Here's the live share price of Delphi World Money along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Delphi World Money
|-0.44
|-19.13
|-41.35
|-54.23
|-43.07
|-36.62
|-29.61
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Delphi World Money has declined 43.07% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Delphi World Money has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.8
|6.87
|10
|6.81
|6.94
|20
|7.49
|7.26
|50
|8.34
|8.25
|100
|9.71
|9.58
|200
|12.36
|10.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Delphi World Money remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:57 AM IST IST
|Delphi World Money - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Delphi World Money - Clarification On Delay In Disclosure Submitted On May 23, 2026 In Response To BSE Email
|Jun 03, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Delphi World Money - Media Release Titled 'Dwarka Commercial Court Returns Plaint; Status Quo Order Vacated; Delphi''s Consis
|Jun 03, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Delphi World Money - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jun 03, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Delphi World Money - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Delphi World Money Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1985PLC037697 and registration number is 037697. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 49.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Delphi World Money is ₹6.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Delphi World Money is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Delphi World Money is ₹168.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Delphi World Money are ₹6.85 and ₹6.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Delphi World Money stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Delphi World Money is ₹18.35 and 52-week low of Delphi World Money is ₹6.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Delphi World Money has shown returns of 0.74% over the past day, -19.13% for the past month, -41.35% over 3 months, -43.07% over 1 year, -36.62% across 3 years, and -29.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Delphi World Money are 38.70 and 0.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global