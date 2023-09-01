Follow Us

DEEP DIAMOND INDIA LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.65 Closed
-0.35-0.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Deep Diamond India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.50₹5.73
₹5.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.32₹27.05
₹5.65
Open Price
₹5.60
Prev. Close
₹5.67
Volume
1,19,848

Deep Diamond India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.76
  • R25.86
  • R35.99
  • Pivot
    5.63
  • S15.53
  • S25.4
  • S35.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5161.955.68
  • 10155.125.74
  • 20145.355.88
  • 50117.36.6
  • 10073.387.95
  • 20043.938.93

Deep Diamond India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.42-6.77-30.67-68.29-42.08370.83485.49
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30

Deep Diamond India Ltd. Share Holdings

Deep Diamond India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
16 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Nov, 2022Board MeetingOthers
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Deep Diamond India Ltd.

Deep Diamond India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1994PLC082609 and registration number is 082609. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prakash Rikhabchand Solanki
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Mayank Sumatilal Shah
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Sangeeta Jain
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director

FAQs on Deep Diamond India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Deep Diamond India Ltd.?

The market cap of Deep Diamond India Ltd. is ₹27.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Deep Diamond India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Deep Diamond India Ltd. is 17.9 and PB ratio of Deep Diamond India Ltd. is 2.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Deep Diamond India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deep Diamond India Ltd. is ₹5.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Deep Diamond India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deep Diamond India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deep Diamond India Ltd. is ₹27.05 and 52-week low of Deep Diamond India Ltd. is ₹5.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

