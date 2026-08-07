What is the share price of Delta Industrial Resources? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Delta Industrial Resources is ₹10.71 as on .

What kind of stock is Delta Industrial Resources? The Delta Industrial Resources is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Delta Industrial Resources? The market cap of Delta Industrial Resources is ₹5.78 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Delta Industrial Resources? Today’s highest and lowest price of Delta Industrial Resources are ₹10.71 and ₹10.71.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Delta Industrial Resources? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Delta Industrial Resources stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Delta Industrial Resources is ₹17.85 and 52-week low of Delta Industrial Resources is ₹10.01 as on .

How has the Delta Industrial Resources performed historically in terms of returns? The Delta Industrial Resources has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, -2.46% for the past month, -22.05% over 3 months, -28.55% over 1 year, -9.23% across 3 years, and 12.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Delta Industrial Resources? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Delta Industrial Resources are -150.85 and 1.23 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global