Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Deepak Chemtex Share Price

NSE
BSE

DEEPAK CHEMTEX

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Paints and Pigments

Here's the live share price of Deepak Chemtex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹99.50 Closed
-0.60₹ -0.60
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Deepak Chemtex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹99.50₹99.50
₹99.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹95.00₹170.00
₹99.50
Open Price
₹99.50
Prev. Close
₹100.10
Volume
800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Deepak Chemtex has declined 9.02% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -2.45%.

Deepak Chemtex’s current P/E of 9.65x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Deepak Chemtex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Deepak Chemtex		-0.60-4.05-12.10-28.93-0.50-14.57-9.02
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		-3.73-8.50-15.60-40.102.8531.118.31
Kiri Industries		-4.76-10.33-29.16-18.28-16.479.02-1.69
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		1.67-5.09-8.79-20.29-27.43-3.8116.31
Indokem		-7.09-27.93-38.1114.70275.1872.9285.98
Ultramarine & Pigments		-2.541.54-0.30-9.80-2.377.736.09
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		0.63-12.75-22.39-5.834.0622.4017.43
Sudarshan Colorants India		-5.46-15.03-24.33-44.41-41.631.53-3.78
Bhageria Industries		-1.45-8.14-15.97-22.803.026.00-1.84
Amal		-2.62-7.68-26.04-48.69-24.7328.8216.68
Bodal Chemicals		-1.10-11.34-11.07-28.82-10.80-9.87-12.07
Sadhana Nitro Chem		-17.4714.626.29-28.67-70.74-54.78-12.15
Vipul Organics		0.54-4.34-6.064.8935.2833.7117.06
Dynemic Products		0.112.17-16.79-38.83-16.16-7.03-13.65
Asahi Songwon Colors		3.45-1.09-13.73-28.09-22.285.65-4.39
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-23.17-25.83-40.98-52.15-35.77-31.6345.80
Indian Toners & Developers		-1.10-2.98-6.83-8.86-0.909.4613.32
Poddar Pigments		-3.80-7.41-11.28-12.99-21.50-4.892.06
Jaysynth Orgochem		-3.73-10.01-16.83-35.72-38.6731.0532.12
AksharChem (India)		-5.45-5.75-15.94-23.68-2.35-2.56-3.97

Over the last one year, Deepak Chemtex has declined 0.50% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (2.85%), Kiri Industries (-16.47%), Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients (-27.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Deepak Chemtex has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (8.31%) and Kiri Industries (-1.69%).

Deepak Chemtex Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Deepak Chemtex Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5102.7101.88
10104.58102.87
20103.35103.46
50105.37106.37
100113.95112.43
200125.38117.66

Deepak Chemtex Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Deepak Chemtex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Deepak Chemtex Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jan 12, 2026, 6:27 AM ISTDeepak Chemtex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Nov 14, 2025, 11:46 PM ISTDeepak Chemtex - Statement Of Deviation & Variation For Half Year Ended September 30, 2025
Nov 14, 2025, 11:43 PM ISTDeepak Chemtex - Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For Half Year Ended September 30, 2025
Nov 14, 2025, 11:33 PM ISTDeepak Chemtex - Board Meeting Outcome for Held On Friday, November 14, 2025
Nov 05, 2025, 6:53 PM ISTDeepak Chemtex - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For Half

About Deepak Chemtex

Deepak Chemtex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24110PN1997PLC211935 and registration number is 211935. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 68.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Saurbah Deepak Arora
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Trishla Baid
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rajesh Kalikaprasad Tiwari
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Narendra Kumar Baid
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gautam Lath
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pinki Kedia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Deepak Chemtex Share Price

What is the share price of Deepak Chemtex?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deepak Chemtex is ₹99.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Deepak Chemtex?

The Deepak Chemtex is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Deepak Chemtex?

The market cap of Deepak Chemtex is ₹108.10 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Deepak Chemtex?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Deepak Chemtex are ₹99.50 and ₹99.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Deepak Chemtex?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deepak Chemtex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deepak Chemtex is ₹170.00 and 52-week low of Deepak Chemtex is ₹95.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Deepak Chemtex performed historically in terms of returns?

The Deepak Chemtex has shown returns of -0.6% over the past day, -4.88% for the past month, -5.28% over 3 months, -2.45% over 1 year, -14.57% across 3 years, and -9.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Deepak Chemtex?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Deepak Chemtex are 9.65 and 1.81 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Deepak Chemtex News

More Deepak Chemtex News
icon
Market Pulse