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Deep Health AI India Share Price

NSE
BSE

DEEP HEALTH AI INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Deep Health AI India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.19 Closed
-4.78₹ -0.11
As on Mar 24, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Deep Health AI India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.19₹2.34
₹2.19
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.19₹10.29
₹2.19
Open Price
₹2.19
Prev. Close
₹2.30
Volume
24,24,053

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Deep Health AI India has gained 11.93% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -49.96%.

Deep Health AI India’s current P/E of 5.27x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Deep Health AI India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Deep Diamond India		-17.05-35.78-67.31-47.73-49.96-42.4611.93
Titan Company		-4.57-9.11-0.1414.2326.7716.1221.28
Kalyan Jewellers India		-3.11-8.63-23.71-22.29-24.0847.2637.62
Thangamayil Jewellery		-5.05-11.360.9861.4576.4287.2562.59
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		-3.7328.242.65-12.48-5.63-1.91-1.15
P N Gadgil Jewellers		1.681.32-8.92-8.911.88-11.02-6.76
PC Jeweller		-3.61-20.54-15.42-39.91-42.9141.9924.16
Sky Gold and Diamonds		-4.13-10.35-1.5313.77-3.06134.76104.41
Senco Gold		-1.12-9.58-8.49-17.57-3.5812.997.60
Goldiam International		-3.60-19.15-21.00-24.52-29.7429.8834.44
Rajesh Exports		-16.82-45.29-61.81-55.38-59.69-48.44-29.08
D P Abhushan		0.40-17.35-33.30-33.74-26.19-2.72-1.64
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		-1.13-25.20-19.52-2.96-0.51-0.17-0.10
Khazanchi Jewellers		-8.87-15.65-14.999.0718.1863.2134.17
Shanti Gold International		-2.76-18.28-8.26-21.37-23.17-8.41-5.13
Motisons Jewellers		-4.17-22.00-20.50-33.57-35.477.044.17
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		-1.83-13.26-13.26-13.26-13.26-4.63-2.81
Renaissance Global		-7.09-18.38-25.95-20.94-30.173.859.69
Asian Star Company		1.83-5.49-2.54-18.27-16.80-4.50-5.24
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery		-8.00-8.05-24.31-5.89-21.93102.0068.42

Over the last one year, Deep Diamond India has declined 49.96% compared to peers like Titan Company (26.77%), Kalyan Jewellers India (-24.08%), Thangamayil Jewellery (76.42%). From a 5 year perspective, Deep Diamond India has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (21.28%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (37.62%).

Deep Health AI India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Deep Health AI India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.612.49
102.742.64
202.92.92
503.923.84
1005.884.69
2005.225.12

Deep Health AI India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Deep Health AI India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.35%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Deep Health AI India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 20, 2026, 07:19 PM IST ISTDeep Diamond India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 26, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTDeep Diamond India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 25, 2026, 01:28 AM IST ISTDeep Diamond India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Feb 25, 2026, 01:21 AM IST ISTDeep Diamond India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The Company Held Today I.E. Tuesday, February 24,
Feb 13, 2026, 09:31 PM IST ISTDeep Diamond India - Statement Of Deviation And Variation In Utilization Of Funds Raised Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (Listing

About Deep Health AI India

Deep Diamond India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1994PLC082609 and registration number is 082609. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Narayan Singh Rathore
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Laveena Pokharna
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Narendra Kumar Shrimali
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kaushal Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Nandkishore Pherwani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kailash Chandra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Deep Health AI India Share Price

What is the share price of Deep Health AI India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deep Health AI India is ₹2.19 as on Mar 24, 2026.

What kind of stock is Deep Health AI India?

The Deep Health AI India is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Deep Health AI India?

The market cap of Deep Health AI India is ₹31.57 Cr as on Mar 24, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Deep Health AI India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Deep Health AI India are ₹2.34 and ₹2.19.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Deep Health AI India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deep Health AI India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deep Health AI India is ₹10.29 and 52-week low of Deep Health AI India is ₹2.19 as on Mar 24, 2026.

How has the Deep Health AI India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Deep Health AI India has shown returns of -4.78% over the past day, -35.78% for the past month, -67.31% over 3 months, -49.96% over 1 year, -42.46% across 3 years, and 11.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Deep Health AI India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Deep Health AI India are 5.27 and 0.82 on Mar 24, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

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