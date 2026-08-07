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Decipher Labs Share Price

NSE
BSE

DECIPHER LABS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Decipher Labs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.49 Closed
6.39₹ 0.39
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Decipher Labs Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.13₹6.50
₹6.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.00₹11.38
₹6.49
Open Price
₹6.13
Prev. Close
₹6.10
Volume
10,580

Source: Dion Global

Decipher Labs Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Decipher Labs		2.53-0.15-16.47-20.27-39.68-26.18-30.17
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Decipher Labs has declined 39.68% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Decipher Labs has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Decipher Labs Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Decipher Labs Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.256.29
106.126.28
206.316.34
506.686.6
1006.827
2007.957.95

Source: Dion Global

Decipher Labs Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Decipher Labs remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 83.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Decipher Labs Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTDecipher Labs - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 13Th August, 2026.
Jul 16, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTDecipher Labs - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTDecipher Labs - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results & Statements For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 30, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTDecipher Labs - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 30.05.2026
May 26, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTDecipher Labs - Board Meeting Intimation for 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Y

Source: Dion Global

About Decipher Labs

Decipher Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230TG1986PLC006781 and registration number is 006781. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sushant Mohan Lal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. G Venkateswara Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Lakshmi Vijaya Nimmala
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Gayathri Raghuram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Janaki Ram Ajjarapu
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Decipher Labs Share Price

What is the share price of Decipher Labs?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Decipher Labs is ₹6.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Decipher Labs?

The Decipher Labs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Decipher Labs?

The market cap of Decipher Labs is ₹6.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Decipher Labs?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Decipher Labs are ₹6.50 and ₹6.13.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Decipher Labs?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Decipher Labs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Decipher Labs is ₹11.38 and 52-week low of Decipher Labs is ₹5.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Decipher Labs performed historically in terms of returns?

The Decipher Labs has shown returns of 6.39% over the past day, -0.15% for the past month, -16.47% over 3 months, -39.68% over 1 year, -26.18% across 3 years, and -30.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Decipher Labs?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Decipher Labs are -1.52 and 0.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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