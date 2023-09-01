Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|24.11
|16.66
|30.82
|41.49
|38.10
|380.64
|-0.15
|3.41
|5.75
|22.19
|42.14
|29.41
|283.37
|268.03
|6.19
|22.85
|47.72
|84.75
|125.00
|227.15
|227.15
|-0.47
|7.25
|39.16
|94.34
|72.34
|72.37
|72.37
|20.36
|27.98
|45.72
|57.85
|68.18
|151.45
|151.45
|13.20
|49.30
|197.53
|205.40
|216.80
|981.67
|584.74
|16.28
|31.17
|20.26
|41.70
|124.75
|4,018.56
|1,066.76
|3.87
|6.01
|13.77
|47.27
|11.86
|220.84
|308.92
|3.86
|15.73
|57.02
|66.08
|11.36
|59.41
|59.41
|-7.16
|9.68
|43.37
|190.33
|234.13
|367.21
|353.14
|-2.58
|-5.28
|60.65
|78.12
|265.28
|362.19
|241.98
|12.51
|16.45
|31.40
|20.81
|-21.96
|-21.96
|-21.96
|8.70
|26.02
|33.99
|102.99
|124.97
|203.97
|175.09
|-4.41
|4.06
|41.35
|119.46
|93.15
|5,027.27
|889.47
|-2.72
|25.00
|-1.51
|37.11
|260.14
|986.96
|1,011.11
|-9.98
|-32.10
|-39.22
|-41.53
|-48.24
|-46.82
|-46.82
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Delta Manufacturing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/09/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32109MH1982PLC028280 and registration number is 028280. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 88.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Delta Manufacturing Ltd. is ₹106.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Delta Manufacturing Ltd. is -10.66 and PB ratio of Delta Manufacturing Ltd. is 3.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Delta Manufacturing Ltd. is ₹98.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Delta Manufacturing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Delta Manufacturing Ltd. is ₹109.65 and 52-week low of Delta Manufacturing Ltd. is ₹63.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.