Here's the live share price of Deem Roll-Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Deem Roll-Tech has declined 29.20% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -39.84%.
Deem Roll-Tech’s current P/E of 55.26x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Deem Roll-Tech
|0
|-12.85
|-26.14
|-36.78
|-38.25
|-43.76
|-29.20
|Thermax
|-1.47
|5.15
|7.34
|-4.85
|-3.12
|11.84
|17.56
|PTC Industries
|0.63
|0.81
|-2.00
|31.40
|75.06
|80.35
|42.45
|Craftsman Automation
|-2.65
|-0.58
|8.70
|11.16
|70.89
|32.05
|39.81
|Sansera Engineering
|-4.93
|20.40
|32.61
|71.19
|106.46
|44.25
|22.19
|Tega Industries
|-1.29
|0.11
|-8.99
|-11.48
|38.04
|37.02
|19.36
|Ircon International
|-7.98
|-11.95
|-12.21
|-20.84
|-3.09
|37.19
|24.49
|Engineers India
|-1.52
|22.76
|7.09
|5.22
|44.69
|41.18
|19.02
|Azad Engineering
|-3.74
|9.00
|1.48
|4.37
|36.72
|35.27
|19.87
|Inox India
|-2.21
|-0.41
|-2.36
|-4.30
|21.62
|6.32
|3.75
|Aequs
|-1.87
|2.45
|-7.50
|-7.50
|-7.50
|-2.57
|-1.55
|Balu Forge Industries
|2.69
|12.36
|-25.07
|-29.75
|6.52
|19.68
|11.38
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-5.68
|0.42
|3.75
|-15.25
|-26.16
|1.03
|13.65
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-7.10
|-1.55
|-16.36
|-30.33
|-20.63
|-14.25
|-4.50
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|5.08
|-10.23
|13.88
|86.84
|110.57
|15.98
|9.30
|Skipper
|-4.83
|-7.84
|-23.09
|-35.10
|-5.80
|50.53
|42.06
|Pitti Engineering
|-0.42
|2.05
|8.98
|-2.53
|0.64
|44.14
|69.99
|Interarch Building Solutions
|-4.10
|-18.33
|-23.82
|-13.72
|32.37
|15.12
|8.82
|Jash Engineering
|1.37
|-2.30
|-11.98
|-22.64
|-23.24
|32.41
|47.56
|BGR Energy Systems
|-6.42
|-7.25
|-25.56
|62.66
|316.92
|80.73
|46.24
Over the last one year, Deem Roll-Tech has declined 38.25% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.12%), PTC Industries (75.06%), Craftsman Automation (70.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Deem Roll-Tech has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.56%) and PTC Industries (42.45%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|39.19
|38.94
|10
|39.91
|39.84
|20
|41.69
|41.52
|50
|45.23
|44.8
|100
|48.93
|48.71
|200
|54.89
|56.78
In the latest quarter, Deem Roll-Tech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.37%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Deem Roll-Tech fact sheet for more information
Deem Roll-Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109GJ2003PLC042325 and registration number is 042325. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 92.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deem Roll-Tech is ₹37.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Deem Roll-Tech is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Deem Roll-Tech is ₹31.10 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Deem Roll-Tech are ₹38.85 and ₹37.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deem Roll-Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deem Roll-Tech is ₹72.60 and 52-week low of Deem Roll-Tech is ₹37.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Deem Roll-Tech has shown returns of -4.24% over the past day, -19.0% for the past month, -24.65% over 3 months, -39.84% over 1 year, -43.76% across 3 years, and -29.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Deem Roll-Tech are 55.26 and 0.37 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.