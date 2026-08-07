Here's the live share price of Deep Polymers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Deep Polymers
|6.25
|-2.36
|-9.03
|-5.11
|-30.86
|-26.52
|-12.44
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.60
|-7.79
|-17.93
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|12.84
|18.32
|41.83
|98.76
|127.55
|54.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.40
|7.59
|10.99
|23.85
|57.77
|31.27
|34.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|4.13
|16.29
|-5.75
|2.40
|15.53
|50.10
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|34.72
|33.85
|18.43
|7.80
|-11.30
|-9.03
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|-2.11
|14.12
|24.78
|-14.25
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-11.76
|-19.09
|-10.70
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|20.59
|42.12
|78.44
|3.15
|30.61
|38.24
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|12.30
|3.51
|0.81
|-22.28
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.17
|1.87
|9.88
|12.85
|0.30
|0.18
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-6.03
|15.03
|18.88
|2.12
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|23.71
|30.58
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|10.86
|13.85
|24.80
|3.42
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.80
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|-4.15
|19.13
|6.84
|-7.81
|7.79
|12.17
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-1.15
|-9.52
|-20.17
|-31.86
|-14.60
|-9.32
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-11.71
|-28.08
|-43.19
|-45.70
|-21.27
|26.75
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|6.58
|-3.98
|28.23
|38.52
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|-2.14
|-2.47
|-3.56
|-40.14
|-4.03
|4.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Deep Polymers has declined 30.86% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Deep Polymers has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|34.45
|35.2
|10
|33.69
|34.83
|20
|35.13
|35.26
|50
|37.46
|36.51
|100
|36.88
|37.36
|200
|38.63
|40.11
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Deep Polymers saw a rise in promoter holding to 65.89%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|Deep Polymers - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration & Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results.
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Deep Polymers - Clarification sought from Deep Polymers Ltd
|May 31, 2026, 01:40 AM IST IST
|Deep Polymers - Results - Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
|May 31, 2026, 01:35 AM IST IST
|Deep Polymers - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Fourth Quarter And Ye
|May 27, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Deep Polymers - Board Meeting Intimation for For Consideration & Approval Of Audited Financial Results.
Source: Dion Global
Deep Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209GJ2005PLC046757 and registration number is 046757. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 98.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deep Polymers is ₹36.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Deep Polymers is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Deep Polymers is ₹87.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Deep Polymers are ₹36.74 and ₹35.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deep Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deep Polymers is ₹56.45 and 52-week low of Deep Polymers is ₹26.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Deep Polymers has shown returns of 2.65% over the past day, -2.36% for the past month, -9.02% over 3 months, -30.86% over 1 year, -26.52% across 3 years, and -12.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Deep Polymers are 7.23 and 0.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global