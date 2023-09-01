Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|15.77
|8.58
|-23.73
|6.07
|22.62
|826.19
|163.73
|-0.85
|4.42
|9.18
|32.78
|-4.57
|129.13
|107.86
|3.81
|-6.13
|3.64
|24.39
|2.59
|32.35
|162.22
|1.90
|-3.18
|7.42
|33.03
|30.16
|64.93
|161.40
|0.25
|-5.83
|7.05
|8.89
|2.13
|8.77
|8.77
|14.26
|2.96
|32.80
|29.61
|8.93
|41.18
|-36.68
|1.95
|-7.84
|-24.50
|-6.67
|-12.27
|66.70
|-32.07
|2.14
|13.71
|7.87
|25.82
|15.93
|83.64
|128.69
|-11.30
|-17.26
|38.26
|85.07
|135.57
|7,432.90
|5,799.49
|-2.90
|-2.64
|37.93
|61.15
|16.16
|16.16
|16.16
|4.43
|38.22
|64.22
|54.84
|67.59
|73.75
|10.47
|-2.86
|13.11
|59.68
|56.27
|46.89
|219.17
|171.25
|4.89
|24.20
|27.99
|29.19
|7.62
|72.41
|-20.36
|0.98
|16.38
|59.61
|92.95
|64.52
|73.98
|202.10
|14.44
|82.26
|140.04
|162.05
|111.68
|111.68
|111.68
|15.33
|23.90
|70.88
|69.64
|69.64
|69.64
|69.64
|3.13
|7.67
|10.91
|-1.11
|2.62
|442.78
|220.84
|-2.43
|4.70
|-1.31
|-13.87
|-59.14
|0.80
|16.27
|1.86
|16.55
|126.74
|149.89
|192.04
|705.28
|781.42
|-3.46
|-17.70
|-23.23
|-19.15
|37.27
|444.83
|526.98
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Delta Industrial Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52110DL1984PLC019625 and registration number is 019625. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Working of diamonds and other precious and semi-precious stones including the working of industrial quality stones and synthetic or reconstructed precious or semi-precious stones. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Delta Industrial Resources Ltd. is ₹8.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Delta Industrial Resources Ltd. is 305.1 and PB ratio of Delta Industrial Resources Ltd. is 1.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Delta Industrial Resources Ltd. is ₹15.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Delta Industrial Resources Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Delta Industrial Resources Ltd. is ₹27.54 and 52-week low of Delta Industrial Resources Ltd. is ₹12.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.