Here's the live share price of Deep Health AI India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Deep Health AI India has gained 11.93% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -49.96%.
Deep Health AI India’s current P/E of 5.27x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Deep Diamond India
|-17.05
|-35.78
|-67.31
|-47.73
|-49.96
|-42.46
|11.93
|Titan Company
|-4.57
|-9.11
|-0.14
|14.23
|26.77
|16.12
|21.28
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-3.11
|-8.63
|-23.71
|-22.29
|-24.08
|47.26
|37.62
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|-5.05
|-11.36
|0.98
|61.45
|76.42
|87.25
|62.59
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|-3.73
|28.24
|2.65
|-12.48
|-5.63
|-1.91
|-1.15
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|1.68
|1.32
|-8.92
|-8.91
|1.88
|-11.02
|-6.76
|PC Jeweller
|-3.61
|-20.54
|-15.42
|-39.91
|-42.91
|41.99
|24.16
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|-4.13
|-10.35
|-1.53
|13.77
|-3.06
|134.76
|104.41
|Senco Gold
|-1.12
|-9.58
|-8.49
|-17.57
|-3.58
|12.99
|7.60
|Goldiam International
|-3.60
|-19.15
|-21.00
|-24.52
|-29.74
|29.88
|34.44
|Rajesh Exports
|-16.82
|-45.29
|-61.81
|-55.38
|-59.69
|-48.44
|-29.08
|D P Abhushan
|0.40
|-17.35
|-33.30
|-33.74
|-26.19
|-2.72
|-1.64
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|-1.13
|-25.20
|-19.52
|-2.96
|-0.51
|-0.17
|-0.10
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|-8.87
|-15.65
|-14.99
|9.07
|18.18
|63.21
|34.17
|Shanti Gold International
|-2.76
|-18.28
|-8.26
|-21.37
|-23.17
|-8.41
|-5.13
|Motisons Jewellers
|-4.17
|-22.00
|-20.50
|-33.57
|-35.47
|7.04
|4.17
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|-1.83
|-13.26
|-13.26
|-13.26
|-13.26
|-4.63
|-2.81
|Renaissance Global
|-7.09
|-18.38
|-25.95
|-20.94
|-30.17
|3.85
|9.69
|Asian Star Company
|1.83
|-5.49
|-2.54
|-18.27
|-16.80
|-4.50
|-5.24
|PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery
|-8.00
|-8.05
|-24.31
|-5.89
|-21.93
|102.00
|68.42
Over the last one year, Deep Diamond India has declined 49.96% compared to peers like Titan Company (26.77%), Kalyan Jewellers India (-24.08%), Thangamayil Jewellery (76.42%). From a 5 year perspective, Deep Diamond India has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (21.28%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (37.62%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.61
|2.49
|10
|2.74
|2.64
|20
|2.9
|2.92
|50
|3.92
|3.84
|100
|5.88
|4.69
|200
|5.22
|5.12
In the latest quarter, Deep Health AI India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.35%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 20, 2026, 07:19 PM IST IST
|Deep Diamond India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 26, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Deep Diamond India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 25, 2026, 01:28 AM IST IST
|Deep Diamond India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
|Feb 25, 2026, 01:21 AM IST IST
|Deep Diamond India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The Company Held Today I.E. Tuesday, February 24,
|Feb 13, 2026, 09:31 PM IST IST
|Deep Diamond India - Statement Of Deviation And Variation In Utilization Of Funds Raised Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (Listing
Deep Diamond India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1994PLC082609 and registration number is 082609. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deep Health AI India is ₹2.19 as on Mar 24, 2026.
The Deep Health AI India is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Deep Health AI India is ₹31.57 Cr as on Mar 24, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Deep Health AI India are ₹2.34 and ₹2.19.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deep Health AI India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deep Health AI India is ₹10.29 and 52-week low of Deep Health AI India is ₹2.19 as on Mar 24, 2026.
The Deep Health AI India has shown returns of -4.78% over the past day, -35.78% for the past month, -67.31% over 3 months, -49.96% over 1 year, -42.46% across 3 years, and 11.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Deep Health AI India are 5.27 and 0.82 on Mar 24, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.