NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DEEP ENERGY RESOURCES LTD.

Sector : Oil Drilling And Exploration | Smallcap | NSE
₹152.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Deep Energy Resources Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹150.70₹153.00
₹152.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹86.00₹154.45
₹152.00
Open Price
₹150.70
Prev. Close
₹152.00
Volume
48,987

Deep Energy Resources Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1153.1
  • R2154.2
  • R3155.4
  • Pivot
    151.9
  • S1150.8
  • S2149.6
  • S3148.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5141.31145.62
  • 10140.48138.86
  • 20131.92132.84
  • 50112.76127.57
  • 10099.58124.14
  • 20079.79118.75

Deep Energy Resources Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.8529.0941.7938.7555.50109.6622.73
4.042.8618.2917.4134.93129.052.51
4.160.8315.1917.3633.5088.82-1.15
-3.41-0.497.395.6541.88190.3228.89
5.90-26.71-9.5420.421.81113.0911.04
19.0932.7483.3191.24130.26688.58305.58
3.2320.6442.33165.0984.873.773.77
-1.93-8.0830.6823.1241.19209.5639.44
6.66-2.94-0.9522.74-29.18445.30284.12
10.0616.7322.0518.45-12.6981.70-57.91
6.0212.5326.5236.11-28.2112.95-50.51
1.00-1.6620.5323.04-6.4272.70-56.14
13.1117.956.980-44.5840.82204.41
-97.27-96.68-96.68-96.68-96.68-96.68-93.74

Deep Energy Resources Ltd. Share Holdings

Deep Energy Resources Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Deep Energy Resources Ltd.

Deep Energy Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090GJ1991PLC014833 and registration number is 014833. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Support activities for petroleum and natural gas mining. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Premsingh Mangatsingh Sawhney
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Shail Manoj Savla
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Navin Chandra Pandey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemendrakumar Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shaily Dedhia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Deep Energy Resources Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Deep Energy Resources Ltd.?

The market cap of Deep Energy Resources Ltd. is ₹486.40 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Deep Energy Resources Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Deep Energy Resources Ltd. is 155.1 and PB ratio of Deep Energy Resources Ltd. is 1.27 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Deep Energy Resources Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deep Energy Resources Ltd. is ₹152.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Deep Energy Resources Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deep Energy Resources Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deep Energy Resources Ltd. is ₹154.45 and 52-week low of Deep Energy Resources Ltd. is ₹86.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

