Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

delaPlex Share Price

NSE
BSE

DELAPLEX

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of delaPlex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹106.95 Closed
3.58₹ 3.70
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:57 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

delaPlex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹97.00₹106.95
₹106.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹97.00₹194.85
₹106.95
Open Price
₹103.25
Prev. Close
₹103.25
Volume
7,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of delaPlex has declined 19.90% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -34.04%.

delaPlex’s current P/E of 7.52x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

delaPlex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
delaPlex		-1.88-7.20-18.95-17.41-32.27-30.92-19.90
Tata Consultancy Services		1.55-18.97-17.81-15.63-25.18-7.87-3.10
Infosys		1.05-22.17-18.36-12.86-24.56-4.49-0.83
HCL Technologies		2.37-19.13-16.43-6.49-12.817.007.27
Wipro		-0.78-18.18-22.03-20.43-29.970.57-1.83
Tech Mahindra		0-21.62-12.73-10.79-9.897.436.63
LTIMindtree		-2.15-27.13-28.49-15.15-8.89-2.212.40
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.27-6.884.0422.6222.627.034.16
Persistent Systems		0.24-25.57-26.18-12.92-11.7024.3140.76
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.10-12.50-15.20-18.60-12.6229.5016.23
MphasiS		1.46-20.00-21.16-22.03-0.442.755.87
Coforge		-4.08-32.09-39.21-32.86-20.9810.9316.80
Hexaware Technologies		-2.22-35.71-38.46-37.75-42.38-15.10-9.36
Tata Elxsi		-1.08-19.22-14.01-18.02-18.45-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.44-11.99-13.52-15.25-12.89-23.82-15.06
Pine Labs		-10.74-19.04-26.71-27.68-27.68-10.24-6.28
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.80-40.08-37.99-37.41-3.4339.77
Zensar Technologies		5.77-15.49-23.02-27.00-19.1428.2713.52
Fractal Analytics		-9.66-11.29-11.29-11.29-11.29-3.91-2.37
TBO Tek		-10.22-19.64-30.43-26.11-1.71-5.80-3.52

Over the last one year, delaPlex has declined 32.27% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.18%), Infosys (-24.56%), HCL Technologies (-12.81%). From a 5 year perspective, delaPlex has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.83%).

delaPlex Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

delaPlex Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5106.82105.66
10107.56106.91
20108.7109.36
50119.39117.37
100134.15127.01
200141.06142.24

delaPlex Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, delaPlex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.40%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

delaPlex Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the delaPlex fact sheet for more information

About delaPlex

delaPlex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH2004PLC144498 and registration number is 144498. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Nitin Sachdeva
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Preeti Nitin Sachdeva
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manish Iqbalchand Sachdeva
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Vishwambarlal Bajaj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Tarachand Pande
    Independent Director

FAQs on delaPlex Share Price

What is the share price of delaPlex?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for delaPlex is ₹106.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is delaPlex?

The delaPlex is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of delaPlex?

The market cap of delaPlex is ₹97.43 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of delaPlex?

Today’s highest and lowest price of delaPlex are ₹106.95 and ₹97.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of delaPlex?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which delaPlex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of delaPlex is ₹194.85 and 52-week low of delaPlex is ₹97.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the delaPlex performed historically in terms of returns?

The delaPlex has shown returns of 3.58% over the past day, -6.72% for the past month, -19.71% over 3 months, -34.04% over 1 year, -30.92% across 3 years, and -19.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of delaPlex?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of delaPlex are 7.52 and 1.18 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

delaPlex News

More delaPlex News
icon
Market Pulse