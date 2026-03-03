Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Deem Roll-Tech Share Price

NSE
BSE

DEEM ROLL-TECH

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Deem Roll-Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹37.30 Closed
-4.24₹ -1.65
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Deem Roll-Tech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.30₹38.85
₹37.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.00₹72.60
₹37.30
Open Price
₹38.85
Prev. Close
₹38.95
Volume
5,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Deem Roll-Tech has declined 29.20% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -39.84%.

Deem Roll-Tech’s current P/E of 55.26x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Deem Roll-Tech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Deem Roll-Tech		0-12.85-26.14-36.78-38.25-43.76-29.20
Thermax		-1.475.157.34-4.85-3.1211.8417.56
PTC Industries		0.630.81-2.0031.4075.0680.3542.45
Craftsman Automation		-2.65-0.588.7011.1670.8932.0539.81
Sansera Engineering		-4.9320.4032.6171.19106.4644.2522.19
Tega Industries		-1.290.11-8.99-11.4838.0437.0219.36
Ircon International		-7.98-11.95-12.21-20.84-3.0937.1924.49
Engineers India		-1.5222.767.095.2244.6941.1819.02
Azad Engineering		-3.749.001.484.3736.7235.2719.87
Inox India		-2.21-0.41-2.36-4.3021.626.323.75
Aequs		-1.872.45-7.50-7.50-7.50-2.57-1.55
Balu Forge Industries		2.6912.36-25.07-29.756.5219.6811.38
Ion Exchange (India)		-5.680.423.75-15.25-26.161.0313.65
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-7.10-1.55-16.36-30.33-20.63-14.25-4.50
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		5.08-10.2313.8886.84110.5715.989.30
Skipper		-4.83-7.84-23.09-35.10-5.8050.5342.06
Pitti Engineering		-0.422.058.98-2.530.6444.1469.99
Interarch Building Solutions		-4.10-18.33-23.82-13.7232.3715.128.82
Jash Engineering		1.37-2.30-11.98-22.64-23.2432.4147.56
BGR Energy Systems		-6.42-7.25-25.5662.66316.9280.7346.24

Over the last one year, Deem Roll-Tech has declined 38.25% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.12%), PTC Industries (75.06%), Craftsman Automation (70.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Deem Roll-Tech has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.56%) and PTC Industries (42.45%).

Deem Roll-Tech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Deem Roll-Tech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
539.1938.94
1039.9139.84
2041.6941.52
5045.2344.8
10048.9348.71
20054.8956.78

Deem Roll-Tech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Deem Roll-Tech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.37%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Deem Roll-Tech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Deem Roll-Tech fact sheet for more information

About Deem Roll-Tech

Deem Roll-Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109GJ2003PLC042325 and registration number is 042325. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 92.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Jaydev Ramesh Betai
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Jyoti Prasad Bhattacharya
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Dev Jyotiprasad Bhattacharya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pijush Kanti Dey
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nihar Kanti Bandyopadhyay
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Geeta Chowdhury
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Deem Roll-Tech Share Price

What is the share price of Deem Roll-Tech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deem Roll-Tech is ₹37.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Deem Roll-Tech?

The Deem Roll-Tech is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Deem Roll-Tech?

The market cap of Deem Roll-Tech is ₹31.10 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Deem Roll-Tech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Deem Roll-Tech are ₹38.85 and ₹37.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Deem Roll-Tech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deem Roll-Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deem Roll-Tech is ₹72.60 and 52-week low of Deem Roll-Tech is ₹37.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Deem Roll-Tech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Deem Roll-Tech has shown returns of -4.24% over the past day, -19.0% for the past month, -24.65% over 3 months, -39.84% over 1 year, -43.76% across 3 years, and -29.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Deem Roll-Tech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Deem Roll-Tech are 55.26 and 0.37 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Deem Roll-Tech News

More Deem Roll-Tech News
icon
Market Pulse