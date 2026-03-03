Here's the live share price of Deepak Chemtex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Deepak Chemtex has declined 9.02% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -2.45%.
Deepak Chemtex’s current P/E of 9.65x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Deepak Chemtex
|-0.60
|-4.05
|-12.10
|-28.93
|-0.50
|-14.57
|-9.02
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|-3.73
|-8.50
|-15.60
|-40.10
|2.85
|31.11
|8.31
|Kiri Industries
|-4.76
|-10.33
|-29.16
|-18.28
|-16.47
|9.02
|-1.69
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|1.67
|-5.09
|-8.79
|-20.29
|-27.43
|-3.81
|16.31
|Indokem
|-7.09
|-27.93
|-38.11
|14.70
|275.18
|72.92
|85.98
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|-2.54
|1.54
|-0.30
|-9.80
|-2.37
|7.73
|6.09
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|0.63
|-12.75
|-22.39
|-5.83
|4.06
|22.40
|17.43
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|-5.46
|-15.03
|-24.33
|-44.41
|-41.63
|1.53
|-3.78
|Bhageria Industries
|-1.45
|-8.14
|-15.97
|-22.80
|3.02
|6.00
|-1.84
|Amal
|-2.62
|-7.68
|-26.04
|-48.69
|-24.73
|28.82
|16.68
|Bodal Chemicals
|-1.10
|-11.34
|-11.07
|-28.82
|-10.80
|-9.87
|-12.07
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|-17.47
|14.62
|6.29
|-28.67
|-70.74
|-54.78
|-12.15
|Vipul Organics
|0.54
|-4.34
|-6.06
|4.89
|35.28
|33.71
|17.06
|Dynemic Products
|0.11
|2.17
|-16.79
|-38.83
|-16.16
|-7.03
|-13.65
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|3.45
|-1.09
|-13.73
|-28.09
|-22.28
|5.65
|-4.39
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-23.17
|-25.83
|-40.98
|-52.15
|-35.77
|-31.63
|45.80
|Indian Toners & Developers
|-1.10
|-2.98
|-6.83
|-8.86
|-0.90
|9.46
|13.32
|Poddar Pigments
|-3.80
|-7.41
|-11.28
|-12.99
|-21.50
|-4.89
|2.06
|Jaysynth Orgochem
|-3.73
|-10.01
|-16.83
|-35.72
|-38.67
|31.05
|32.12
|AksharChem (India)
|-5.45
|-5.75
|-15.94
|-23.68
|-2.35
|-2.56
|-3.97
Over the last one year, Deepak Chemtex has declined 0.50% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (2.85%), Kiri Industries (-16.47%), Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients (-27.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Deepak Chemtex has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (8.31%) and Kiri Industries (-1.69%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|102.7
|101.88
|10
|104.58
|102.87
|20
|103.35
|103.46
|50
|105.37
|106.37
|100
|113.95
|112.43
|200
|125.38
|117.66
In the latest quarter, Deepak Chemtex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jan 12, 2026, 6:27 AM IST
|Deepak Chemtex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Nov 14, 2025, 11:46 PM IST
|Deepak Chemtex - Statement Of Deviation & Variation For Half Year Ended September 30, 2025
|Nov 14, 2025, 11:43 PM IST
|Deepak Chemtex - Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For Half Year Ended September 30, 2025
|Nov 14, 2025, 11:33 PM IST
|Deepak Chemtex - Board Meeting Outcome for Held On Friday, November 14, 2025
|Nov 05, 2025, 6:53 PM IST
|Deepak Chemtex - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For Half
Deepak Chemtex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24110PN1997PLC211935 and registration number is 211935. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 68.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deepak Chemtex is ₹99.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Deepak Chemtex is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Deepak Chemtex is ₹108.10 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Deepak Chemtex are ₹99.50 and ₹99.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deepak Chemtex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deepak Chemtex is ₹170.00 and 52-week low of Deepak Chemtex is ₹95.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Deepak Chemtex has shown returns of -0.6% over the past day, -4.88% for the past month, -5.28% over 3 months, -2.45% over 1 year, -14.57% across 3 years, and -9.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Deepak Chemtex are 9.65 and 1.81 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.