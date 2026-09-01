Deepa Jewellers has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 1, 2026 and will close on Sep 3, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹168.00-177.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Titan Company
|0.32
|5.2
|25.22
|19.49
|40.61
|18.33
|22.12
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.42
|-4.39
|69.27
|49.6
|19.21
|38.17
|57.03
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|-1.38
|-16.12
|28.71
|40.7
|139.96
|64.37
|61.93
|Lalithaa Jewellery Mart
|3.8
|3.8
|3.8
|3.8
|3.8
|1.25
|0.75
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|0.45
|23.5
|54.91
|133.67
|180.34
|205.17
|104.64
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|-3.43
|6.12
|70.43
|84.41
|52.84
|14.4
|8.4
|PC Jeweller
|7.53
|20.77
|14.48
|17.41
|-16.17
|60.16
|36.91
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-3.15
|-12.87
|6.92
|10.46
|2.05
|-9.71
|-5.95
|Senco Gold
|0.93
|-15.67
|0.69
|13.55
|-5.62
|19.89
|11.46
|Goldiam International
|-3.25
|-1.18
|13.69
|33.52
|28.04
|54.5
|25.97
|D P Abhushan
|-0.49
|5.17
|55.13
|28.1
|-6.1
|50.41
|48.63
|Rajesh Exports
|-4.1
|-12.45
|-35.83
|-45.22
|-56.64
|-46.19
|-33.5
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|-4.78
|0.01
|4.49
|0.23
|18.73
|5.89
|3.49
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|9.37
|11.37
|84.72
|116.2
|64.97
|39.3
|32.7
|Shanti Gold International
|-8.5
|10.52
|11.7
|22.84
|12.33
|2.47
|1.48
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|-3.46
|19.9
|42.45
|30.33
|30.33
|9.23
|5.44
|Motisons Jewellers
|-4.47
|11.31
|43.08
|7.62
|-15.02
|16.18
|9.42
|Renaissance Global
|3.02
|11.7
|30.89
|19.41
|21.7
|11.82
|-1.41
|Shankesh Jewellers
|-1.69
|-1.69
|-1.69
|-1.69
|-1.69
|-0.57
|-0.34
Source: Dion Global
Deepa Jewellers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999TG2016PLC109435 and registration number is 109435. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other manufacturing including jewelry, musical instruments, medical instruments, sports goods, etc. activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1926.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global