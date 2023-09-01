Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Delta Industrial Resources Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DELTA INDUSTRIAL RESOURCES LTD.

Sector : Miscellaneous | Smallcap | BSE
₹15.56 Closed
4.990.74
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Delta Industrial Resources Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.56₹15.56
₹15.56
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.06₹27.54
₹15.56
Open Price
₹15.56
Prev. Close
₹14.82
Volume
12,580

Delta Industrial Resources Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.56
  • R215.56
  • R315.56
  • Pivot
    15.56
  • S115.56
  • S215.56
  • S315.56

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.5713.95
  • 1012.2213.69
  • 2011.513.84
  • 509.8615.13
  • 1007.9315.94
  • 200614.61

Delta Industrial Resources Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.778.58-23.736.0722.62826.19163.73
-0.854.429.1832.78-4.57129.13107.86
3.81-6.133.6424.392.5932.35162.22
1.90-3.187.4233.0330.1664.93161.40
0.25-5.837.058.892.138.778.77
14.262.9632.8029.618.9341.18-36.68
1.95-7.84-24.50-6.67-12.2766.70-32.07
2.1413.717.8725.8215.9383.64128.69
-11.30-17.2638.2685.07135.577,432.905,799.49
-2.90-2.6437.9361.1516.1616.1616.16
4.4338.2264.2254.8467.5973.7510.47
-2.8613.1159.6856.2746.89219.17171.25
4.8924.2027.9929.197.6272.41-20.36
0.9816.3859.6192.9564.5273.98202.10
14.4482.26140.04162.05111.68111.68111.68
15.3323.9070.8869.6469.6469.6469.64
3.137.6710.91-1.112.62442.78220.84
-2.434.70-1.31-13.87-59.140.8016.27
1.8616.55126.74149.89192.04705.28781.42
-3.46-17.70-23.23-19.1537.27444.83526.98

Delta Industrial Resources Ltd. Share Holdings

Delta Industrial Resources Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Delta Industrial Resources Ltd.

Delta Industrial Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52110DL1984PLC019625 and registration number is 019625. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Working of diamonds and other precious and semi-precious stones including the working of industrial quality stones and synthetic or reconstructed precious or semi-precious stones. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ankit Singhal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ish Sadana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Mittal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Kiran Mittal
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Delta Industrial Resources Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Delta Industrial Resources Ltd.?

The market cap of Delta Industrial Resources Ltd. is ₹8.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Delta Industrial Resources Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Delta Industrial Resources Ltd. is 305.1 and PB ratio of Delta Industrial Resources Ltd. is 1.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Delta Industrial Resources Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Delta Industrial Resources Ltd. is ₹15.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Delta Industrial Resources Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Delta Industrial Resources Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Delta Industrial Resources Ltd. is ₹27.54 and 52-week low of Delta Industrial Resources Ltd. is ₹12.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data