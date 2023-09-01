Delta Industrial Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52110DL1984PLC019625 and registration number is 019625. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Working of diamonds and other precious and semi-precious stones including the working of industrial quality stones and synthetic or reconstructed precious or semi-precious stones. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.