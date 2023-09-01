Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.50
|1.79
|3.71
|-2.33
|-44.96
|153.20
|302.11
|-1.96
|23.94
|58.30
|61.65
|124.32
|228.33
|273.25
|4.42
|25.59
|58.33
|99.23
|73.05
|124.13
|176.79
|4.24
|-10.30
|6.76
|33.78
|15.66
|92.95
|26.08
|-0.87
|-5.84
|0.39
|2.38
|2.82
|239.60
|205.86
|-2.35
|6.74
|20.16
|71.85
|69.19
|417.85
|178.55
|1.82
|6.80
|19.47
|14.73
|15.16
|108.66
|42.54
|-2.03
|13.99
|52.51
|166.69
|341.77
|456.83
|456.83
|2.88
|33.63
|34.44
|61.23
|-10.31
|204.22
|50.73
|2.62
|-6.99
|8.76
|17.41
|2.92
|370.73
|138.40
|1.69
|11.43
|28.63
|46.92
|51.42
|47.79
|-43.07
|3.80
|8.89
|36.49
|56.18
|7.63
|35.57
|-4.72
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|8.11
|-1.50
|-5.44
|83.57
|342.18
|589.90
|173.26
|2.66
|25.55
|51.65
|94.83
|203.45
|716.62
|716.62
|0.62
|-3.23
|-8.42
|30.43
|21.43
|239.15
|25.08
|5.61
|-5.61
|10.11
|26.07
|32.58
|61.89
|-56.18
|22.65
|39.42
|46.23
|80.98
|67.53
|882.34
|307.48
|23.63
|25.17
|74.06
|74.06
|74.06
|74.06
|74.06
|-2.17
|-0.92
|-3.35
|44.38
|296.48
|354.95
|75.12
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Deep Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209GJ2005PLC046757 and registration number is 046757. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 137.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Deep Polymers Ltd. is ₹213.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Deep Polymers Ltd. is 23.43 and PB ratio of Deep Polymers Ltd. is 3.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deep Polymers Ltd. is ₹92.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deep Polymers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deep Polymers Ltd. is ₹180.00 and 52-week low of Deep Polymers Ltd. is ₹80.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.