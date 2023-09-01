Follow Us

Decipher Labs Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DECIPHER LABS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹15.42 Closed
-0.06-0.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Decipher Labs Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.40₹16.00
₹15.42
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.00₹55.20
₹15.42
Open Price
₹15.70
Prev. Close
₹15.43
Volume
32,986

Decipher Labs Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.81
  • R216.21
  • R316.41
  • Pivot
    15.61
  • S115.21
  • S215.01
  • S314.61

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 531.0815.65
  • 1031.6115.74
  • 2032.8315.93
  • 5040.9616.58
  • 10042.0318.1
  • 20053.5122.67

Decipher Labs Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.65-4.70-12.44-23.78-66.26-27.09-35.75
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Decipher Labs Ltd. Share Holdings

Decipher Labs Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Decipher Labs Ltd.

Decipher Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230TG1986PLC006781 and registration number is 006781. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sushant Mohan Lal
    Director
  • Mr. G Venkateswara Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vemuri Shilpa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. BhupendraLal Waghray
    Independent Director

FAQs on Decipher Labs Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Decipher Labs Ltd.?

The market cap of Decipher Labs Ltd. is ₹15.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Decipher Labs Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Decipher Labs Ltd. is -5.49 and PB ratio of Decipher Labs Ltd. is 1.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Decipher Labs Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Decipher Labs Ltd. is ₹15.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Decipher Labs Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Decipher Labs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Decipher Labs Ltd. is ₹55.20 and 52-week low of Decipher Labs Ltd. is ₹12.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

