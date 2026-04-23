Delta Corp’s share price has surged 6% today. The fourth quarter earnings, however, came in weaker than estimated. The company’s consolidated Q4 net profit crashed to Rs 16.45 crore, as against Rs 164.5 crore reported in the same quarter a year earlier, due to lower revenue and margin contraction. However, a sequential comparison indicates that Delta Corp’s Q4 net profit is roughly 15% higher compared to Rs 14.28 crore in Q3FY26.

Its consolidated Q4 revenue declined 11.7% YoY to Rs 161.3 crore, down from Rs 182.7 crore a year ago. The Q4 EBITDA dropped 35% to Rs 27.7 crore from Rs 42.5 crore in the year-ago period.

The Q4 EBITDA margin contracted to 17.2%, compared with 23.3% in the corresponding quarter last year. The overall profitability was significantly impacted by decreased revenue and narrowing margins, resulting in a steep decline in net profit for the quarter.

Delta Corp share price performance

In the last five trading sessions, the stock has risen 11.4%. The stock has given a return of 36.66% in the past one month. However, the stock price has declined 12.55% in the last six months. Delta Corp’s share price has erased 26% in the last one year.

Delta Corp Q3FY26

The company’s net profit declined 60% in Q3 FY26 to Rs 14.28 crore as against a net profit of Rs 35.73 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations declined 14% YoY to Rs 186.88 crore in the third quarter of FY26 from Rs 160.28 crore in Q3 of the previous fiscal.

EBITDA slipped 50% to Rs 24.1 crore on a year basis. EBITDA margin also dropped to 15.05% in Q3 against 25.03%.

The company’s profitability was materially impacted by an increase in the GST rate to 40% on the sale of gaming chips. Also, the firm is disputing the centre’s decision to tax the gross bet value (total bets) rather than gross gaming revenue (actual earnings), which the company calls arbitrary and is challenging in the Supreme Court.

About Delta Corp

Delta Corp is India’s only publicly listed company operating in the regulated gaming and hospitality sector. It primarily runs offshore and land-based casinos, notably in Goa and Sikkim, alongside luxury hotels and online skill gaming platforms.