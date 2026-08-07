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Decorous Investment & Trading Co. Share Price

NSE
BSE

DECOROUS INVESTMENT & TRADING CO.

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Decorous Investment & Trading Co. along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.68 Closed
-4.65₹ -0.57
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Decorous Investment & Trading Co. Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.26₹12.80
₹11.68
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.19₹16.60
₹11.68
Open Price
₹11.26
Prev. Close
₹12.25
Volume
8,936

Source: Dion Global

Decorous Investment & Trading Co. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Decorous Investment & Trading Co.		-7.89-0.51-14.994.570.86-9.73-6.79
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Decorous Investment & Trading Co. has gained 0.86% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Decorous Investment & Trading Co. has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Decorous Investment & Trading Co. Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Decorous Investment & Trading Co. Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.6812.73
1012.6112.67
2012.4412.65
5013.4813.05
10013.9313.31
20013.1313.16

Source: Dion Global

Decorous Investment & Trading Co. Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Decorous Investment & Trading Co. remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 98.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Decorous Investment & Trading Co. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTDecorous Investment - ANNUAL REPORT FY 2025-26 - CONFIRM THAT ANNUAL REPORT EMAILED TO ALL, SHAREHOLDERS, RTA, NSDL, CDSL
Jul 27, 2026, 08:12 PM IST ISTDecorous Investment - 'NOTICE Of AGM' Containing NOTES & Explanatory Statements, Instructions & Details, Resolutions, E-Vot
Jul 27, 2026, 08:10 PM IST ISTDecorous Investment - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 21, 2026, 01:40 AM IST ISTDecorous Investment - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 20, 2026, 06:33 PM IST ISTDecorous Investment - QUARTERLY RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2026 ALONGWITH LIMITED REVIEW REPORT

Source: Dion Global

About Decorous Investment & Trading Co.

Decorous Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1982PLC289090 and registration number is 289090. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Kumar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Amit Gupta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rishav Gautam
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Kumar
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Neha Sarpal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Varsha Jain
    Addnl.Director & CFO

FAQs on Decorous Investment & Trading Co. Share Price

What is the share price of Decorous Investment & Trading Co.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Decorous Investment & Trading Co. is ₹11.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Decorous Investment & Trading Co.?

The Decorous Investment & Trading Co. is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Decorous Investment & Trading Co.?

The market cap of Decorous Investment & Trading Co. is ₹4.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Decorous Investment & Trading Co.?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Decorous Investment & Trading Co. are ₹12.80 and ₹11.26.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Decorous Investment & Trading Co.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Decorous Investment & Trading Co. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Decorous Investment & Trading Co. is ₹16.60 and 52-week low of Decorous Investment & Trading Co. is ₹9.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Decorous Investment & Trading Co. performed historically in terms of returns?

The Decorous Investment & Trading Co. has shown returns of -4.65% over the past day, -0.51% for the past month, -14.99% over 3 months, 0.86% over 1 year, -9.73% across 3 years, and -6.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Decorous Investment & Trading Co.?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Decorous Investment & Trading Co. are 96.53 and 1.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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