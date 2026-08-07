Here's the live share price of Decillion Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Decillion Finance
|-7.51
|-6.29
|-27.99
|-19.07
|-28.78
|36.83
|24.16
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Decillion Finance has declined 28.78% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Decillion Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|36.85
|37.45
|10
|37.69
|37.55
|20
|38.42
|38.27
|50
|42.38
|40.67
|100
|43.67
|43.15
|200
|47.14
|44.96
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Decillion Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 59.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|Decillion Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 02:31 AM IST IST
|Decillion Finance - Appointment Of Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
|Jul 03, 2026, 02:28 AM IST IST
|Decillion Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Jul 03, 2026, 02:25 AM IST IST
|Decillion Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 02.07.2026
|Jun 20, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|Decillion Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Source: Dion Global
Decillion Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999WB1995PLC067887 and registration number is 067887. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Decillion Finance is ₹35.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Decillion Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Decillion Finance is ₹12.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Decillion Finance are ₹35.80 and ₹35.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Decillion Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Decillion Finance is ₹61.90 and 52-week low of Decillion Finance is ₹34.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Decillion Finance has shown returns of 0.31% over the past day, -6.29% for the past month, -27.99% over 3 months, -28.78% over 1 year, 36.83% across 3 years, and 24.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Decillion Finance are -217.13 and 1.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global