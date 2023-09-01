Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.75
|-14.25
|-11.33
|-25.91
|-34.48
|-10.44
|-6.47
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.54
|-5.84
|-0.75
|78.33
|123.76
|6,270.37
|10,017.65
|-11.08
|9.00
|52.75
|76.75
|176.08
|565.80
|196.39
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.24
|53.50
|52.62
|44.83
|-25.04
|426.33
|493.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Decorous Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1982PLC289090 and registration number is 289090. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Decorous Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. is ₹4.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Decorous Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. is 46.83 and PB ratio of Decorous Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. is 1.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Decorous Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. is ₹13.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Decorous Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Decorous Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. is ₹24.30 and 52-week low of Decorous Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. is ₹11.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.