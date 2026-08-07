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Deep Polymers Share Price

NSE
BSE

DEEP POLYMERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Deep Polymers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹36.39 Closed
2.65₹ 0.94
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Deep Polymers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.00₹36.74
₹36.39
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.85₹56.45
₹36.39
Open Price
₹35.03
Prev. Close
₹35.45
Volume
11,847

Source: Dion Global

Deep Polymers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Deep Polymers		6.25-2.36-9.03-5.11-30.86-26.52-12.44
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.60-7.79-17.93-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1912.8418.3241.8398.76127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.407.5910.9923.8557.7731.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.054.1316.29-5.752.4015.5350.10
Nilkamal		-3.0834.7233.8518.437.80-11.30-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.29-2.1114.1224.78-14.25-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-11.76-19.09-10.70-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9920.5942.1278.443.1530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7812.303.510.81-22.28-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.171.879.8812.850.300.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-6.0315.0318.882.1220.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6923.7130.5821.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7710.8613.8524.803.42-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.80-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.63-4.1519.136.84-7.817.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-1.15-9.52-20.17-31.86-14.60-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-11.71-28.08-43.19-45.70-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.876.58-3.9828.2338.52-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.12-2.14-2.47-3.56-40.14-4.034.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Deep Polymers has declined 30.86% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Deep Polymers has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).

Deep Polymers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Deep Polymers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
534.4535.2
1033.6934.83
2035.1335.26
5037.4636.51
10036.8837.36
20038.6340.11

Source: Dion Global

Deep Polymers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Deep Polymers saw a rise in promoter holding to 65.89%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Deep Polymers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTDeep Polymers - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration & Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results.
Aug 04, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTDeep Polymers - Clarification sought from Deep Polymers Ltd
May 31, 2026, 01:40 AM IST ISTDeep Polymers - Results - Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
May 31, 2026, 01:35 AM IST ISTDeep Polymers - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Fourth Quarter And Ye
May 27, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTDeep Polymers - Board Meeting Intimation for For Consideration & Approval Of Audited Financial Results.

Source: Dion Global

About Deep Polymers

Deep Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209GJ2005PLC046757 and registration number is 046757. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 98.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rameshbhai Bhimjibhai Patel
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Ms. Ashaben Rameshbhai Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramchandra Dallaram Choudhary
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayeshkumar Manaharlal Barot
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Digesh Mansukhlal Deshaval
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Deep Polymers Share Price

What is the share price of Deep Polymers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deep Polymers is ₹36.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Deep Polymers?

The Deep Polymers is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Deep Polymers?

The market cap of Deep Polymers is ₹87.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Deep Polymers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Deep Polymers are ₹36.74 and ₹35.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Deep Polymers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deep Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deep Polymers is ₹56.45 and 52-week low of Deep Polymers is ₹26.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Deep Polymers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Deep Polymers has shown returns of 2.65% over the past day, -2.36% for the past month, -9.02% over 3 months, -30.86% over 1 year, -26.52% across 3 years, and -12.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Deep Polymers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Deep Polymers are 7.23 and 0.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Deep Polymers News

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