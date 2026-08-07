What is the share price of Decorous Investment & Trading Co.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Decorous Investment & Trading Co. is ₹11.68 as on .

What kind of stock is Decorous Investment & Trading Co.? The Decorous Investment & Trading Co. is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Decorous Investment & Trading Co.? The market cap of Decorous Investment & Trading Co. is ₹4.03 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Decorous Investment & Trading Co.? Today’s highest and lowest price of Decorous Investment & Trading Co. are ₹12.80 and ₹11.26.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Decorous Investment & Trading Co.? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Decorous Investment & Trading Co. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Decorous Investment & Trading Co. is ₹16.60 and 52-week low of Decorous Investment & Trading Co. is ₹9.19 as on .

How has the Decorous Investment & Trading Co. performed historically in terms of returns? The Decorous Investment & Trading Co. has shown returns of -4.65% over the past day, -0.51% for the past month, -14.99% over 3 months, 0.86% over 1 year, -9.73% across 3 years, and -6.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Decorous Investment & Trading Co.? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Decorous Investment & Trading Co. are 96.53 and 1.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global