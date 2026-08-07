What is the share price of Decipher Labs? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Decipher Labs is ₹6.49 as on .

What kind of stock is Decipher Labs? The Decipher Labs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Decipher Labs? The market cap of Decipher Labs is ₹6.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Decipher Labs? Today’s highest and lowest price of Decipher Labs are ₹6.50 and ₹6.13.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Decipher Labs? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Decipher Labs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Decipher Labs is ₹11.38 and 52-week low of Decipher Labs is ₹5.00 as on .

How has the Decipher Labs performed historically in terms of returns? The Decipher Labs has shown returns of 6.39% over the past day, -0.15% for the past month, -16.47% over 3 months, -39.68% over 1 year, -26.18% across 3 years, and -30.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Decipher Labs? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Decipher Labs are -1.52 and 0.80 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global