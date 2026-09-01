Deepa Jewellers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999TG2016PLC109435 and registration number is 109435. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other manufacturing including jewelry, musical instruments, medical instruments, sports goods, etc. activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1926.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.