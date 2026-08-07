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Decillion Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

DECILLION FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Decillion Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹35.61 Closed
0.31₹ 0.11
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Decillion Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.50₹35.80
₹35.61
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.25₹61.90
₹35.61
Open Price
₹35.51
Prev. Close
₹35.50
Volume
1,825

Source: Dion Global

Decillion Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Decillion Finance		-7.51-6.29-27.99-19.07-28.7836.8324.16
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Decillion Finance has declined 28.78% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Decillion Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Decillion Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Decillion Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
536.8537.45
1037.6937.55
2038.4238.27
5042.3840.67
10043.6743.15
20047.1444.96

Source: Dion Global

Decillion Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Decillion Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 59.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Decillion Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTDecillion Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 02:31 AM IST ISTDecillion Finance - Appointment Of Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
Jul 03, 2026, 02:28 AM IST ISTDecillion Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Jul 03, 2026, 02:25 AM IST ISTDecillion Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 02.07.2026
Jun 20, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTDecillion Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Source: Dion Global

About Decillion Finance

Decillion Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999WB1995PLC067887 and registration number is 067887. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jitendra Kumar Goyal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vidhu Bhushan Verma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Pooja Kalanouria
    Non Exe. Women Independent Director
  • Ms. Ritu Agarwal
    Non Exe. Women Independent Director
  • Mrs. Priyanka Mohta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Decillion Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Decillion Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Decillion Finance is ₹35.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Decillion Finance?

The Decillion Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Decillion Finance?

The market cap of Decillion Finance is ₹12.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Decillion Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Decillion Finance are ₹35.80 and ₹35.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Decillion Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Decillion Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Decillion Finance is ₹61.90 and 52-week low of Decillion Finance is ₹34.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Decillion Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Decillion Finance has shown returns of 0.31% over the past day, -6.29% for the past month, -27.99% over 3 months, -28.78% over 1 year, 36.83% across 3 years, and 24.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Decillion Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Decillion Finance are -217.13 and 1.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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