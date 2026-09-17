India’s defence industry is moving into a phase where higher government spending is being accompanied by a stronger push for domestic manufacturing and exports. That is creating opportunities across aircraft, defence electronics, missiles, explosives and naval platforms, but HSBC sees meaningful differences in the growth outlook for individual companies.

HSBC has initiated coverage on Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Electronics, Solar Industries India, Data Patterns, Astra Microwave Products, Bharat Dynamics and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. The brokerage has assigned ‘Buy’ ratings to Hindustan Aeronautics and Bharat Electronics, ‘Hold’ ratings to Solar Industries, Data Patterns, Astra Microwave and Bharat Dynamics, and a ‘Reduce’ rating to Mazagon Dock.

HAL gets a boost from India’s fighter aircraft push

HSBC said Hindustan Aeronautics is positioned to benefit from India’s expanding indigenous defence manufacturing programme. The brokerage sees its large order book providing visibility as aircraft deliveries increase and newer platforms begin contributing to revenue.

“Large order book gives multi-year revenue and earnings visibility. We expect LCA Mk1 deliveries to pick up. Over the coming years, new platform deliveries should drive ROH revenues higher,” HSBC said.

HSBC has initiated coverage on Hindustan Aeronautics with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 6,350, implying 29.5% upside.

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The brokerage’s assessment is linked to the company’s position across military aircraft programmes and the expected progression from order wins to execution. HSBC expects the delivery cycle to become an important contributor to revenue and earnings growth.

BEL stands out with a diversified defence order pipeline

HSBC said Bharat Electronics has a diversified business model across defence electronics, giving the company exposure to several platforms and programmes rather than making it dependent on a single customer or system.

“In our view, BEL’s business model is not dependent on any single platform or any single OEM [original equipment manufacturer] and hence has lower execution risks,” HSBC explained.

The brokerage has initiated coverage on Bharat Electronics with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 525, implying 29.8% upside.

HSBC said the company’s broad exposure across defence electronics positions it to participate in multiple procurement programmes as India increases domestic sourcing. The brokerage also sees this diversification as an important factor in the company’s execution profile.

Solar Industries sees defence business scale up

HSBC said Solar Industries is increasingly building its presence in the defence business, with defence products becoming a significant part of its order pipeline. The brokerage also pointed to the company’s export opportunity within the segment.

“Solar’s defence revenues are now scaling up and account for 85% of the order book. Solar has the largest export orderbook within our coverage universe,” HSBC noted.

HSBC has initiated coverage on Solar Industries with a ‘Hold’ rating and a target price of Rs 23,420, implying 5.1% upside.

The brokerage said Solar’s expanding defence operations give it exposure to both domestic procurement and overseas demand. HSBC’s assessment also takes into account the company’s transition towards a broader defence manufacturing profile.

Data Patterns gains from rising demand for defence electronics

HSBC described Data Patterns as an integrated defence and aerospace electronics company, giving it exposure to the increasing requirement for indigenous electronic systems across defence platforms.

“Data Patterns is an integrated defence and aerospace electronics company,” HSBC said.

The brokerage has initiated coverage on Data Patterns with a ‘Hold’ rating and a target price of Rs 4,860, implying 0.6% upside.

HSBC said the company is positioned within the broader domestic procurement theme as India increases its focus on locally developed defence systems. The brokerage expects demand for defence electronics to remain an important part of the sector’s expansion.

Astra Microwave positioned for India’s defence electronics push

HSBC said Astra Microwave’s capabilities across radars, electronic warfare and other defence subsystems give it exposure to the growing emphasis on indigenisation in defence electronics.

“The company’s strength in radars, EW and other sub system/system supplies positions it for the increasing focus on indigenisation in defence electronics,” HSBC said.

HSBC has initiated coverage on Astra Microwave with a ‘Hold’ rating and a target price of Rs 1,800, implying 7.1% upside.

The brokerage expects the company’s capabilities across multiple defence systems to benefit from greater domestic procurement. HSBC also expects revenue and earnings to improve as the opportunity across defence electronics develops.

Bharat Dynamics faces pressure as private players enter missile programmes

HSBC has taken a more cautious view on Bharat Dynamics, pointing to increasing private sector participation in India’s tactical missile programmes. According to the brokerage, greater participation could affect future order inflows for the company.

