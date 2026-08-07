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Delta Industrial Resources Share Price

NSE
BSE

DELTA INDUSTRIAL RESOURCES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Miscellaneous

Here's the live share price of Delta Industrial Resources along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.71 Closed
5.00₹ 0.51
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Delta Industrial Resources Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.71₹10.71
₹10.71
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.01₹17.85
₹10.71
Open Price
₹10.71
Prev. Close
₹10.20
Volume
208

Source: Dion Global

Delta Industrial Resources Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Delta Industrial Resources		-0.74-2.46-22.05-30.18-28.55-9.2312.06
Dredging Corporation Of India		-6.111.8711.042.6762.8442.2323.50
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols		7.8613.954.5053.0648.3030.4015.34
International Conveyors		0.57-6.10-9.14-6.40-12.490.012.66
Transchem		3.11-7.4675.0996.02665.81137.0664.55
Logica Infoway		2.67-4.50-16.76-25.26-18.0438.8726.66
Photon Capital Advisors		055.09152.34178.14204.1877.5370.61
Krishna Ventures		-7.73-12.6152.2738.44139.25-24.7229.36
Supra Trends		-0.141.65-4.28-1.47-66.64-22.7610.96
Trans India House Impex		4.40-5.47-20.00-38.01-69.21-40.694.40
MPIL Corporation		-10.00-32.99-23.62-8.57-29.060.848.03
Natura Hue Chem		11.164.1577.36195.17245.8599.60100.91
FGP		4.104.2711.5231.8951.9329.6443.57
Suryo Foods & Industries		-4.660.56-12.66-21.44-0.3545.8721.04
CRP Risk Management		03.00-35.49-42.35-69.39-43.07-24.29
Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat)		00-5.29-19.54-1.5926.2622.88

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Delta Industrial Resources has declined 28.55% compared to peers like Dredging Corporation Of India (62.84%), Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (48.30%), International Conveyors (-12.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Delta Industrial Resources has underperformed peers relative to Dredging Corporation Of India (23.50%) and Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (15.34%).

Delta Industrial Resources Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Delta Industrial Resources Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.3810.69
1011.8711.12
2011.6611.48
5012.3212.01
10012.7812.52
20013.4813.17

Source: Dion Global

Delta Industrial Resources Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Delta Industrial Resources remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Delta Industrial Resources Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:58 AM IST ISTDelta Indl. Resource - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Statements For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026.
Jul 15, 2026, 12:39 AM IST ISTDelta Indl. Resource - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 26, 2026, 06:43 PM IST ISTDelta Indl. Resource - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jun 26, 2026, 02:47 AM IST ISTDelta Indl. Resource - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
May 29, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTDelta Indl. Resource - Audited Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Delta Industrial Resources

Delta Industrial Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52110DL1984PLC019625 and registration number is 019625. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Working of diamonds and other precious and semi-precious stones including the working of industrial quality stones and synthetic or reconstructed precious or semi-precious stones. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Lily Mundu
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Aman Kumar Ray
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishna Kumar Kulshrestha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Delta Industrial Resources Share Price

What is the share price of Delta Industrial Resources?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Delta Industrial Resources is ₹10.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Delta Industrial Resources?

The Delta Industrial Resources is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Delta Industrial Resources?

The market cap of Delta Industrial Resources is ₹5.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Delta Industrial Resources?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Delta Industrial Resources are ₹10.71 and ₹10.71.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Delta Industrial Resources?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Delta Industrial Resources stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Delta Industrial Resources is ₹17.85 and 52-week low of Delta Industrial Resources is ₹10.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Delta Industrial Resources performed historically in terms of returns?

The Delta Industrial Resources has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, -2.46% for the past month, -22.05% over 3 months, -28.55% over 1 year, -9.23% across 3 years, and 12.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Delta Industrial Resources?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Delta Industrial Resources are -150.85 and 1.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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