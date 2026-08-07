Here's the live share price of Decipher Labs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Decipher Labs
|2.53
|-0.15
|-16.47
|-20.27
|-39.68
|-26.18
|-30.17
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Decipher Labs has declined 39.68% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Decipher Labs has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.25
|6.29
|10
|6.12
|6.28
|20
|6.31
|6.34
|50
|6.68
|6.6
|100
|6.82
|7
|200
|7.95
|7.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Decipher Labs remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 83.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Decipher Labs - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 13Th August, 2026.
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Decipher Labs - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|Decipher Labs - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results & Statements For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 30, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|Decipher Labs - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 30.05.2026
|May 26, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|Decipher Labs - Board Meeting Intimation for 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Y
Source: Dion Global
Decipher Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230TG1986PLC006781 and registration number is 006781. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Decipher Labs is ₹6.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Decipher Labs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Decipher Labs is ₹6.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Decipher Labs are ₹6.50 and ₹6.13.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Decipher Labs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Decipher Labs is ₹11.38 and 52-week low of Decipher Labs is ₹5.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Decipher Labs has shown returns of 6.39% over the past day, -0.15% for the past month, -16.47% over 3 months, -39.68% over 1 year, -26.18% across 3 years, and -30.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Decipher Labs are -1.52 and 0.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global