Delhivery’s 1.44 lakh shares were sold in two bulk transactions on June 24. Alpha Wave Ventures sold 72.22 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 460.36 on the NSE, while it sold another set of 72.22 lakh shares on the BSE at an average price of Rs 460.03 a share.

This takes the total transaction value to Rs 664.46 crore.

Alpha Wave Ventures LP is a global alternative asset manager and private equity fund, co-managed by Alpha Wave Global (formerly Falcon Edge Capital) and Lunate Holding RSC (along with Chimera Capital). Founded in 2012, it manages almost $29 billion in assets and focuses on AI, technology, and growth-stage investments.

Delhivery share price performance

Delhivery shares have risen 3.34% in the last five trading sessions. The stock has advanced 5% in the last one month. The stock has given a return of more than 17% in the past six months. Delhivery’s stock performance has surged 23% over the previous 12 months.

Delhivery Q4FY26

The company reported a marginal decline of 0.2% year-on-year in net profit for Q4FY26 at Rs 72.4 crore, compared with Rs 72.6 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its revenue for the quarter increased 30% YoY to Rs 2,850 crore from Rs 2,191.6 crore a year ago. EBITDA increased 80% for the fourth quarter of FY26 to Rs 214.2 crore from Rs 119.1 crore in the corresponding period last year. EBITDA margin expanded to 7.5% in Q4FY26 from 5.4% in the same period a year back.

For the last quarter of FY26, express parcel volumes rose 72% YoY to 306 million shipments, while PTL freight volume increased 20% to 549,000 metric tonnes.

About Delhivery

Delhivery is India’s largest fully integrated logistics and supply chain services provider. The company is based in Gurugram. It offers comprehensive solutions, including express parcel transportation, freight, warehousing, and cross-border logistics. The company reaches over 18,800 Pincodes and covers approximately 99.5% of the Indian population. Since its inception in 2011, the company has successfully fulfilled over 4 billion orders across India, according to the website.