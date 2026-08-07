Here's the live share price of Delta Industrial Resources along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Delta Industrial Resources
|-0.74
|-2.46
|-22.05
|-30.18
|-28.55
|-9.23
|12.06
|Dredging Corporation Of India
|-6.11
|1.87
|11.04
|2.67
|62.84
|42.23
|23.50
|Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
|7.86
|13.95
|4.50
|53.06
|48.30
|30.40
|15.34
|International Conveyors
|0.57
|-6.10
|-9.14
|-6.40
|-12.49
|0.01
|2.66
|Transchem
|3.11
|-7.46
|75.09
|96.02
|665.81
|137.06
|64.55
|Logica Infoway
|2.67
|-4.50
|-16.76
|-25.26
|-18.04
|38.87
|26.66
|Photon Capital Advisors
|0
|55.09
|152.34
|178.14
|204.18
|77.53
|70.61
|Krishna Ventures
|-7.73
|-12.61
|52.27
|38.44
|139.25
|-24.72
|29.36
|Supra Trends
|-0.14
|1.65
|-4.28
|-1.47
|-66.64
|-22.76
|10.96
|Trans India House Impex
|4.40
|-5.47
|-20.00
|-38.01
|-69.21
|-40.69
|4.40
|MPIL Corporation
|-10.00
|-32.99
|-23.62
|-8.57
|-29.06
|0.84
|8.03
|Natura Hue Chem
|11.16
|4.15
|77.36
|195.17
|245.85
|99.60
|100.91
|FGP
|4.10
|4.27
|11.52
|31.89
|51.93
|29.64
|43.57
|Suryo Foods & Industries
|-4.66
|0.56
|-12.66
|-21.44
|-0.35
|45.87
|21.04
|CRP Risk Management
|0
|3.00
|-35.49
|-42.35
|-69.39
|-43.07
|-24.29
|Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat)
|0
|0
|-5.29
|-19.54
|-1.59
|26.26
|22.88
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Delta Industrial Resources has declined 28.55% compared to peers like Dredging Corporation Of India (62.84%), Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (48.30%), International Conveyors (-12.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Delta Industrial Resources has underperformed peers relative to Dredging Corporation Of India (23.50%) and Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (15.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.38
|10.69
|10
|11.87
|11.12
|20
|11.66
|11.48
|50
|12.32
|12.01
|100
|12.78
|12.52
|200
|13.48
|13.17
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Delta Industrial Resources remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:58 AM IST IST
|Delta Indl. Resource - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Statements For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026.
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:39 AM IST IST
|Delta Indl. Resource - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 26, 2026, 06:43 PM IST IST
|Delta Indl. Resource - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jun 26, 2026, 02:47 AM IST IST
|Delta Indl. Resource - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|May 29, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|Delta Indl. Resource - Audited Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Delta Industrial Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52110DL1984PLC019625 and registration number is 019625. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Working of diamonds and other precious and semi-precious stones including the working of industrial quality stones and synthetic or reconstructed precious or semi-precious stones. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Delta Industrial Resources is ₹10.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Delta Industrial Resources is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Delta Industrial Resources is ₹5.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Delta Industrial Resources are ₹10.71 and ₹10.71.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Delta Industrial Resources stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Delta Industrial Resources is ₹17.85 and 52-week low of Delta Industrial Resources is ₹10.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Delta Industrial Resources has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, -2.46% for the past month, -22.05% over 3 months, -28.55% over 1 year, -9.23% across 3 years, and 12.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Delta Industrial Resources are -150.85 and 1.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global