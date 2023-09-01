Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|11.85
|29.09
|41.79
|38.75
|55.50
|109.66
|22.73
|4.04
|2.86
|18.29
|17.41
|34.93
|129.05
|2.51
|4.16
|0.83
|15.19
|17.36
|33.50
|88.82
|-1.15
|-3.41
|-0.49
|7.39
|5.65
|41.88
|190.32
|28.89
|5.90
|-26.71
|-9.54
|20.42
|1.81
|113.09
|11.04
|19.09
|32.74
|83.31
|91.24
|130.26
|688.58
|305.58
|3.23
|20.64
|42.33
|165.09
|84.87
|3.77
|3.77
|-1.93
|-8.08
|30.68
|23.12
|41.19
|209.56
|39.44
|6.66
|-2.94
|-0.95
|22.74
|-29.18
|445.30
|284.12
|10.06
|16.73
|22.05
|18.45
|-12.69
|81.70
|-57.91
|6.02
|12.53
|26.52
|36.11
|-28.21
|12.95
|-50.51
|1.00
|-1.66
|20.53
|23.04
|-6.42
|72.70
|-56.14
|13.11
|17.95
|6.98
|0
|-44.58
|40.82
|204.41
|-97.27
|-96.68
|-96.68
|-96.68
|-96.68
|-96.68
|-93.74
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
Deep Energy Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090GJ1991PLC014833 and registration number is 014833. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Support activities for petroleum and natural gas mining. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Deep Energy Resources Ltd. is ₹486.40 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Deep Energy Resources Ltd. is 155.1 and PB ratio of Deep Energy Resources Ltd. is 1.27 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deep Energy Resources Ltd. is ₹152.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deep Energy Resources Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deep Energy Resources Ltd. is ₹154.45 and 52-week low of Deep Energy Resources Ltd. is ₹86.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.