Here's the live share price of Decorous Investment & Trading Co. along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Decorous Investment & Trading Co.
|-7.89
|-0.51
|-14.99
|4.57
|0.86
|-9.73
|-6.79
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Decorous Investment & Trading Co. has gained 0.86% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Decorous Investment & Trading Co. has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.68
|12.73
|10
|12.61
|12.67
|20
|12.44
|12.65
|50
|13.48
|13.05
|100
|13.93
|13.31
|200
|13.13
|13.16
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Decorous Investment & Trading Co. remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 98.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Decorous Investment - ANNUAL REPORT FY 2025-26 - CONFIRM THAT ANNUAL REPORT EMAILED TO ALL, SHAREHOLDERS, RTA, NSDL, CDSL
|Jul 27, 2026, 08:12 PM IST IST
|Decorous Investment - 'NOTICE Of AGM' Containing NOTES & Explanatory Statements, Instructions & Details, Resolutions, E-Vot
|Jul 27, 2026, 08:10 PM IST IST
|Decorous Investment - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 21, 2026, 01:40 AM IST IST
|Decorous Investment - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 20, 2026, 06:33 PM IST IST
|Decorous Investment - QUARTERLY RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2026 ALONGWITH LIMITED REVIEW REPORT
Source: Dion Global
Decorous Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1982PLC289090 and registration number is 289090. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Decorous Investment & Trading Co. is ₹11.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Decorous Investment & Trading Co. is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Decorous Investment & Trading Co. is ₹4.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Decorous Investment & Trading Co. are ₹12.80 and ₹11.26.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Decorous Investment & Trading Co. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Decorous Investment & Trading Co. is ₹16.60 and 52-week low of Decorous Investment & Trading Co. is ₹9.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Decorous Investment & Trading Co. has shown returns of -4.65% over the past day, -0.51% for the past month, -14.99% over 3 months, 0.86% over 1 year, -9.73% across 3 years, and -6.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Decorous Investment & Trading Co. are 96.53 and 1.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global