Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Delphi World Money Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DELPHI WORLD MONEY LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹382.25 Closed
1.14.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Delphi World Money Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹378.05₹383.95
₹382.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹264.10₹474.00
₹382.25
Open Price
₹378.25
Prev. Close
₹378.10
Volume
709

Delphi World Money Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1385.35
  • R2387.6
  • R3391.25
  • Pivot
    381.7
  • S1379.45
  • S2375.8
  • S3373.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5425.59379.31
  • 10415.18381.92
  • 20410.18385.17
  • 50416.44379.95
  • 100415.61369.73
  • 200468.6375.11

Delphi World Money Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.55-3.9920.1125.76-7.31-21.23-35.01
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Delphi World Money Ltd. Share Holdings

Delphi World Money Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Delphi World Money Ltd.

Delphi World Money Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1985PLC037697 and registration number is 037697. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Satya Bushan Kotru
    Chairman
  • Mr. Hariprasad Meenoth Panichikkil
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vikas Verma
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sheetal Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jyoti Kachroo
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Bhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Malhotra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Delphi World Money Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Delphi World Money Ltd.?

The market cap of Delphi World Money Ltd. is ₹425.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Delphi World Money Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Delphi World Money Ltd. is 26.84 and PB ratio of Delphi World Money Ltd. is 2.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Delphi World Money Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Delphi World Money Ltd. is ₹382.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Delphi World Money Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Delphi World Money Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Delphi World Money Ltd. is ₹474.00 and 52-week low of Delphi World Money Ltd. is ₹264.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data