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Delphi World Money Share Price

NSE
BSE

DELPHI WORLD MONEY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Delphi World Money along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.85 Closed
0.74₹ 0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Delphi World Money Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.65₹6.85
₹6.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.19₹18.35
₹6.85
Open Price
₹6.80
Prev. Close
₹6.80
Volume
1,967

Source: Dion Global

Delphi World Money Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Delphi World Money		-0.44-19.13-41.35-54.23-43.07-36.62-29.61
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Delphi World Money has declined 43.07% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Delphi World Money has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Delphi World Money Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Delphi World Money Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.86.87
106.816.94
207.497.26
508.348.25
1009.719.58
20012.3610.98

Source: Dion Global

Delphi World Money Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Delphi World Money remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Delphi World Money Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 05:57 AM IST ISTDelphi World Money - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 09, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTDelphi World Money - Clarification On Delay In Disclosure Submitted On May 23, 2026 In Response To BSE Email
Jun 03, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTDelphi World Money - Media Release Titled 'Dwarka Commercial Court Returns Plaint; Status Quo Order Vacated; Delphi''s Consis
Jun 03, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTDelphi World Money - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jun 03, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTDelphi World Money - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Delphi World Money

Delphi World Money Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1985PLC037697 and registration number is 037697. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 49.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. T C Guruprasad
    Chairman
  • Mr. Hariprasad Meenoth Panichikkil
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Chaganti Samba Murty
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajai Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vani Mahajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shri Pal Goel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Delphi World Money Share Price

What is the share price of Delphi World Money?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Delphi World Money is ₹6.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Delphi World Money?

The Delphi World Money is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Delphi World Money?

The market cap of Delphi World Money is ₹168.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Delphi World Money?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Delphi World Money are ₹6.85 and ₹6.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Delphi World Money?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Delphi World Money stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Delphi World Money is ₹18.35 and 52-week low of Delphi World Money is ₹6.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Delphi World Money performed historically in terms of returns?

The Delphi World Money has shown returns of 0.74% over the past day, -19.13% for the past month, -41.35% over 3 months, -43.07% over 1 year, -36.62% across 3 years, and -29.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Delphi World Money?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Delphi World Money are 38.70 and 0.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Delphi World Money News

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