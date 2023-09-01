Follow Us

DEEP POLYMERS LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹92.60 Closed
-1.5-1.41
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Deep Polymers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹92.50₹94.90
₹92.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹80.00₹180.00
₹92.60
Open Price
₹94.01
Prev. Close
₹94.01
Volume
38,203

Deep Polymers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R194.17
  • R295.73
  • R396.57
  • Pivot
    93.33
  • S191.77
  • S290.93
  • S389.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5152.1793.05
  • 10153.6993.27
  • 20155.4893.31
  • 50160.6793.02
  • 100172.7997.09
  • 200221.47112.33

Deep Polymers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.501.793.71-2.33-44.96153.20302.11
-1.9623.9458.3061.65124.32228.33273.25
4.4225.5958.3399.2373.05124.13176.79
4.24-10.306.7633.7815.6692.9526.08
-0.87-5.840.392.382.82239.60205.86
-2.356.7420.1671.8569.19417.85178.55
1.826.8019.4714.7315.16108.6642.54
-2.0313.9952.51166.69341.77456.83456.83
2.8833.6334.4461.23-10.31204.2250.73
2.62-6.998.7617.412.92370.73138.40
1.6911.4328.6346.9251.4247.79-43.07
3.808.8936.4956.187.6335.57-4.72
-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05
8.11-1.50-5.4483.57342.18589.90173.26
2.6625.5551.6594.83203.45716.62716.62
0.62-3.23-8.4230.4321.43239.1525.08
5.61-5.6110.1126.0732.5861.89-56.18
22.6539.4246.2380.9867.53882.34307.48
23.6325.1774.0674.0674.0674.0674.06
-2.17-0.92-3.3544.38296.48354.9575.12

Deep Polymers Ltd. Share Holdings

Deep Polymers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Aug, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Deep Polymers Ltd.

Deep Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209GJ2005PLC046757 and registration number is 046757. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 137.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rameshbhai Patel
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Ashaben Patel
    Director
  • Ms. Jignesha Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramchandra Choudhary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayeshkumar Barot
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Digesh Deshaval
    Independent Director

FAQs on Deep Polymers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Deep Polymers Ltd.?

The market cap of Deep Polymers Ltd. is ₹213.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Deep Polymers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Deep Polymers Ltd. is 23.43 and PB ratio of Deep Polymers Ltd. is 3.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Deep Polymers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deep Polymers Ltd. is ₹92.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Deep Polymers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deep Polymers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deep Polymers Ltd. is ₹180.00 and 52-week low of Deep Polymers Ltd. is ₹80.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

