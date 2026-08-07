What is the share price of Deep Polymers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deep Polymers is ₹36.39 as on .

What kind of stock is Deep Polymers? The Deep Polymers is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Deep Polymers? The market cap of Deep Polymers is ₹87.99 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Deep Polymers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Deep Polymers are ₹36.74 and ₹35.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Deep Polymers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deep Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deep Polymers is ₹56.45 and 52-week low of Deep Polymers is ₹26.85 as on .

How has the Deep Polymers performed historically in terms of returns? The Deep Polymers has shown returns of 2.65% over the past day, -2.36% for the past month, -9.02% over 3 months, -30.86% over 1 year, -26.52% across 3 years, and -12.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Deep Polymers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Deep Polymers are 7.23 and 0.84 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global