Here's the live share price of Deepak Builders & Engineers India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Deepak Builders & Engineers India has declined 14.92% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -49.82%.
Deepak Builders & Engineers India’s current P/E of 9.25x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Deepak Builders & Engineers India
|-11.71
|-20.44
|-43.02
|-45.31
|-47.79
|-23.61
|-14.92
|Larsen & Toubro
|-4.51
|0.71
|1.98
|12.95
|27.14
|23.64
|22.13
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-6.86
|-7.66
|-3.88
|-10.43
|-7.40
|65.75
|56.41
|NBCC (India)
|-5.49
|-10.95
|-21.14
|-13.45
|21.44
|55.61
|21.63
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-0.60
|-3.97
|-6.98
|-7.07
|-7.00
|10.77
|28.72
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-8.13
|-16.53
|-29.88
|-34.91
|-30.23
|-15.87
|-9.85
|Cemindia Projects
|-3.04
|-15.16
|-30.89
|-20.90
|8.86
|75.31
|46.25
|NCC
|0.67
|-1.80
|-11.19
|-29.54
|-15.13
|18.43
|10.15
|Welspun Enterprises
|-6.36
|-0.23
|-9.82
|-3.36
|12.38
|55.20
|37.23
|Keystone Realtors
|-0.62
|-14.63
|-19.86
|-29.18
|-17.19
|-3.44
|-4.95
|PNC Infratech
|-4.61
|-10.16
|-16.11
|-33.77
|-20.35
|-10.47
|-5.02
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-7.71
|-15.15
|-25.81
|-22.48
|12.72
|16.39
|21.02
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-7.98
|-14.82
|-24.83
|-29.07
|-14.71
|11.40
|18.03
|Man Infraconstruction
|-5.26
|-6.98
|-24.08
|-36.90
|-29.19
|9.49
|32.31
|AGI Infra
|3.13
|17.36
|12.15
|29.42
|86.21
|84.42
|121.51
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-7.98
|-15.37
|-22.49
|-32.73
|-22.09
|19.26
|2.83
|KNR Constructions
|-4.92
|-18.10
|-14.70
|-34.66
|-40.37
|-21.69
|-9.26
|HG Infra Engineering
|-6.75
|-18.76
|-36.73
|-46.71
|-46.06
|-10.27
|12.96
|Ramky Infrastructure
|-4.29
|-6.84
|-22.36
|-22.28
|5.48
|17.93
|37.63
|Hubtown
|2.81
|-2.47
|-30.91
|-38.34
|6.10
|75.88
|63.61
Over the last one year, Deepak Builders & Engineers India has declined 47.79% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Deepak Builders & Engineers India has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|82.12
|79.92
|10
|85.61
|83.12
|20
|88.7
|87.37
|50
|100.49
|98.94
|100
|121.99
|112.88
|200
|132.83
|128.09
In the latest quarter, Deepak Builders & Engineers India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.22%, FII holding fell to 0.23%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 20, 2026, 11:36 PM IST
|Deepak Builders & En - Update On Administrative Warning Issued By SEBI
|Feb 14, 2026, 2:14 AM IST
|Deepak Builders & En - Statement Of Deviation For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2025
|Feb 14, 2026, 12:51 AM IST
|Deepak Builders & En - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 14, 2026, 12:17 AM IST
|Deepak Builders & En - Un-Audited Financial Results As On 31.12.2025
|Feb 14, 2026, 12:00 AM IST
|Deepak Builders & En - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/09/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45309DL2017PLC323467 and registration number is 323467. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Roads, railways, Utility projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 581.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deepak Builders & Engineers India is ₹72.16 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Deepak Builders & Engineers India is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Deepak Builders & Engineers India is ₹336.13 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Deepak Builders & Engineers India are ₹74.45 and ₹70.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deepak Builders & Engineers India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deepak Builders & Engineers India is ₹185.60 and 52-week low of Deepak Builders & Engineers India is ₹70.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Deepak Builders & Engineers India has shown returns of -5.14% over the past day, -22.2% for the past month, -45.76% over 3 months, -49.82% over 1 year, -23.61% across 3 years, and -14.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Deepak Builders & Engineers India are 9.25 and 0.78 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.