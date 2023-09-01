Follow Us

DECILLION FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹13.50 Closed
1.120.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Decillion Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.00₹13.90
₹13.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.25₹95.10
₹13.50
Open Price
₹13.35
Prev. Close
₹13.35
Volume
1,252

Decillion Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113.93
  • R214.37
  • R314.83
  • Pivot
    13.47
  • S113.03
  • S212.57
  • S312.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.8313.04
  • 1022.0513.13
  • 2021.0913.62
  • 5016.617.84
  • 1009.9524.57
  • 2004.9729.39

Decillion Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.852.20-29.06-72.59-40.1322.9516.88
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Decillion Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Decillion Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Decillion Finance Ltd.

Decillion Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999WB1995PLC067887 and registration number is 067887. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jitendra Kumar Goyal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vidhu Bhushan Verma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Pooja Kalanouria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Ritu Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Decillion Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Decillion Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Decillion Finance Ltd. is ₹4.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Decillion Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Decillion Finance Ltd. is -180.0 and PB ratio of Decillion Finance Ltd. is 0.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Decillion Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Decillion Finance Ltd. is ₹13.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Decillion Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Decillion Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Decillion Finance Ltd. is ₹95.10 and 52-week low of Decillion Finance Ltd. is ₹12.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

