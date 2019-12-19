Decision on PNB MetLife’s IPO likely after PNB merger

“The decision will be taken by the shareholders with all the changes due to the proposed merger. The shareholders will come together very shortly and decide on the next steps.”

A decision on launching an initial public offering (IPO) of private life insurer PNB MetLife India Insurance is most likely to be taken after the completion of Punjab National Bank’s proposed merger with United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce. PNB MetLife feels the proposed merger would increase its growth opportunities with increased distribution size.

“I am very happy and excited about the prospects of the company. With the bank merger, the opportunity is increasing for us,” PNB MetLife MD & CEO Ashish Kumar Srivastava told reporters on the sidelines of the MCCI Insurance Forum here on Wednesday.

The proposed amalgamation of Punjab National Bank, United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce is most likely to come into effect from April 1, 2020. PNB is the anchor bank for the merger, where the three lenders will be merging to become the second-largest public sector bank. PNB and MetLife International Holdings are the two promoter shareholders of the life insurance company with 30% and 32.5% stakes, respectively.

“The merger is going to increase our distribution size. Right now, PNB has around 7,000 branches, while in the merged entity, it will have around 11,500 branches. So, I will have only two competitions – one is LIC and other is SBI Life, because of the distribution reach that they have. No other company has the kind of reach that I will have,” Srivastava said.

Asked on the plan to launch an IPO, he said, “The decision will be taken by the shareholders with all the changes due to the proposed merger. The shareholders will come together very shortly and decide on the next steps.”