Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Decorous Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DECOROUS INVESTMENT & TRADING CO. LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹13.30 Closed
4.970.63
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Decorous Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.05₹13.30
₹13.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.04₹24.30
₹13.30
Open Price
₹13.05
Prev. Close
₹12.67
Volume
24,424

Decorous Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113.38
  • R213.47
  • R313.63
  • Pivot
    13.22
  • S113.13
  • S212.97
  • S312.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.7812.42
  • 1020.5613.04
  • 2020.2414.09
  • 502015.45
  • 10020.0416.3
  • 20020.2217.13

Decorous Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.75-14.25-11.33-25.91-34.48-10.44-6.47
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Decorous Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. Share Holdings

Decorous Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Decorous Investment & Trading Co. Ltd.

Decorous Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1982PLC289090 and registration number is 289090. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Raj Kumar Gupta
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Pankaj Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Lalita Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Gupta
    Director

FAQs on Decorous Investment & Trading Co. Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Decorous Investment & Trading Co. Ltd.?

The market cap of Decorous Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. is ₹4.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Decorous Investment & Trading Co. Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Decorous Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. is 46.83 and PB ratio of Decorous Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. is 1.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Decorous Investment & Trading Co. Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Decorous Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. is ₹13.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Decorous Investment & Trading Co. Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Decorous Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Decorous Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. is ₹24.30 and 52-week low of Decorous Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. is ₹11.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data