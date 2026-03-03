Here's the live share price of Delta Autocorp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Delta Autocorp has declined 25.75% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -57.30%.
Delta Autocorp’s current P/E of 6.18x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Delta Autocorp
|-2.96
|-6.09
|-27.26
|-43.06
|-56.43
|-39.11
|-25.75
|Bajaj Auto
|-0.54
|1.88
|8.62
|7.24
|26.72
|37.85
|20.17
|Eicher Motors
|-1.30
|8.47
|10.51
|22.83
|59.50
|35.77
|24.67
|TVS Motor Company
|-0.08
|2.33
|4.99
|12.14
|64.09
|52.73
|43.50
|Hero MotoCorp
|1.46
|-2.98
|-9.98
|4.53
|54.00
|31.45
|10.30
|Ola Electric Mobility
|-4.22
|-22.40
|-36.68
|-65.10
|-56.31
|-35.85
|-23.38
|Atul Auto
|0.87
|11.51
|5.69
|9.82
|11.92
|9.91
|18.46
|Tunwal E-Motors
|3.28
|1.01
|-32.88
|1.01
|-14.45
|-21.07
|-13.23
|Victory Electric Vehicles International
|-13.91
|-29.88
|-55.57
|-55.57
|-55.57
|-23.70
|-14.98
Over the last one year, Delta Autocorp has declined 56.43% compared to peers like Bajaj Auto (26.72%), Eicher Motors (59.50%), TVS Motor Company (64.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Delta Autocorp has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Auto (20.17%) and Eicher Motors (24.67%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|38.56
|38.97
|10
|38.99
|39.13
|20
|39.54
|39.77
|50
|43.17
|43.02
|100
|49.5
|48.98
|200
|60.06
|59.86
In the latest quarter, Delta Autocorp remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.60%, FII holding fell to 0.31%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Delta Autocorp fact sheet for more information
Delta Autocorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/2023 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29304WB2023PLC263697 and registration number is 263697. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 83.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Delta Autocorp is ₹37.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Delta Autocorp is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Delta Autocorp is ₹57.72 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Delta Autocorp are ₹41.00 and ₹37.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Delta Autocorp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Delta Autocorp is ₹86.65 and 52-week low of Delta Autocorp is ₹37.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Delta Autocorp has shown returns of -4.91% over the past day, -3.7% for the past month, -34.0% over 3 months, -57.3% over 1 year, -39.11% across 3 years, and -25.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Delta Autocorp are 6.18 and 0.75 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.