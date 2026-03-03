Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Delta Autocorp Share Price

NSE
BSE

DELTA AUTOCORP

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Automobiles

Here's the live share price of Delta Autocorp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹37.75 Closed
-4.91₹ -1.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:48 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Delta Autocorp Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.75₹41.00
₹37.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.10₹86.65
₹37.75
Open Price
₹40.95
Prev. Close
₹39.70
Volume
11,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Delta Autocorp has declined 25.75% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -57.30%.

Delta Autocorp’s current P/E of 6.18x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Delta Autocorp Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Delta Autocorp		-2.96-6.09-27.26-43.06-56.43-39.11-25.75
Bajaj Auto		-0.541.888.627.2426.7237.8520.17
Eicher Motors		-1.308.4710.5122.8359.5035.7724.67
TVS Motor Company		-0.082.334.9912.1464.0952.7343.50
Hero MotoCorp		1.46-2.98-9.984.5354.0031.4510.30
Ola Electric Mobility		-4.22-22.40-36.68-65.10-56.31-35.85-23.38
Atul Auto		0.8711.515.699.8211.929.9118.46
Tunwal E-Motors		3.281.01-32.881.01-14.45-21.07-13.23
Victory Electric Vehicles International		-13.91-29.88-55.57-55.57-55.57-23.70-14.98

Over the last one year, Delta Autocorp has declined 56.43% compared to peers like Bajaj Auto (26.72%), Eicher Motors (59.50%), TVS Motor Company (64.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Delta Autocorp has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Auto (20.17%) and Eicher Motors (24.67%).

Delta Autocorp Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Delta Autocorp Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
538.5638.97
1038.9939.13
2039.5439.77
5043.1743.02
10049.548.98
20060.0659.86

Delta Autocorp Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Delta Autocorp remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.60%, FII holding fell to 0.31%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Delta Autocorp Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Delta Autocorp fact sheet for more information

About Delta Autocorp

Delta Autocorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/2023 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29304WB2023PLC263697 and registration number is 263697. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 83.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers
  • Address
    Plot No 304 P, Mihjiam Road Pithakiary post-Rupnarayanpur, Bardhaman Burdwan West Bengal 713386
  • Contact
    compliance@deltic.co
    www.deltic.co

Management

  • Mr. Ankit Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Priyanka Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanwarmall Agarwalla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kishore Nanda
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Vikas Kumar
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Delta Autocorp Share Price

What is the share price of Delta Autocorp?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Delta Autocorp is ₹37.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Delta Autocorp?

The Delta Autocorp is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Delta Autocorp?

The market cap of Delta Autocorp is ₹57.72 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Delta Autocorp?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Delta Autocorp are ₹41.00 and ₹37.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Delta Autocorp?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Delta Autocorp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Delta Autocorp is ₹86.65 and 52-week low of Delta Autocorp is ₹37.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Delta Autocorp performed historically in terms of returns?

The Delta Autocorp has shown returns of -4.91% over the past day, -3.7% for the past month, -34.0% over 3 months, -57.3% over 1 year, -39.11% across 3 years, and -25.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Delta Autocorp?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Delta Autocorp are 6.18 and 0.75 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Delta Autocorp News

More Delta Autocorp News
icon
Market Pulse