“We see increased private sector participation in India’s tactical missile program as a negative for BDL as it could potentially limit future order inflows,” HSBC cautioned.

HSBC has initiated coverage on Bharat Dynamics with a ‘Hold’ rating and a target price of Rs 1,370, implying 15.1% upside.

The brokerage’s concern centres on future orders rather than the company’s existing order pipeline. HSBC said the changing competitive environment could influence the pace at which Bharat Dynamics adds new orders over the coming years.

Mazagon Dock faces slower earnings growth despite naval demand

HSBC expects Mazagon Dock to continue receiving orders from the Indian Navy, but the brokerage sees a moderation in earnings growth over the next two years.

“While MDL should continue to receive orders from the Indian navy, we see decelerating earnings growth in the next two years,” HSBC said.

The brokerage has initiated coverage on Mazagon Dock with a ‘Reduce’ rating and a target price of Rs 1,860, implying 20.5% downside.

HSBC’s assessment takes into account the timing between new orders, execution and their eventual contribution to earnings. The brokerage expects the company’s earnings growth to slow despite continued naval procurement.

HSBC sees three key themes driving India’s defence sector

HSBC said India’s defence sector is being supported by higher capital spending, increased domestic procurement and manufacturing, and rising exports. These themes form the broader backdrop for the brokerage’s coverage of the seven companies.

“We see strong growth in India being driven by three themes – higher capital spending, increased domestic procurement and manufacturing, and surging export growth,” HSBC said.

The brokerage’s report shows India’s defence capital spending rising to 2.8 to 3.9 times the FY27 level by FY37. HSBC also pointed to the rise in approvals from the Defence Acquisition Council, which stood at Rs 6.73 lakh crore in FY26 compared with Rs 2.3 lakh crore in FY24.

HSBC said the increase in domestic manufacturing is another important part of the sector’s growth, while exports are creating an additional opportunity for companies with established defence capabilities.

Defence order wins may take time to show up in earnings

HSBC also pointed to the gap between receiving a defence order and recognising the resulting revenue and profit. The brokerage said investors need to account for execution timelines when assessing the impact of order wins on financial performance.

“Winning orders doesn’t immediately lead to the same pace of revenue and profit growth because of the time lag between receiving and delivering an order,” HSBC explained.

This difference in execution cycles is relevant across HSBC’s defence coverage because companies operate across different platforms, procurement programmes and product categories. As a result, the brokerage’s individual assessments vary despite the common sector-level growth drivers.

The seven stocks covered by HSBC provide exposure to different parts of India’s defence manufacturing push. Hindustan Aeronautics and Bharat Electronics are being covered with ‘Buy’ ratings, while HSBC has taken ‘Hold’ views on Solar Industries, Data Patterns, Astra Microwave and Bharat Dynamics. Mazagon Dock has been initiated with a ‘Reduce’ rating.

HSBC’s defence stock coverage

Company Rating Target price Upside/downside Hindustan Aeronautics ‘Buy’ Rs 6,350 29.5% Bharat Electronics ‘Buy’ Rs 525 29.8% Solar Industries India ‘Hold’ Rs 23,420 5.1% Data Patterns ‘Hold’ Rs 4,860 0.6% Astra Microwave Products ‘Hold’ Rs 1,800 7.1% Bharat Dynamics ‘Hold’ Rs 1,370 15.1% Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders ‘Reduce’ Rs 1,860 20.5% downside

What next for investors

Overall, HSBC sees maximum upside for industry heavyweights like BEL and HAL. The upside for the other stocks appear to be capped as per the brokerage report. On Mazagon Dock,HSBC sees significant downside.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the India Defence sector report published by HSBC and presents the brokerage’s views, estimates, ratings and target prices as stated in the report. The ratings and target prices are HSBC’s opinions and are not independent investment recommendations by Financial Express or the author. Actual company performance can differ from brokerage estimates due to changes in government procurement, order execution, project timelines, competition, input costs, exports, regulatory decisions and broader market conditions. The target prices and upside or downside figures are based on the assumptions and reference values used by HSBC in its report and may change as new information becomes available. Readers should review the complete HSBC report, company disclosures and other relevant information before making any investment decision.