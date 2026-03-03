Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Deepak Builders & Engineers India Share Price

NSE
BSE

DEEPAK BUILDERS & ENGINEERS INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Deepak Builders & Engineers India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹72.16 Closed
-5.14₹ -3.91
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Deepak Builders & Engineers India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹70.00₹74.45
₹72.16
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹70.00₹185.60
₹72.16
Open Price
₹70.00
Prev. Close
₹76.07
Volume
3,388

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Deepak Builders & Engineers India has declined 14.92% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -49.82%.

Deepak Builders & Engineers India’s current P/E of 9.25x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Deepak Builders & Engineers India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Deepak Builders & Engineers India		-11.71-20.44-43.02-45.31-47.79-23.61-14.92
Larsen & Toubro		-4.510.711.9812.9527.1423.6422.13
Rail Vikas Nigam		-6.86-7.66-3.88-10.43-7.4065.7556.41
NBCC (India)		-5.49-10.95-21.14-13.4521.4455.6121.63
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-0.60-3.97-6.98-7.07-7.0010.7728.72
Afcons Infrastructure		-8.13-16.53-29.88-34.91-30.23-15.87-9.85
Cemindia Projects		-3.04-15.16-30.89-20.908.8675.3146.25
NCC		0.67-1.80-11.19-29.54-15.1318.4310.15
Welspun Enterprises		-6.36-0.23-9.82-3.3612.3855.2037.23
Keystone Realtors		-0.62-14.63-19.86-29.18-17.19-3.44-4.95
PNC Infratech		-4.61-10.16-16.11-33.77-20.35-10.47-5.02
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		-7.71-15.15-25.81-22.4812.7216.3921.02
Hindustan Construction Company		-7.98-14.82-24.83-29.07-14.7111.4018.03
Man Infraconstruction		-5.26-6.98-24.08-36.90-29.199.4932.31
AGI Infra		3.1317.3612.1529.4286.2184.42121.51
Ashoka Buildcon		-7.98-15.37-22.49-32.73-22.0919.262.83
KNR Constructions		-4.92-18.10-14.70-34.66-40.37-21.69-9.26
HG Infra Engineering		-6.75-18.76-36.73-46.71-46.06-10.2712.96
Ramky Infrastructure		-4.29-6.84-22.36-22.285.4817.9337.63
Hubtown		2.81-2.47-30.91-38.346.1075.8863.61

Over the last one year, Deepak Builders & Engineers India has declined 47.79% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Deepak Builders & Engineers India has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).

Deepak Builders & Engineers India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Deepak Builders & Engineers India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
582.1279.92
1085.6183.12
2088.787.37
50100.4998.94
100121.99112.88
200132.83128.09

Deepak Builders & Engineers India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Deepak Builders & Engineers India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.22%, FII holding fell to 0.23%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Deepak Builders & Engineers India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 20, 2026, 11:36 PM ISTDeepak Builders & En - Update On Administrative Warning Issued By SEBI
Feb 14, 2026, 2:14 AM ISTDeepak Builders & En - Statement Of Deviation For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2025
Feb 14, 2026, 12:51 AM ISTDeepak Builders & En - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 14, 2026, 12:17 AM ISTDeepak Builders & En - Un-Audited Financial Results As On 31.12.2025
Feb 14, 2026, 12:00 AM ISTDeepak Builders & En - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

About Deepak Builders & Engineers India

Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/09/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45309DL2017PLC323467 and registration number is 323467. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Roads, railways, Utility projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 581.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Kumar Singal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Sunita Singal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Harnam Singh Khosa
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kashish Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Kathuria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Inder Dev Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Deepak Builders & Engineers India Share Price

What is the share price of Deepak Builders & Engineers India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deepak Builders & Engineers India is ₹72.16 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Deepak Builders & Engineers India?

The Deepak Builders & Engineers India is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Deepak Builders & Engineers India?

The market cap of Deepak Builders & Engineers India is ₹336.13 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Deepak Builders & Engineers India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Deepak Builders & Engineers India are ₹74.45 and ₹70.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Deepak Builders & Engineers India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deepak Builders & Engineers India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deepak Builders & Engineers India is ₹185.60 and 52-week low of Deepak Builders & Engineers India is ₹70.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Deepak Builders & Engineers India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Deepak Builders & Engineers India has shown returns of -5.14% over the past day, -22.2% for the past month, -45.76% over 3 months, -49.82% over 1 year, -23.61% across 3 years, and -14.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Deepak Builders & Engineers India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Deepak Builders & Engineers India are 9.25 and 0.78 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Deepak Builders & Engineers India News

More Deepak Builders & Engineers India News
icon
Market Pulse