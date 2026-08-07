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Delta Manufacturing Share Price

NSE
BSE

DELTA MANUFACTURING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electronics

Here's the live share price of Delta Manufacturing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹58.00 Closed
-0.46₹ -0.27
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Delta Manufacturing Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹57.60₹60.45
₹58.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41.03₹94.45
₹58.00
Open Price
₹60.45
Prev. Close
₹58.27
Volume
1,278

Source: Dion Global

Delta Manufacturing Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Delta Manufacturing		2.73-3.53-9.98-10.69-35.48-10.630.76
Syrma SGS Technology		4.255.0030.3363.13100.2544.1935.38
Kaynes Technology India		1.3316.23-12.06-2.41-36.7328.7141.03
Dynamatic Technologies		13.088.76-5.8424.5879.7340.3447.73
GNG Electronics		-1.09-15.8118.9055.8768.8616.409.54
Centum Electronics		7.066.8728.9059.4558.4933.0750.26
Cyient DLM		1.9627.2561.2389.2157.8111.1210.18
Hind Rectifiers		-2.0423.8537.7782.9141.83100.2275.22
RIR Power Electronics		1.73-1.31-17.30-15.15-26.6137.8795.56
MIC Electronics		-2.82-2.97-29.20-11.62-24.5412.7819.56
SPEL Semiconductor		-0.36-3.24-7.61-5.0436.8435.3348.67
Merritronix		1.98-7.6318.0818.0818.085.703.38
Pervasive Commodities		9.9854.15372.22372.22372.2267.7736.40
BCC Fuba India		3.4911.2620.4027.70126.2467.2468.90
Cosmo Ferrites		4.080.9850.4951.06-18.572.7229.58
Purple Wave Infocom		48.50123.5792.6394.2388.2823.4813.49
Dhanashree Electronics		1.8223.26-18.93-36.84-17.6954.3658.96
Rama Vision		-1.010.29-15.51-8.1278.1149.9354.84
Highness Microelectronics		2.523.078.5741.0441.0412.157.12
Mehai Technology		0.870-20.55-28.40-88.428.77-16.58

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Delta Manufacturing has declined 35.48% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Delta Manufacturing has underperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).

Delta Manufacturing Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Delta Manufacturing Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
558.3257.58
1058.357.95
2058.858.56
5060.2259.6
10059.5161.07
20064.9965.41

Source: Dion Global

Delta Manufacturing Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Delta Manufacturing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Delta Manufacturing Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 01:24 AM IST ISTDelta Manufacturing - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company Fo
Aug 05, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTDelta Manufacturing - The Company Has Received A Request From Mr. Chand Arora Seeking His Reclassification From "Promoter/Pro
Jul 24, 2026, 12:36 AM IST ISTDelta Manufacturing - Disclosure Under Regulation 30
Jul 08, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTDelta Manufacturing - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTDelta Manufacturing - Disclosure Under Regulation 30

Source: Dion Global

About Delta Manufacturing

Delta Manufacturing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/09/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32109MH1982PLC028280 and registration number is 028280. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 62.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jaydev Mody
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Dr. Ram H Shroff
    Exec. Vice Chairman & Mang Dir
  • Ms. Anjali Mody
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Darius Khambatta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jehangir Aibara
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kaarshan Awatramani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aurobind Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Delta Manufacturing Share Price

What is the share price of Delta Manufacturing?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Delta Manufacturing is ₹58.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Delta Manufacturing?

The Delta Manufacturing is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Delta Manufacturing?

The market cap of Delta Manufacturing is ₹62.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Delta Manufacturing?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Delta Manufacturing are ₹60.45 and ₹57.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Delta Manufacturing?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Delta Manufacturing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Delta Manufacturing is ₹94.45 and 52-week low of Delta Manufacturing is ₹41.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Delta Manufacturing performed historically in terms of returns?

The Delta Manufacturing has shown returns of -0.46% over the past day, -3.53% for the past month, -9.98% over 3 months, -35.48% over 1 year, -10.63% across 3 years, and 0.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Delta Manufacturing?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Delta Manufacturing are -5.07 and 27.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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