Here's the live share price of delaPlex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of delaPlex has declined 19.90% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -34.04%.
delaPlex’s current P/E of 7.52x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|delaPlex
|-1.88
|-7.20
|-18.95
|-17.41
|-32.27
|-30.92
|-19.90
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.55
|-18.97
|-17.81
|-15.63
|-25.18
|-7.87
|-3.10
|Infosys
|1.05
|-22.17
|-18.36
|-12.86
|-24.56
|-4.49
|-0.83
|HCL Technologies
|2.37
|-19.13
|-16.43
|-6.49
|-12.81
|7.00
|7.27
|Wipro
|-0.78
|-18.18
|-22.03
|-20.43
|-29.97
|0.57
|-1.83
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.62
|-12.73
|-10.79
|-9.89
|7.43
|6.63
|LTIMindtree
|-2.15
|-27.13
|-28.49
|-15.15
|-8.89
|-2.21
|2.40
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.27
|-6.88
|4.04
|22.62
|22.62
|7.03
|4.16
|Persistent Systems
|0.24
|-25.57
|-26.18
|-12.92
|-11.70
|24.31
|40.76
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.10
|-12.50
|-15.20
|-18.60
|-12.62
|29.50
|16.23
|MphasiS
|1.46
|-20.00
|-21.16
|-22.03
|-0.44
|2.75
|5.87
|Coforge
|-4.08
|-32.09
|-39.21
|-32.86
|-20.98
|10.93
|16.80
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.22
|-35.71
|-38.46
|-37.75
|-42.38
|-15.10
|-9.36
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.08
|-19.22
|-14.01
|-18.02
|-18.45
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.44
|-11.99
|-13.52
|-15.25
|-12.89
|-23.82
|-15.06
|Pine Labs
|-10.74
|-19.04
|-26.71
|-27.68
|-27.68
|-10.24
|-6.28
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.80
|-40.08
|-37.99
|-37.41
|-3.43
|39.77
|Zensar Technologies
|5.77
|-15.49
|-23.02
|-27.00
|-19.14
|28.27
|13.52
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.66
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-3.91
|-2.37
|TBO Tek
|-10.22
|-19.64
|-30.43
|-26.11
|-1.71
|-5.80
|-3.52
Over the last one year, delaPlex has declined 32.27% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.18%), Infosys (-24.56%), HCL Technologies (-12.81%). From a 5 year perspective, delaPlex has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.83%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|106.82
|105.66
|10
|107.56
|106.91
|20
|108.7
|109.36
|50
|119.39
|117.37
|100
|134.15
|127.01
|200
|141.06
|142.24
In the latest quarter, delaPlex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.40%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the delaPlex fact sheet for more information
delaPlex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH2004PLC144498 and registration number is 144498. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for delaPlex is ₹106.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The delaPlex is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of delaPlex is ₹97.43 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of delaPlex are ₹106.95 and ₹97.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which delaPlex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of delaPlex is ₹194.85 and 52-week low of delaPlex is ₹97.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The delaPlex has shown returns of 3.58% over the past day, -6.72% for the past month, -19.71% over 3 months, -34.04% over 1 year, -30.92% across 3 years, and -19.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of delaPlex are 7.52 and 1.18 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.