% for the past month, -9.98% over 3 months, -35.48% over 1 year, -10.63% across 3 years, and 0.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Delta Manufacturing? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Delta Manufacturing are -5.07 and 27.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global