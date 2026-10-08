India’s defence spending is moving at a faster pace. The key question is whether this spending will translate into fresh orders and revenue growth for listed companies.

According to the Kotak brokerage report dated October 4, 2026, defence capital expenditure rose 37% year-on-year in the first five months of FY26-27. Approvals under Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) have already crossed Rs 1.6 trillion this year.

Kotak believes the pipeline remains strong. However, the timing of large defence orders will be crucial. The brokerage expects Bharat Electronics, Hindustan Aeronautics and Solar Industries to report healthy growth in the September quarter. For shipbuilders such as Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Cochin Shipyard, fresh orders remain important.

Defence spending sets the backdrop

The government’s defence spending continues to support the sector. As per the brokerage report, only around 31% of the full-year defence capital expenditure budget had been used during the period, suggesting that spending could pick up in the second half.

Kotak report added, “Defence capex spending remains healthy in FY2027, with the central government’s defense capital expenditure spend growing at 37% yoy in the first five months of 2027, although only 31% of the FY2207 budget estimate has been utilized so far, indicating a stronger spending pace is likely in the second half of the year.”

The order pipeline is another key factor. Cumulative AoN approvals since FY23-24 have crossed Rs 18 trillion. These approvals cover areas such as radars, electronic warfare systems, helicopters, naval platforms and other defence equipment.

But approvals are not the same as orders.

Big orders could decide the next phase

According to Kotak, several large programmes are waiting for Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) clearance.

These include the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) programme worth around Rs 30,000, Project-75 India (P75I) submarines, Next Generation Corvettes and a survey vessel order for Cochin Shipyard.

The report noted, “While AoNs typically convert into contracts with a 1-2-year lag, the current pipeline provides strong order inflow visibility reinforcing long-term growth visibility for the sector.”

For Bharat Electronics, the QRSAM order is a major monitorable. The company is expected to report around 16% year-on-year revenue growth in the second quarter of FY26-27.

BEL, HAL and Solar Industries in focus

Bharat Electronics is expected to see better margins, while investor attention could remain on order conversion. Its year-to-date order inflows are down 44% year-on-year, making new awards important for future visibility.

Hindustan Aeronautics is expected to post around 14% year-on-year revenue growth to Rs 7,560 crore. According to the brokerage report, deliveries of Tejas trainers, HTT-40 trainers and Dhruv Next Generation helicopters should support the quarter.

“Investor focus is likely to remain on the pace of GE engine supplies (three deliveries in August) and the timely resolution of Tejas Mk1A missile integration issues, which remain critical for accelerating deliveries and sustaining growth visibility,” the report noted.

Solar Industries could record the sharpest growth among the key defence names. Kotak expects revenue to rise around 47% year-on-year, helped by a 120% jump in defence revenue.

What about shipbuilders and aerospace?

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders could see flat revenue, while Cochin Shipyard is expected to grow around 11% year-on-year. For both, fresh orders will determine how quickly the order book gets replenished.

In aerospace and precision engineering, Aequs stands out for its expected 56% revenue growth. The brokerage expects aerospace and consumer businesses to drive the performance.

INDO-MIM, meanwhile, is expected to deliver steady sequential growth. However, margins could depend on the share of higher-margin defence and medical businesses.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.