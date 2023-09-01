Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Delta Manufacturing Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DELTA MANUFACTURING LTD.

Sector : Electronics - Equipment/Components | Smallcap | NSE
₹98.15 Closed
2.132.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Delta Manufacturing Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹93.30₹99.60
₹98.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹63.20₹109.65
₹98.15
Open Price
₹96.10
Prev. Close
₹96.10
Volume
73,930

Delta Manufacturing Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1100.63
  • R2103.27
  • R3106.93
  • Pivot
    96.97
  • S194.33
  • S290.67
  • S388.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 584.9391.91
  • 1086.3387.94
  • 2080.385.09
  • 5077.5182.12
  • 10075.5479.51
  • 20079.6977.27

Delta Manufacturing Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
24.1116.6630.8241.4938.10380.64-0.15
3.415.7522.1942.1429.41283.37268.03
6.1922.8547.7284.75125.00227.15227.15
-0.477.2539.1694.3472.3472.3772.37
20.3627.9845.7257.8568.18151.45151.45
13.2049.30197.53205.40216.80981.67584.74
16.2831.1720.2641.70124.754,018.561,066.76
3.876.0113.7747.2711.86220.84308.92
3.8615.7357.0266.0811.3659.4159.41
-7.169.6843.37190.33234.13367.21353.14
-2.58-5.2860.6578.12265.28362.19241.98
12.5116.4531.4020.81-21.96-21.96-21.96
8.7026.0233.99102.99124.97203.97175.09
-4.414.0641.35119.4693.155,027.27889.47
-2.7225.00-1.5137.11260.14986.961,011.11
-9.98-32.10-39.22-41.53-48.24-46.82-46.82

Delta Manufacturing Ltd. Share Holdings

Delta Manufacturing Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Delta Manufacturing Ltd.

Delta Manufacturing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/09/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32109MH1982PLC028280 and registration number is 028280. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 88.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jaydev Mody
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Dr. Ram H Shroff
    Exec. Vice Chairman & Mang Dir
  • Ms. Anjali Mody
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Darius Khambatta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Javed Tapia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Jaggi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Vrajesh Udani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Delta Manufacturing Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Delta Manufacturing Ltd.?

The market cap of Delta Manufacturing Ltd. is ₹106.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Delta Manufacturing Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Delta Manufacturing Ltd. is -10.66 and PB ratio of Delta Manufacturing Ltd. is 3.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Delta Manufacturing Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Delta Manufacturing Ltd. is ₹98.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Delta Manufacturing Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Delta Manufacturing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Delta Manufacturing Ltd. is ₹109.65 and 52-week low of Delta Manufacturing Ltd. is ₹63.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data